Steelers QB implies team misled him about his status

Mason Rudolph implies the Pittsburgh Steelers misled him about his status with the team. Mason Rudolph’s fourth season with the Pittsburgh Steelers is looking like it will be his last. Selected in the third round out of Oklahoma State to be Ben Roethlisberger’s heir apparent in 2018, Rudolph is...
CBS Pittsburgh

Thomas Jefferson players continue tradition of dyed blonde hair for camp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As two-a-day practices continue for local high school football programs, the Thomas Jefferson Jaguars are getting ready for their season -- and a long-standing tradition is continuing for another year.It's a rare rebound year of sorts for Thomas Jefferson, as they're looking to get back to the WPIAL Championships after not making the finals last year for the first time in seven years.They have several starters back on both sides of the ball, but also they have tradition on their side -- including the tradition of all their players dying their hair the same shade of blonde.The...
