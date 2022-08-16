ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Dr. Oz mocked by John Fetterman over clueless grocery shopping video

By Brian Niemietz, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman spent his 53rd birthday feasting on his opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz, after video of the former TV physician claiming to be grocery shopping made the rounds on Twitter.

In that footage, not only does Oz conflate the names of two grocery stores when announcing he’s shopping at “Wegner’s” — an apparent combination of supermarket chains Wegmans and Redner’s Markets — but he also felt using the skyrocketing price of crudité would be relatable to Pennsylvanians impacted by inflation.

After gathering his salsa, broccoli and guacamole, Oz remarks, “Guys, that’s $20 for crudité and this doesn’t include tequila. I mean, that’s outrageous!”

On Monday, Fetterman immediately seized on that video, which appears to have been shot in the spring.

“In PA we call this a... veggie tray,” he tweeted.

And Fetterman wasn’t finished.

The West Redding, Pa., native has throughout the Keystone state senate race reminded Pennsylvanians his opponent is an Ohio native who seemingly spent a great deal of his adult life in New York and New Jersey. He announced Wednesday that his campaign was selling stickers promoting the non-existent Wegners supermarket along with the slogan “Let Them Eat Crudité.”

“Buy local,” he also tweeted. “Shop Wegners.”

Fetterman referred to Oz’s politically clumsy video as “a birthday gift.”

He also contended that Oz was part of the rich and powerful class that’s busy “ripping off American workers, and eating… crudités.”

Oz responded Wednesday with a new video that cut to the chase.

“Pennsylvanians deserve debates and a Senator who is going to show up,” Oz tweeted. “Let’s debate, John.”

He suggested the two of them engage in five debates.

Oz calls his liberal opponent “the most radical candidate in the country” and says the lieutenant governor isn’t the answer for their state’s crime problems.

He also enjoys the support of former president Donald Trump, who once said “(Oz) even said that I was in extraordinary health, which makes me like him even more,” while claiming the doc suggested the 45th president lose a bit of weight.

Former CBS newsman Dan Rather weighed in on Twitter to report a metaphor.

“Overheard in New Jersey: ‘Can we have a clean up in aisle 10 in the produce section? Someone just spilled their Senate campaign,” Rather wrote.

Real Clear Polling shows Fetterman leading Oz by 8.7% of the vote.

Supermarket prices can be dangerous terrain for political candidates. During a 1992 debate with candidates Bill Clinton and Ross Perot, George H.W. Bush, who’d been maligned as out of touch, confessed he didn’t know the cost of a gallon of milk. The 41st president lost his re-election bid.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Trooper Having Affair With Former NY Guv’s Said He Was ‘Defeated’ After Forced Transfer

A state trooper assigned to protect former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s family told state investigators he was banished for having an affair with one of Cuomo’s daughters in spring 2020. According to a report released Friday by the New York Office of the Inspector General, State Trooper Dane Pfeiffer said it was not his idea nor did he volunteer to be transferred from his post to Plattsburgh, a city in upstate New York, giving him a two-hour work commute. “On paper I volunteered, but no, I don’t want to go up there, never want to go there again,” Pfeiffer said, adding that it had left him “pretty heavily defeated,” according to the report. He initially tried to be transferred closer to his original post in the governor’s mansion, but his superiors shut that down, telling him he was “expected” to take a position outside of the Albany region. Pfeiffer told investigators he believed he had done nothing wrong because he “had not furthered his relationship while on duty” and there is no explicit rule preventing troopers from engaging in sexual relations with people they’re protecting.Read it at New York Post
POLITICS
The Veracity Report

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
State
Ohio State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Ohio Township, PA
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy