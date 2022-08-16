Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
utahbusiness.com
Utah companies make the Inc 5000 list
Vineyard —Dynamic Blending Specialists is ranked among the top 20 fastest growing manufacturers in America in the Inc. 5000 for 2022. The company also ranks as #25 in Utah by Inc. for fastest growth. This is the third year running that the company has reached the Inc. 5000. Dynamic Blending attributes its growth to continued focus on emerging brands with smaller initial quantity requirements. Larger brands have also taken notice and rely on Dynamic Blending for its rapid response and quality control. Dynamic Blending is also this year’s Stevie Award Gold Winner in the Company of the Year – Manufacturing – Medium category. The company now boasts more that 100 employees and has had to expand facilities and manufacturing soon to come online in Vineyard.
utahbusiness.com
Carine Clark joins Lumio as chief innovation officer
Lehi— Lumio, the preeminent leader in personalized renewable energy, announced today the addition of Carine Clark as chief innovation officer. Clark is a three-time president and CEO of high-growth tech companies (Allegiance, MaritzCX, and Banyan), specializing in helping organizations reach significant scale profitably. In addition to her role as chief innovation officer at Lumio, Clark is chair of the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity for Utah, Executive Chairman of Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), Board Director of Serial1 (Harley Davidson’s electric bicycle company), and an active board member for Silicon Slopes and Nelnet Bank.
ksl.com
Here's what a new military communications manufacturing facility will bring to Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — L3Harris has been nestled in the Salt Lake Valley for over 65 years, developing state-of-the-art communication technologies critical to the nation's security. On Thursday, those years of work culminated with the opening of a new 380,000-square-foot manufacturing and operations facility that "adds a full dimension...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Go for Delicious Italian Food in Salt Lake City
There is something about Italian food that I find incredibly comforting. After eating a big Italian dinner, you feel so good. I haven’t been able to put my finger on precisely what it is. Maybe it’s the pasta, the delicious tomato sauce, or the herbs and seasonings. Regardless...
Eccles Foundation awards $5 million grant to Utah Olympic Park
The George S. and Delores Dore Eccles Foundation awarded $5 million to the Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation last Thursday night to complete the second phase of Utah Olympic Park’s mountain expansion and fund youth scholarships. The announcement was made during the annual Anti-Gala fundraiser at the UOP. The two-phase...
ksl.com
Allegiant Air begins service to 2 new destinations at Provo Airport
PROVO — The low-cost airline competition is heating up at Provo Airport. Allegiant Air began new service out of the airport Thursday with flights to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas and San Diego International Airport. The airline is offering one-way trips to Las Vegas for as low as $33 and San Diego for $38 through Saturday for flights taken by Nov. 18.
gastronomicslc.com
Jack In The Box still planning Utah expansion
Hot on the heels of news that Beehive-borne Training Table are planning a daring comeback, FOX13 yesterday teased a similar message about Jack In The Box. The TV piece appears to reference the JITB franchising page for Utah here which describes the Salt Lake City Metro as:. “a thriving city...
ksl.com
Chip Cookies looks to expand operations, receives Salt Lake City development loan
SALT LAKE CITY — Leaders of Utah's capital city are hoping that their next business loan will have a sweet return. The Salt Lake City Council approved a business loan to Chip Cookies on Tuesday evening after listening to a request last week, which stated that the company is looking to expand operations and add about 200 new jobs.
Utility’s Clearfield, Utah Manufacturing Plant Builds 300,000th Trailer
CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co., the industry’s largest manufacturer of refrigerated trailers and a leading manufacturer of dry freight vans, flatbeds, and Tautliner ® curtainsided trailers, is pleased to announce its Clearfield, Utah manufacturing facility has produced its 300,000 th trailer, a 3000R Refrigerated Trailer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005011/en/ From Left to Right: Dennis Wilson (Environmental/Safety/Health Manager (EHS) - Clearfield), Kim Carter (Plant Superintendent - Clearfield), Ryan Vaughn (Materials Manager - Clearfield), Korey Rundquist (Human Resource Manager - Clearfield), Justin Child (Quality Assurance Manager - Clearfield), Craig Bennett (Senior VP Sales and Marketing - Utility Trailer Mfg Co.), Ray O’Donnell (President - Midwest Utility Inc.), Jim Johnston (Director, Fleet Management - US Foods), Ken Marko (Fleet Sustainability Sr. Manager - US Foods), Wade Peterson (Ogden DC Operations – US Foods), Todd Smith (Plant Manager – Clearfield), Matt Sawchuk (Northeast Operations - US Foods), Tim Koehler (West Operations - US Foods), Greg Brown (Regional Sales Mgr. - Utility Trailer Mfg. Co.), Mark Glasgow (National Sales Mgr - Utility Trailer Mfg. Co.), Mike Egbert (Engineering Manager – Clearfield) (Photo: Business Wire)
utahstories.com
Inaugural Deer Valley Mountain Beer Festival
The folks up at Deer Valley Resort invite you to sip and sample brews from more than a dozen Utah breweries at the inaugural Deer Valley Mountain Beer Festival on September 17 and 18, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. According to Deer Valley Resort, “This one-of-a-kind beer festival includes...
