Crook County, OR

Crook County School Board breaks down new adopted curriculum at board meeting

By Ramona McCallister
 3 days ago
Ongoing concerns remain among parents and community in Crook County over a curriculum that was recently adopted by the Crook County School District.

School board member, Doug Smith, pointed out that they last adopted curriculum for Division 22 in 2016. He emphasized that the binder for the Division 22 adoption will come later this year.

The rules contained in Oregon Administrative Rules (OARs) Chapter 581, Division 22 are the educational standards that the Oregon Legislature or the State Board has determined must be met in order to be a standard school district. Compliance with the Division 22 Standards ensures every student in Oregon public schools is provided with a baseline level of service. The Division 22 Standards can be found on the Secretary of State's Oregon Administrative Rules Database.

Johnson added that November 2022 is when they must approve Division 22, which is an assurance that they are following the standards for the state, or that they have submitted a plan and it has been accepted. They had four areas last year that were not accepted. One was the K-12 sexuality plan, which was not done. One was the dyslexia support at Steins Pillar, and a staff was hired since that time. One was physical education minutes, which involved changing the schedule at middle school and hire staff, and that is pending. The fourth one involves a drug and alcohol prevention plan, which the counselors and teachers at the district worked on together.

All of these will come back to the CCSD Board by November 2022, and they have until September 30 to get the plan complete. It is written and being reviewed and will be before the board in the October board meeting.

During the Aug. 8 school board meeting, held at the Crook County High School Commons to accommodate a large crowd, CCSD Superintendent Dr. Sara Johnson presented a curriculum update to the audience, addressing some of the questions presented ahead of time by parents and concerned community members.

Topics included concerns about the content of Great Body Shop for elementary, My Future My Choice and Glencoe Teen Health, including 10 lessons in the formal My Future My Choice curriculum, of which CCMS is the only location.

Johnson noted that they only use eight of the lessons, minus lesson two and lesson three. She held up the binder for the audience that held Glencoe Teen Health, which supplemented those lessons omitted, since CCSD staff felt these were more age appropriate.

From the resource, Amaze, five videos were included, including "Top signs, boys are in puberty, and Top signs, girls are in puberty," "Pregnancy and reproduction explained," "Healthy versus unhealthy relationships" and "The miracle of life."

Johnson added that these videos are only available to be viewed as presented by the instructor, and the students do not have access to the Amaze site, as it has been blocked by the district firewall. The instructor does not hand out the Chromebooks during these lessons or give out the URL for the video lessons.

"Additional actions we have taken as a district is we have an opt out form before each unit is taught. There are 10 units, and before each unit is taught, the parents receive an opt out form."

Parents can opt out of one unit or all the units or choose the units that they want. Parents will receive the opt out form before each unit.

The district has also developed a tool for community and staff for elementary and middle school. It is a binder that provides a copy of everything in the curriculum being taught in those grade levels.

Johnson added that nothing is taught beyond what is in the binder. She also pointed out that Curriculum Director Stacy Smith and middle and high school teachers put together the resource for parents, so they can access in detail the curriculum being taught.

The Great Body Shop Curriculum is being taught in elementary, K-6. When the teachers come back, there will be a new set. They are separated by grade level in the binder.

"We spent a little extra money, so teachers could put this together and they were not making a guess. It will be finalized when teachers get back," said Johnson.

She added that they will not teach it until they get the updated curriculum, and it is accessible to parents. The timeline is expected to be in the next couple of weeks.

ELA Adoption update

Johnson said that they were reluctant to do the ELA (English Language Acquisition) adoption this year, but the CCSD staff have been frustrated with Wonders, their current ELA curriculum, as student performance has been low and sagging in reading. When comparing a book study on the science of reading, teachers found that there were three to four components that were missing or weak in Wonders.

"They came back to the board and said, "Please let us get a new curriculum. If you want our reading to come up, we need to have the resources to teach it,"' said Johnson.

The teachers worked for nine months on reviewing available curriculums and looking for something that had all six instructional components on the science of reading. The one that they decided on was "Wit and Wisdom," which they believed to be the strongest instructional program. It is accompanied by two components, Fundations (phonics supplement) and Geodes (decodable books). StudySync is the ELA curriculum for grades 6-8 and 9-12.

Also, during that nine-month period, the curriculum was reviewed by 12 staff members, nine community members and three parent nights for review.

Johnson emphasized that the Wit and Wisdom curriculum is very dense with 115 books available to use to accompany lessons. It came to their attention that Williamson County School District in Tennessee had a very extensive review on the Wit and Wisdom curriculum by Mom's for Liberty, a student/parent advocate group. Johnson indicated that she spent an entire weekend looking at the report put together by this district as a result of the review.

After the giant review and study, they removed one book, "Walk Two Moons" (which is a fourth-grade book) and "Woods Runner," which had previously been moved to middle school grade level and above. The Mom's for Liberty group were concerned about things in the teacher's manuals for the Wit and Wisdom curriculum— such as acting out certain contexts to the lessons. The district adjusted the instruction for seven books and kept 23 of the books in their entirety and instruction as they were.

"This was the outcome from this district that did over nine months of deep study and deep review of Wit and Wisdom," said Johnson.

