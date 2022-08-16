Read full article on original website
A guide to Marzen, Oktoberfest and more fall beers in Colorado
Fall is the best time for beer.What to know: When the temperatures cool, two once-a-year beer styles rise like the harvest moon: Märzen and pumpkin beers.First sip: The first to emerge is the Märzen, an amber-colored lager that matches the fall colors and the mood with a balance of crisp taste and notes of sweet caramel and toasted breadBe smart: Not all fall lagers are the same. In addition to Märzen, you can find Oktoberfest, which ranges from lighter to a Vienna lager. And then the actual beer served at Munich's famous Oktoberfest is known as Festbier, a lighter lager more akin to a Helles style.What to do: Buy an assortment and see where your taste buds land. Last year, I did two blind tastes tests with a combined 58 Märzens and Oktoberfests and it was fascinating.My favorites — and the top scorers — Great Divide's Hoss; 4Noses Oktoberfest, Bierstadt Oktoberfest and Ska Oktoberfest.Pro-tip: Märzen is pronounced like "Mare-Tsen."
This Time-Saving Attachment Turns Your Power Washer Into a Mini Zamboni for Just $37
It may be sunny and hot out right now, but fall is coming sooner than you expect, which means fall cleanup time. Whether it’s your deck, your patio, or your sidewalks and driveway, you’ll be out there giving them a good washing before the flakes fall. The best way to get those outdoor surfaces clean is, of course, a pressure washer. Even then, however, that narrow stream of water makes it a tedious job, and one where it’s easy to miss spots. A pressure washer surface cleaner attachment allows you to cut wide, clean swaths across your deck, driveway or pathways, and...
Galette sounds fancy, but it's easier to make than pie. Try this simple recipe
Sugary, buttery, fruity and crisp, a good galette is a beautiful thing. It's also quick, easy and customizable. Here's a recipe to get you started.
