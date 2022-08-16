ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk’s plan to close downtown businesses by midnight gains traction in wake of shootings

By Daniel Berti, The Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago
Granby Street in downtown Norfolk, Virginia on August 11, 2022. Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

A plan to force all businesses in Norfolk’s downtown district to close at midnight in response to several shootings this year is garnering support from community members and some city officials, but it will face steep hurdles.

Discussion is underway at city hall to cut the hours of late-night restaurants and clubs to tamp down on the violence, according to City Manager Chip Filer. At least one City Council member and the Downtown Norfolk Civic League have backed the move. But it could provoke a backlash from downtown businesses as well as face legal challenges.

“I know the big question is, ‘Will everybody have to close at midnight?’ I personally still support that,” Councilwoman Courtney Doyle said at a Downtown Norfolk Civic League meeting on Monday. “I know many of the shootings have taken place after midnight.”

Filer said the city would crack down on nightclubs after the Aug. 5 shooting outside Legacy Restaurant and Lounge that left four injured, including a Norfolk Sheriff’s deputy. Part of that might include closing businesses earlier.

“There has been discussion about businesses closing at the ‘by right,’ which is 12 (a.m.) downtown,” Filer told The Virginian-Pilot.

The Downtown Norfolk Civic League is backing the effort.

Downtown Norfolk Civic League President Lelia Vann said many league members support the earlier closing times for “all the bars, because it’s gotten so unsafe.” Initially, Vann said members were primarily in favor of limiting early closing times to establishments where crime was occurring. But she said the tone has shifted since then.

“It feels unsafe to us if we go out there,” Vann said.

Requiring all downtown businesses to shut their doors at midnight could prove cumbersome — and controversial. Some business owners have bristled at the idea , saying it is unfair to those establishments that haven’t had any issues.

Also complicating things is that the City Council cannot force businesses to close at midnight simply by passing a new ordinance, Filer said.

Instead, it would require City Council to review and revoke each business’s conditional use permit individually. And that would likely mean taking away permits from businesses who have not violated any rules.

Mayor Kenny Alexander said that could lead to lawsuits.

“To consider pulling all of the (conditional use permits), I’m quite sure there would be some challenges to that,” Alexander said. “I don’t want to speculate, but I can anticipate that you may see the city of Norfolk in front of the court.”

Norfolk’s city attorney declined to comment at this time.

Alexander said he prefers ramping up enforcement of the existing rules and has asked city officials to take a “zero tolerance” approach to enforcing them.

“Violations of codes and conditions will not be set aside or ignored. We are not going to tolerate that,” Alexander said.

Plans to shutter downtown businesses early were first raised in March after a shooting outside Chicho’s Backstage left one person injured and three dead , including a Virginian-Pilot reporter . But the idea quickly fizzled.

Changes to closing times can have a significant impact on violence in entertainment districts, according to a 2013 report by the Urban Institute. Studies on bar violence in inner city areas have found that instances of assault at drinking establishments are concentrated late at night or early in the morning, the report said.

Altering operating hours can be combined with other improvements in entertainment districts “to reduce physical risks and strengthen buffers against criminal activity,” the report said.

Daniel Berti, daniel.berti@virginiamedia.com

Guest
3d ago

it may return if the citizens of Norfolk get rid of its corrupt council and its city mangers especially the appointed Micheal Goldsmith and its elected commonwealth attorney then hire war veterans to run the city.

