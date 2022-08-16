ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Comments / 0

Related
mansionglobal.com

The U.K. Property Market Is Cooling Down

Property markets across the U.K. saw signs of a slowdown in June, although average prices grew on an annual basis with the soaring inflation rate, according to the government data released on Wednesday. By the end of June, the average property sales price across the U.K. was £286,397 (US$344,850), rising...
BUSINESS
mansionglobal.com

The ‘Race for Space’ Continues as Pent-Up Demand Buoys U.K. Country Market

Despite reports of a slowing U.K. housing market, pent-up demand for country homes buoyed sales last month. The number of deals for country homes in July was the highest since September 2021, when the stamp duty holiday—which saved many home buyers thousands in tax payments—expired, according to a report Thursday from Knight Frank.
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

London Home With Views of Regent’s Canal Lists for £5 Million

A London home with views of Regent’s Canal has hit the market for £5 million. A London home with views of Regent’s Canal has hit the market for £5 million (US$6.01 million). The semi-detached, four-level home is located in “the heart of Little Venice,” according to...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#South East England#Business Personal Finance#Linus Business#Uk#Business Industry#Investment#Staffordshire#Moray

Comments / 0

Community Policy