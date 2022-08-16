ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC Education Dept. scraps in-school student COVID-19 testing, daily health screeners

By Michael Elsen-Rooney, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

New York City school kids will no longer have to fill out daily health screening paperwork and students will not be tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis, the Education Department said Tuesday.

The changes are part of new guidance that scales back some of the precautions in place for the last two years of pandemic schooling.

Other COVID-19 rules will remain in place, including the requirement that anyone visiting city schools must show proof of at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine to enter, and that students must be vaccinated to participate in extracurricular activities like sports or performing arts.

Masks will remain optional for both kids and staff, and the city will continue distributing rapid COVID-19 tests to kids — handing out four to each student every month, plus additional tests to kids who may have been exposed to a COVID-positive classmate.

Students or staff who test positive for the virus must quarantine for five days, but can return to school on the sixth day — provided they wear a mask until the tenth day from the start of their symptoms, or until they test negative.

Schools will still be required to report any positive student or staff cases to the “Situation Room,” a task force that tracks school COVID cases. The Situation Room will alert classmates if anyone is exposed to the virus and will continue to update a daily map that shows where cases are reported, according to the DOE.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Deadline looms for first responders, volunteers who worked at Ground Zero

City and state employees who helped out at Ground Zero have three weeks to let their bosses know they were there — and help themselves with any future 9/11 compensation claims. New York’s deadline for completing a Notice of Participation in World Trade Center rescue, recovery and cleanup operations is Sept. 11, the 22nd anniversary of the terror attacks. Filling out the paperwork will create a ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NY-10 candidate Dan Goldman claims he can’t recall if he backed Eric Adams or Kathryn Garcia for NYC mayor

Congressional hopeful Dan Goldman revealed Friday that he voted for Eric Adams and Kathryn Garcia in last year’s ranked-choice Democratic mayoral primary — but claimed he could not recall which candidate he put at the top of his ballot. Goldman, who’s a front-runner in the hotly-contested race for the 10th Congressional District, detailed his 2021 vote after being asked about it during an ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Suspect released without bail after knockout punch leaves NYC stranger with cracked skull, critical

A Bronx suspect busted for a one-punch knockout that left a stranger fighting for life was released without bail Thursday to the outrage of the still-hospitalized victim’s family. Bui Van Phu appeared in Bronx Criminal Court with his hands cuffed behind his back wearing a gray shirt and black pants. He was freed on a misdemeanor assault charge for last Friday’s savage attack on the helpless ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

FDNY EMT charged with stealing credit card from patient during hospital transport

Cops have arrested an FDNY EMT caught on video swiping a credit card from a Queens patient he was transporting to the hospital, police said Wednesday. EMT Robert Marshall, 29, allegedly used the stolen card to rack up $800 in purchases before he was arrested Tuesday for grand larceny. The first responder was taking the woman to a Queens hospital on Aug. 8 when he was caught on video pocketing ...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Education
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Health
Daily News

Suspect re-arrested after slipping out of her handcuffs and escaping Bronx NYPD stationhouse

A woman arrested for violating an order of protection whoslipped out of her handcuffs and ran off from a Bronx stationhouse Wednesday evening was rearrested Thursday afternoon, police said. Members of the NYPD Fugitive Enforcement Division rearrested Christina Evans shortly before 3 p.m. in the Bronx after they received a tip, cops said. She has been charged with escaping a detention facility. ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Bob Raissman: Despite all the losing this month, Aaron Boone calmly sticks to his script

Those who regularly tune into YES’ coverage of Aaron Boone’s press conferences have not enjoyed the recent stretch of Bombers losing, lack of offense, nor the manager’s performance while answering questions. In the face of defeat, and the routine inquiries that come with it, they want Boone to show some emotion. Get angry. Raise the decibel level. Stop protecting players who are not ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy