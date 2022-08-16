Former Crook County alumni Josie Kasberger earns Moda Health honor

The Crook County High School three-sport athlete lands statewide scholarship

Former Crook County High School student Josie Kasberger was recently named one of two students statewide to win the Moda Health Player of the Game/Athlete of the Meet scholarships.

Kasberger, who graduated in June, will receive the $1,000 scholarship as she attends California State University at Northridge this fall. Kasberger plans to study biochemistry at the university and eventually become a pediatric surgeon.

Kasberger was salutatorian of her graduating class with a 4.3 GPA while taking honors and AP classes.

While at a Cowgirl athlete, Kasberger competed in volleyball, basketball and track and field. This past school year she was named first team all-league in volleyball and was team captain as the team reached the state playoffs. The Cowgirl basketball team also reached the state playoffs, finishing in sixth place. This spring in track and field, Kasberger was again a team captain. At the state meet, she placed third in the discus, sixth in the shot put, and seventh in the javelin.

In addition to competing in athletics Kasberger also participated in the NJROTC program, Link Crew, Honor Society and served on ASB and Student Leadership positions.

Kasberger grew up on the family farm where she regularly did chores, including changing irrigation pipes most of the year. Both of her parents have had battles with cancer and that experience has influenced her desire to become a doctor.

"I am thankful for the scholarship," Kasberger said. "I am proud of my family and will be forever grateful for all they've done for me."

The second student to receive a Moda Health scholarship is Will Koch, a golfer at La Salle Prep. Koch, a junior is known for his service as well as athletic prowess. The summer prior to his freshman year, Koch raised money for baseball equipment to take to Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria. He also cooks meals for Transition Projects, which helps with the homeless in the Portland area.

Moda has been giving scholarships to Oregon high school athletes since the 2010-2011 school year. The Player of the Game/Athlete of the Meet program has recognized 406 student-athletes in 12 different sports.