Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Eagles' DeVonta Smith has brutal response to Browns' Richard LeCounte III
DeVonta Smith was the Philadelphia Eagles’ leading receiver during his rookie season in 2021, and it appears that his game is not the only thing he has been working on over the offseason. During Thursday’s joint practice between the Eagles and Cleveland Browns, things apparently got a little chippy...
Steelers QB implies team misled him about his status
Mason Rudolph implies the Pittsburgh Steelers misled him about his status with the team. Mason Rudolph’s fourth season with the Pittsburgh Steelers is looking like it will be his last. Selected in the third round out of Oklahoma State to be Ben Roethlisberger’s heir apparent in 2018, Rudolph is...
If it seems like old times at UCLA, then Ken Norton Jr. will have succeeded in return
A member of the last UCLA team to win a Rose Bowl, in January 1986, new inside linebackers coach Ken Norton Jr. is forging a new legacy at his alma mater.
NBC Sports
One-time hotshot DT enjoying impressive Eagles camp after career detour
BEREA, Ohio - He was one of the top five recruits in the country coming out of high school in Texas. After his big junior year at Florida State, he was considered a can’t-miss 1st- or 2nd-round draft pick. Marvin Wilson seemed to be on his way to a...
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crook County has the goods to end playoff drought, but ‘we’re dang-sure going to have to bring our A game every week’
By René Ferrán | Photo by Rockne Andrew Roll SBLive Oregon will break down every 6A, 5A and 4A team in the state leading up to the 2022 football season. Here’s our look at the Crook County Cowboys of the Class 4A Greater Oregon League. CROOK COUNTY TEAM PAGE HEAD COACHPard Smith, second ...
Thomas Jefferson players continue tradition of dyed blonde hair for camp
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As two-a-day practices continue for local high school football programs, the Thomas Jefferson Jaguars are getting ready for their season -- and a long-standing tradition is continuing for another year.It's a rare rebound year of sorts for Thomas Jefferson, as they're looking to get back to the WPIAL Championships after not making the finals last year for the first time in seven years.They have several starters back on both sides of the ball, but also they have tradition on their side -- including the tradition of all their players dying their hair the same shade of blonde.The...
Comments / 0