domino
Move Over Salt Lake City, the New Hottest Zip Codes of 2022 Are All in This Region
Whether it’s 90210 (Beverly Hills) or 10001 (lower Manhattan), there are some zip codes that just stick with us, even if we don’t live there. But there are plenty of others worth committing to memory, and if you’re considering a potential move, it’s helpful to start with Realtor.com’s Hottest Zip Codes of 2022 report. The just-released findings reveal that potential buyers aren’t looking just anywhere in the country for their dream home—they’re flocking to New England, threatening Salt Lake City’s claim on the go-to destination of the year. Determined by measuring the unique viewers per property on Realtor.com and the number of days a listing remains active on the site, eight out of the top 10 locations are spread across the Northeast. Here’s a peek at the top five:
luxury-houses.net
Gorgeous Brand New Home in Vineyard Features A Modern European Design and The Finest Finishes for Sale at $5.5 Million
The Home in Vineyard, one of the most spectacular properties in Utah Valley features a modern European design with an open floor plan and the finest finishes is now available for sale. This home located at 262 N 350 W, Vineyard, Utah offers 9 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Kerry Oman (Phone: 801-369-2507) at Summit Sotheby’s – Draper for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Vineyard.
deseret.com
Inside the first tiny home built for village envisioned to house Salt Lake’s chronically homeless
As the proposed tiny home village to provide housing for Salt Lake City’s chronically homeless has been slowly grinding through the city’s planning process, the would-be village’s operator hasn’t been sitting still. The Other Side Academy and its partners have been plowing ahead, gearing up the...
utahbusiness.com
Via 313 in Riverton, Utah, to open soon
Riverton — Via 313, the first restaurant brand to recreate the signature Detroit-style pizza outside of Motown, is bringing music to more Salt Lake City pizza lovers’ ears – and mouths – with the opening of the award-winning pizzeria’s third area location in Riverton!. Riverton...
utahstories.com
Five Things in Utah That Need To Go
A friend of mine recently vacated an apartment in hopes of finding another where she didn’t have to pay a shared $1,400 rent for a two-bed, two-bath unit. Unfortunately, she hadn’t done her homework, or she would have known that Salt Lake County’s apartment vacancy rate is at an all-time low of 2 % and that the average rent for that size in Utah’s capitol city was $2,157 in February 2021, according to Rent.com. Now, she’s couch surfing with friends and is afraid she might be homeless.
deseret.com
This former Utah Jazz player just listed his Salt Lake City home for sale
Former Utah Jazz fan favorite Joe Ingles has put his Salt Lake City home up for sale. “The selling of my Utah home is bittersweet. I spent eight seasons with the Jazz and during that time you fall in love with a place and its people ... but the time has come for us to sell and get settled in Milwaukee,” the Australian guard said in a statement Wednesday.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Thai Food in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City is both the capital of Utah and its largest metropolis. It’s surrounded by natural beauty, its mountains and lakes home to protected trails and picnic spots. However, within the man-made confines of the city, there’s plenty to do. Salt Lake City’s many museums, parks, and...
kslnewsradio.com
Park City Resort introduces paid parking systems
SALT LAKE CITY — This winter, Utah’s largest ski resort will undergo changes making it more expensive for patrons. With over four million annual visitors to Park City, the Mountain Village base will now require parking reservations in the winter. For those who don’t participate in winter sport...
kjzz.com
Over 100 laser incidents involving aircraft already reported in Salt Lake City for 2022
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Laser incidents involving an aircraft in the United States hit an all-time high in 2021, according to the latest report from the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA reported 9,723 laser incidents in 2021, up from 6,852 in 2020. This is the highest reported number...
Gov. Cox says legislation targeting nightly rentals could come soon
According to the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah, there are nearly 4,000 nightly rentals in Park City proper. That’s more than anywhere else in Utah. In second place is the Snyderville Basin, where more than a third of housing units are short-term rentals. The...
