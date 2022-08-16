Read full article on original website
The U.K. Property Market Is Cooling Down
Property markets across the U.K. saw signs of a slowdown in June, although average prices grew on an annual basis with the soaring inflation rate, according to the government data released on Wednesday. By the end of June, the average property sales price across the U.K. was £286,397 (US$344,850), rising...
The ‘Race for Space’ Continues as Pent-Up Demand Buoys U.K. Country Market
Despite reports of a slowing U.K. housing market, pent-up demand for country homes buoyed sales last month. The number of deals for country homes in July was the highest since September 2021, when the stamp duty holiday—which saved many home buyers thousands in tax payments—expired, according to a report Thursday from Knight Frank.
A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year.
London Home With Views of Regent’s Canal Lists for £5 Million
A London home with views of Regent’s Canal has hit the market for £5 million. A London home with views of Regent’s Canal has hit the market for £5 million (US$6.01 million). The semi-detached, four-level home is located in “the heart of Little Venice,” according to...
‘Magical’ Boathouse on the Banks of the River Dart in England Lists for £5M
An unusual stone estate on the banks of the River Dart in Devon, England, came on the market earlier this month asking £5 million (US$5.9 million). An unusual stone estate on the banks of the River Dart in Devon, England, came on the market earlier this month asking £5 million (US$5.9 million).
Whales and walruses: our cruel fascination with stranded sealife
Outrage over fate of Freya the walrus has exposed man’s inability to cope with marine mammals that go aground
