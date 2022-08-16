ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crook County, OR

Blue-gold game kicks off Crook County High School fall seasons

By Lon Austin
Central Oregonian
 3 days ago
The Crook County High School Football Blue and Gold scrimmage and first Cowgirl volleyball coming up Aug. 20 and Aug. 30

The official start of the OSAA fall sports season was on Monday, Aug. 15.

The first event to put on your calenar is the annual Crook County High School football blue & gold scrimmage is scheduled for this Saturday, Aug. 20.

Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. with the scrimmage portion of the event set to begin at 7 p.m. The event is a fundraiser for the CCHS football program, and will be the first chance to see the team in action this fall. The team will then travel to Ridgeview on Friday, Aug. 26 for a jamboree. Scrimmage times and opponents have not yet been announced. The team will then officially begin their season on Friday, Sept. 2, when they go on the road to take on Philomath in a 7 p.m. contest.

The boys soccer team will open their season with a jamboree at Caldera High School on Thursday, Aug. 25, then play their first official game on Monday, Aug. 29, when they are scheduled to host Westside Christian in a 4:30 p.m. match. The girls soccer program will also compete in a jamboree at Caldera starting at 4 p.m. on the 25th then will travel to Westside Christian for a 6:30 p.m. match on the 29th.

Also of note, the CCHS volleyball team will compete in a jamboree at Summit High School on Aug. 25 and then will begin their season officially on Tuesday, Aug. 30 when they host Sisters and Caldera High Schools. Game times have not yet been announced.

Central Oregonian

Prineville, OR
Central Oregonian serves Crook County. It is a member publication of Pamplin Media Group and is published weekly.

 http://www.centraloregonian.com