She noted that she communicated with staff, teachers and administrators about a solution and whether to use the curriculum or not.

"It's a simple solution, really, because there are 115 books. We can simply pause the use of the concerning resources and books," explained Johnson. "Will that hurt student's learning? Absolutely not! There is so much content in this curriculum that you would never get through all of it, anyway, so why not choose the books that fit our community and fit the comfort level of our parents and teachers?"

She added that they can inform parents in advance which books are coming out. They will have a full set of curriculum for parents. She added that teacher manuals will also be available for parents at the district office.

"We value how our parents feel about our schools, we value how comfortable our kids are and we value our community values here in Crook County. Why not just use the things that really help us build who we are and what we believe in?"

Scott Cooper asked Johnson what would happen if they had to start over and get a different curriculum. Johnson replied that they cannot return it, and they would have to purchase a new curriculum, and it cost $300,000-400,000 for adoption.

Doug Smith commented that the purpose for choosing the Wit and Wisdom Curriculum was to help CCSD students to improve their reading levels and improve phonics. The second choice was challenged by other districts as not meeting their students' needs to help students learn to read.

"This was the tool that the committee selected and said was the best tool. When I researched the second-place tool, the committee's work seems to be holding true," added Smith.

Included in public comments was Dana Millan, who has lived in Crook County for more than 65 years and taught 37 years in elementary schools -- 30 in Crook County schools. She thanked the administration for being willing to do right by kids and the community and being willing to hear discussion on all topics. She said the back and forth in communication, and honest, in-depth discussion and transparency is key to creating a learning environment.

"As a classroom teacher I loved having parents actively engaged in their children's learning. Children belong to parents and not schools, that is a simple answer," Millan emphasized. "I thank all the great, hardworking teachers who do their best every day to love and teach our students and not go close to indoctrination in any way, ever. That is not our job — ever. As a community member and a family who has always voted for school bond levies, I implore you to be the gatekeepers of the Crook County School District to let others know our kids are off limits to any wayward agenda and parents can trust you with our most precious possession."

Katie Goodwin spoke and represented the President of the PTC (Parent Teacher Club) for Crooked River Elementary, and her daughter is entering the first grade. She said that their board gets bombarded with many of the questions that have been addressed, including concerns of inappropriate material being integrated into the new curriculum. She indicated some of the concerns included the following: Will the teachers have the option to edit out certain books, or will the district edit out those books? Can each teacher specifically omit a book, and when can parents access them?

Jamie Bowman is an equity trainer. She came forward and said her daughter will be attending CCMS as an eighth grade student this coming year. She commented that she thanks the district for adopting the curriculum. She could not see a problem in the new curriculum, and with conversations she has often, she sees many people who hate to have conversations about equity, and she feels that often they do not understand what it means and lack the necessary tools to have the vital conversations.

"All of that stems from lack of exposure and education."

She commented that if anything, this curriculum does not go far enough. She believes it is about acceptance, empathy and gaining understanding about our history, our citizens and ourselves, whether it is uncomfortable or not.

Cheyenne Edgerly came forward as a concerned parent of three students in the CCSD. She indicated that she was a community member of the curriculum committee, and she contended that the school committee was brought in after the CCSD teachers and administration said they were adopting the curriculum. She added that when reviewing for the one-hour presentation, they were given 10 minutes to review the Wit and Wisdom curriculum, and they were not allowed to take home the material to review. She contended that they were not given pass codes and had to do limited research on their own and to write comments on comment cards.

Her questions included: Who did a thorough review of Wit and Wisdom, StudySync, My Future My Choice and other materials and recommended it to the board? Who is ultimately responsible for adopting the curriculum for CCSD? Edgerly concluded by asking reconsideration of the curriculum until they have a more thorough investigation.

Board Chair Jessica Ritter clarified that they had completed the committee work prior to adopting the curriculum, and the curriculum was adopted formally prior to the Aug. 8 meeting.

Robert Dent is a grandfather of an 8-year-old CCSD student. He questioned how parents will know if teachers leave out inappropriate parts in the curriculum or not? He addressed the issue that teachers and districts face with the state mandating certain content. He offered a potential solution of whether this class could be offered as an elective at each school level. This way, he suggested, they would meet school standards, and parents who want it could sign up for it, and those who did not would not have to. He asked for an answer to his proposal in the near future.

One community member asked that the district provide better access to the curriculum materials for all community members, and at hours and times that allow for all interested parties to be able to access. She said she hoped that they would be open and transparent to provide all materials, not just a smattering of samples of the material.

Previous CCSD Board Member Rich Meyers came up to voice a thank you to the CCSD School Board.

"I just wanted to remind you, there is a big majority who keep putting you back in office."

Calista Songstad, a concerned parent, asked if there was an opt-in and opt-out on the Wit and Wisdom curriculum. Johnson replied that they cannot opt out of language arts, but they will let parents know when books are coming out.

"We will still let parents know, and they can opt out if they need a different book," said Johnson.

Songstad pointed out that she has always been an active parent in schools and felt appreciated as a concerned parent until two years ago. She pulled her students out after the schools shut down and began to home school them. She said she and her family moved to Prineville from Bend because she heard it was different.

"Bring the parents back in the picture because they are the front line," concluded Songstad.

