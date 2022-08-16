ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crook County, OR

Former Crook County alumni Josie Kasberger earns Moda Health honor

By Lon Austin
 3 days ago
The Crook County High School three-sport athlete lands statewide scholarship

Former Crook County High School student Josie Kasberger was recently named one of two students statewide to win the Moda Health Player of the Game/Athlete of the Meet scholarships.

Kasberger, who graduated in June, will receive the $1,000 scholarship as she attends California State University at Northridge this fall. Kasberger plans to study biochemistry at the university and eventually become a pediatric surgeon.

Kasberger was salutatorian of her graduating class with a 4.3 GPA while taking honors and AP classes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cJfJB_0hJQ8szq00 While at a Cowgirl athlete, Kasberger competed in volleyball, basketball and track and field. This past school year she was named first team all-league in volleyball and was team captain as the team reached the state playoffs. The Cowgirl basketball team also reached the state playoffs, finishing in sixth place. This spring in track and field, Kasberger was again a team captain. At the state meet, she placed third in the discus, sixth in the shot put, and seventh in the javelin.

In addition to competing in athletics Kasberger also participated in the NJROTC program, Link Crew, Honor Society and served on ASB and Student Leadership positions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hJQ8szq00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LQo3I_0hJQ8szq00 Kasberger grew up on the family farm where she regularly did chores, including changing irrigation pipes most of the year. Both of her parents have had battles with cancer and that experience has influenced her desire to become a doctor.

"I am thankful for the scholarship," Kasberger said. "I am proud of my family and will be forever grateful for all they've done for me."

The second student to receive a Moda Health scholarship is Will Koch, a golfer at La Salle Prep. Koch, a junior is known for his service as well as athletic prowess. The summer prior to his freshman year, Koch raised money for baseball equipment to take to Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria. He also cooks meals for Transition Projects, which helps with the homeless in the Portland area.

Moda has been giving scholarships to Oregon high school athletes since the 2010-2011 school year. The Player of the Game/Athlete of the Meet program has recognized 406 student-athletes in 12 different sports.

Central Oregonian

Crook County School Board breaks down new adopted curriculum at board meeting

CCSD Superintendent, Dr. Sara Johnson presented a comprehensive overview of new health and language arts curriculum adopted at CCSD, and audience was given ample time to commentOngoing concerns remain among parents and community in Crook County over a curriculum that was recently adopted by the Crook County School District. School board member, Doug Smith, pointed out that they last adopted curriculum for Division 22 in 2016. He emphasized that the binder for the Division 22 adoption will come later this year. The rules contained in Oregon Administrative Rules (OARs) Chapter 581, Division 22 are the educational standards that the Oregon...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

Co-Grand Marshals announced for annual Painted Hills Festival in Mitchell

Long-time members of the community, Sherry Helms and Joyce Brooks, have been named the 26th annual Painted Hills Festival Grand Marshals The Painted Hills Festival is pleased to honor two longtime friends, co-workers, and ranchwomen in our community as this year's co-Grand Marshals—Sherry Helms and Joyce Brooks. Sherry (Neal) Helms was raised in Kimberly on her family's place. Her dad raised sheep, logged, and worked for the state highway department. She married Bob Helms in 1965 and moved to the ghost town of Richmond in Wheeler County by 1966 on his family's homestead. Bob was away often doing contract Catwork...
MITCHELL, OR
Central Oregonian

Endura products evolving to meet the needs of the wood industry in Prineville

Company continues to evolve and grow as a leader in the segment of entry door system components and lamination technology Endura Products, a manufacturing business with a long legacy in Prineville, continues to evolve in the wood industry. Ian Smyth, Division Operations Leader of Endura, indicated that for the past three years, Endura, like many manufacturing industries, has been battling back from the fallout from COVID. "Most facilities were clicking along before the epidemic started, and they went through layoffs and then demand picked up immensely," noted Smyth. He said that for Endura, they have particularly struggled with staffing. In...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Central Oregonian

Water project funds announced for Crook and Wheeler counties

The local projects join a total of€¯ 111 others that were included in the FY23 federal funding billsOregon's U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden recently announced funding for community projects across Oregon in the Fiscal Year 2023 Senate Appropriations bills. Some of the funding will benefit projects in Crook and Wheeler counties. $2.5 million is set aside for Ochoco Irrigation District for McKay Creek infrastructure while another $1.019 million will be provided for the Wheeler County Office of Emergency Management for its radio system upgrade. The local projects join a total of 111 others that were included in the FY23...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

BACK IN TIME - 1972: Hunting accident results in fatality

Man sitting in passenger seat of car stood up just before man in driver side fired gun 110 years ago August 15, 1912 A dispatch to the Journal from Salem says: After chasing both ends of the low rainbow in an effort to recover the money he expended in serving a subpoena issued in another county, Sheriff W. B. Snider is still holding the sack and has been advised by Assistant Attorney General Van Winkle that his fees are gone forever. When the sheriff of Crooks County sent the subpoena to Sheriff Snider of Lake County, the latter sent one...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

Applicant pulls plug on Crossing Trails destination resort in Powell Butte

Modification proposed by Sun Communities Inc., not viable due to extreme capitol costs of site improvementsA controversial application to modify and move forward with a proposed destination resort has been withdrawn. According to the applicant, Sun Communities Inc.'s, written notice of withdrawal, "Sun's decision to withdraw the application is based on economic viability due to the extreme capital costs of offsite improvements that are upwards of $20 million." The withdrawal was announced this past Wednesday The applicant sought to alter the original application for the Crossing Trails destination resort, which was filed in 2008. That application called for a resort...
POWELL BUTTE, OR
Central Oregonian

Home sales up in Crook County but home prices dip

Sales in Crook County have increased 16.8% in Quarter 2 from 2021 to 2022, but prices have droppedA new report analyzing the Central and Southern Oregon real estate market shows increasing homes sales in Crook County but a slight year-over-year dip in home prices. The report, prepared by Matthew Garnder, Windermere Real Estate's chief economist, includes an economic overview of the two regions, the quantity of homes sales and prices, broken out by county as well as the number of days on the market. All the data analyzed was pulled from the second quarter of 2022. Crook County has seen...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

Crook County Parks and Rec offers many volunteer options

You can volunteer for one of several events or help clean up a park or coach a sports teamAre you interested in giving some time and talent to better your community? Research shows that volunteering is one of the best ways to spend your time in retirement or at any age and not just because it feels good! One of the better-known benefits of volunteering is the impact on the community. Volunteers truly are the glue that hold a community together. Even helping with the smallest tasks can make a real difference to the lives of people, animals and organizations...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

Prineville and Crook County leaders to refer psilocybin ban to voters

Measure 109 allows local governments to opt out of state psilocybin program with voter approvalCity and county officials will ask voters to decide if psilocybin businesses and production should be allowed in Prineville and Crook County. Measure 109, which passed in the 2020 general election, authorizes the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) to create a program to permit licensed service providers to administer psilocybin-producing mushroom and fungi products to individuals 21 years of age or older. The measure garnered 55.75% voter approval statewide, but it was rejected by 64.53% of Crook County voters. The measure includes a provision that allows local...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

Science, education and fun featured at first-ever Dirt Day Soilebration in Prineville

Dirt Day Soilebration at SunLife Farm and Ranch will feature fun, learning, and activities for all ages, including speakers who represent local agencies Learning new things and being outside is a great mix, especially when paired with fun activities, exploring and food. The USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Oregon and SunLife Farm and Ranch, located on Gerke Road outside of Prineville, announce the very first official Dirt Day Soilebration on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. NRCS Oregon's soil conservationists will speak at the event and bring their soil health trailer to conduct real-time demonstrations...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Central Oregonian

Local psilocybin votes warrant good research

We strongly suggest that local voters do their homework on psilocybin ballot measureThe city of Prineville, Crook County and other local governments statewide find themselves in a unique spot. They all have a window where they can exercise local control over a program approved statewide by Oregon voters. Measure 109 will likely go down in history, not only in Oregon but nationwide, as the ballot measure that first legalized "shrooms" -- but proponents would probably tell you that's a bit of an oversimplification. Officially speaking, the measure has legalized use of psilocybin for therapeutic purposes by licensed facilitators for qualified...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

OCHOCO IRRIGATION DISTRICT: Responsible stewardship of water supplies for farms and fish

Throughout its history, OID has been advocate for water conservation, maximizing benefits of resource for all stakeholders There are still some around who remember what things were like in the Prineville valley before the construction of Bowman Dam was completed in 1961. Government reports from 1903 and earlier noted how small and warm and stagnant the Crooked River was in this region during the summer. Locals say that before 1960, the Crooked River in the Prineville valley supported no trout during the summer because the flow was so low and warm. Prineville Reservoir changed all this and made possible...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Wheeler County pioneer and cook

Elizabeth 'Betty' Hendrix Shell launched a cooking career in a variety of places throughout her home countyElizabeth Jane "Betty" Hendrix was born on April 22, 1890, in Cutshin, Kentucky. She later moved to Laurel County, Kentucky and attended schools. She attended Berea College in Berea, Kentucky and received a certificate in 1912 from the Normal School, which allowed her to teach. She taught school in nearby communities for three years. She met Laurence McCoy "Coy" Shell and in 1915, they married. They moved west, seeking work at ranches, but they soon returned to Kentucky. Two of their children were born...
WHEELER COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

DEEP THOUGHTS: My garden variety deer problem

I have had a change of heart now that deer in my neighborhood have wreaked havoc on my crops Call me heartless if you must, but I think the next time I watch "Bambi," I'm probably going to end up rooting for the hunter. Yeah, I know — I'm a monster, right? But let me explain. For several years of my adult life, I have grown gardens. Some were failures, some did OK, and others thrived, and we ended up with the kind of colorful bounty fit for a magazine cover. This summer, the garden is well on its...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Central Oregonian

Crook County unemployment rate still low and steady

Levels of unemployment were unchanged from May but remain at near record low levels.Hiring in Central Oregon was largely consistent with seasonal patterns in June. Levels of unemployment were unchanged from May but remain at near record low levels. Crook County: The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.7% in June, largely unchanged from 4.8% in May. The unemployment rate is fast approaching the record low set before the pandemic in February 2020, when it was 4.4%. Crook County added 140 jobs in June, 40 fewer jobs than typically added this time of year. Despite marginally slower growth, employment levels...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

Restoring fish and wildlife habitat on the Ochoco Preserve in Crook County

The 185-acre farmland, including McKay and Ochoco Creeks, was purchased by Deschutes Land Trust, and will create floodplains and wetlands so these waterways can store, and then release, cooler water back into the system. Bulldozers, backhoes and water trucks are visible from Madras Highway, just east of Ochoco Creek. Residents have been curious what is taking place less than two miles out on the highway, just off of the fields that were recently farmland. A recent tour shed light on the project, where the Ochoco Preserve, recently purchased by Deschutes Land Trust, encompasses 185 acres one mile north of Prineville...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

2022 Pioneer Queen Eloise Brummer has a passion for history

Crook County's 2022 Pioneer Queen, Eloise (Bushnell) Brummer, has a passion for history, and her enthusiasm for family history is tangible in her everyday life Eloise (Bushnell) Brummer, the 2022 Crook County Pioneer Queen, is a fourth generation Crook Countian, and her husband, Jerry, is a fifth generation. Eloise and Jerry have two children, Colin, and Kitsi, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Colin and his wife, Fara, live in Paisley, Oregon with their two daughters, Grace, and Faith. Kitsi and her husband, Michael Bass, live in Prineville, and they have five children, Lyndi, Capri, Catherine and twins, James and Jacob....
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

Crook County Fair is 'Country Fun for Everyone'

The Crook County Fair returns Aug. 10-13, offering loads of activities, exhibits and entertainment The Crook County Fair returns to Prineville next week, focusing on a theme of "Country Fun for Everyone." The fair kicks off Wednesday evening, Aug. 10 at Crook County Fairgrounds and continues through Saturday, Aug. 13. The four-day event will feature a variety of live music shows, rides and other family friendly attractions and numerous livestock and static exhibits. "We are very excited to do fair again," said Fairgrounds Manager Casey Daly. The fair opens with the Greg Merritt Community Scholarship Fund Barbecue, which has raised...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

Barnes Butte Vista complex in Prineville opens 44 units of low-income housing

The Housing Works complex, located off of Peters Road in Prineville, held a grand opening Wednesday, July 27Housing Works held a grand opening Wednesday celebrating the completion of Barnes Butte Vista, a 44-unit affordable housing apartment community designed to support working families and individuals living in Prineville. The event featured speakers that included government officials and partners involved in bringing the development to fruition. The development is located adjacent to the Barnes Butte Recreational Area on Peters Road and features two- and three-bedroom townhomes. The homes are designed for active families and feature efficient, open floorplans and...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Central Oregonian

Larry Seymour takes reins as new Prineville police chief

Seymour ascends from captain to chief after the retirement of Dale Cummins as part of established succession planLarry Seymour admits that hearing "chief" attached to his name is a bit surreal. It makes sense when considering he has held the title of captain at the Prineville Police Department for the past six years. He has even had a few moments since his recent promotion where he accidentally refers to himself as captain, which amuses him and his staff alike. But that doesn't mean he feels unprepared for the job. Those past six years as captain were all part of a...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Central Oregonian

Prineville, OR
