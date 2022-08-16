Lee Pace is off the market! The Bodies Bodies Bodies actor confirmed his marriage to his longtime boyfriend, Matthew Foley, in a new interview with GQ. "I said to my friend, Nick, 'You know a lot of people, who do you have for me?' And it luckily has worked out," Pace -- who was set up with the Thom Browne executive by friends a few years back -- shares. "What I'll say about being married, it was once described to me as an endless sleepover with your weirdest friend. In our experience, that is absolutely true."

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO