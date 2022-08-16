Takeaways from the Eagles' updated unofficial depth chart ahead of preseason week 2

The Eagles released their first unofficial depth chart before the team’s preseason matchup against the Jets at Lincoln Financial Field last Friday.

Most regular season starters have been known, but several key position battles and roster scenarios continue to gain clarity after some roster moves and injury designations.

Philadelphia released an updated unofficial depth chart with the team preparing for two days of joint practices and a preseason game against Cleveland.

Jalen Hurts is unlikely to see any more game action during the preseason.

The following week will allow Reid Sinnett and rookie Carson Strong to see increased reps against quality competition.

With Philadelphia scheduled for a Wednesday morning flight to Cleveland, here are the takeaways and observations from the first unofficial depth chart.

No change at quarterback

Carson Strong is still the 4th quarterback on the depth chart after taking no snaps in the preseason opener against the Jets.

The plan is for Strong to see more in-game action against the Browns later this week.

New addition to RB room

There’s been no change to the running back hierarchy, but rookie running back DeAndre Torrey has entered the race.

No change at WR

Greg Ward is still ahead of Britain Covey in the slot despite missing time with a toe injury, and the top five on the depth chart remain the same.

TE room has one less name

With J.J. Arcega-Whiteside traded, there are five tight ends on the depth chart, with Noah Togiai a player to watch this week in Cleveland.

Line depth tremendous

There have been no changes along the offensive line outside of William Dunkle being one of the first roster cuts.

Cam Jurgens will be a star, while both left tackles have returned from concussions.

Rennell Wren sighting

There have been no changes at the top of the roster, but Marvin Wilson has slipped some, landing behind Rennell Wren, who’s been improving.

Marlon Tuipoluto is also a player to watch.

SAM LB emerges

Ali Fayad is no longer on the roster after being an early cut, but second-year linebacker Patrick Johnson has started to make plays behind Haason Reddick.

Nakobe Dean is still behind T.J. Edwards at middle linebacker, and Kyzir White has proven to be a solid signing.

Changes are coming at the CB position

The cornerback depth chart is the same on paper, but undrafted rookie Josh Jobe is climbing and took first-team reps with James Bradberry out.

Josiah Scott is a mainstay

Scott is locked in as the backup nickel cornerback and could also see time at safety in specific scenarios.

Eagles get more competition at safety

Marcus Epps is the starter at one safety position and had no competition outside of K’Von Wallace.

Philadelphia just acquired Ugo Amadi from the Seahawks for J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, and he also brings the versatility to play safety or the slot cornerback position.

Andre Chachere and Reed Blankenship are players to watch as well.