ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Des Moines, IA

Iowa firefighter says his Panda Express meal contained shards of glass

By Clark Kauffman
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qZtUN_0hJQ8CMg00

The Panda Express at 1580 Valley West Drive in West Des Moines is facing a lawsuit brought by a Dallas County man who says he was injured after ingesting pieces of glass in his meal. One of the alleged pieces is pictured above. (Restaurant photo via Google Earth; inset photo from U.S. District Court filings.)

A Dallas County man is suing Panda Express, alleging he ingested shards of broken glass in his meal.

Randy Hartley, a 51-year-old Des Moines firefighter, is suing the California-based restaurant chain in U.S. District Court, alleging negligence.

Hartley alleges that on Jan. 27 of this year, he visited the Panda Express at 1580 Valley West Drive in West Des Moines.

While there, he purchased two entrées – the Broccoli Beef and the String Bean Chicken Breast with a side order of fried rice and chow mein. He took the food home and, according to his lawsuit, he had consumed most of his meal when he bit down on a jagged shard of glass shard that was about the size of a quarter, chipping his tooth.

He then called the Panda Express, which offered to exchange his meal but without offering any explanation for the glass. Fearful that the restaurant’s “dismissive” attitude would result in injury to other customers, Hartey claims he inspected the uneaten portion of his meal and found “countless small glass shards.”

Because he had ordered “crunchy” green beans and broccoli, “he reasonably attributed” the crunch of any already eaten glass shards to the texture of the vegetables, the lawsuit states.

Hartley says he then received a follow-up call from an agent or representative of Panda Express, who told him she had contacted the West Des Moines restaurant and ordered its immediate shut down. She also promised to compensate Hartley for any medical costs, the lawsuit claims.

The woman later texted Hartley and allegedly indicated the glass shards had come from a “shattered fixture above the entrées,” presumably in the food-preparation area of the kitchen.

Two days later, Hartley claims, he began experiencing intense abdominal cramping and began passing blood, which a physician attributed to glass he had ingested. For the next three weeks, Hartley alleges, he experienced bloating, nausea, intestinal cramping, bloody stools, and intense diarrhea. He also required dental work to repair the chipped tooth and another tooth that had cracked.

In his lawsuit, Hartley alleges he lost 15 pounds as he attempted to avoid causing any additional irritation of his gastrointestinal tract and he now is “hesitant to consume foods at well-known establishments” for fear that his meals may be contaminated.

Panda Express has yet to file a response to the allegations, which were first made in Polk County District Court last month before the case was moved to federal court. The attorney for Panda Express, Philip Burian, declined to comment on the matter.

The Panda Express restaurant was inspected by the Iowa Department of Inspections and appeals on Jan. 21 of this year — six days before Hartley allegedly purchased his meal. At that time, inspectors found no deficiencies, and the restaurant was not cited for any serious risk-factor violations or any violations related to good retail practices.

Previous lawsuit dismissed

In 2015, Tammy Jo Barton of Polk County sued the Panda Express located in West Des Moines’ Valley West Mall, alleging that in January of that year she and her daughter ate at the restaurant and that her daughter’s noodles were contaminated with a metal wire from a brush used to clean kitchen utensils.

The daughter allegedly choked on the wire and later became ill after ingesting it. Panda Express did not file a response to the lawsuit and the case was dismissed two months later, with no indication of whether a settlement was involved.

The post Iowa firefighter says his Panda Express meal contained shards of glass appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

Comments / 3

Related
98.1 KHAK

Did You Catch the Full Moon at the Iowa State Fair?

The Iowa State Fair can truly be a wild experience! You've got deep fried food on a stick, thrilling rides, big name concerts, and apparently this year...something just a bit out of the ordinary. Someone captured the ultimate strange and straight up confusing sight at the fairgrounds one evening. There...
IOWA STATE
kicdam.com

Man With Local Ties Tapped To Lead Iowa-Based Hy-Vee

West Des Moines, IA (KICD)– A graduate of Washington High School in Cherokee has been tapped to be one of the new co-CEOs at Hy Vee. Aaron Wiese was a political science major at UNI when he got his first part-time job with the Iowa grocery chain. He became...
CHEROKEE, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines relocates school speed zone sign on University Ave.

DES MOINES, Iowa — After the hit and run death of a 14-year-old girl Des Moines’s city council made changes to the city’s school speed zone ordinance to change the language from school “houses” to school “facilities”. Now areas within 200 feet of a school facility like a sports field are considered school speed zones. […]
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Dallas County, IA
Crime & Safety
West Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
West Des Moines, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
County
Dallas County, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers

A bankrupt Iowa nursing home chain with a history of abuse-and-neglect violations owes taxpayers $6 million in unpaid fines and fees. QHC Facilities, which owns eight nursing homes and two assisted living facilities in Iowa, has been cited for at least 184 regulatory violations in the past 20 months while neglecting to pay fines for […] The post Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

Hail storm rolls into central Iowa Friday afternoon

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Click here for a full list of active weather alerts. Strong storms brought large hail and flash flooding into the metro Friday afternoon. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was in effect for much of southern and central Iowa until 8 p.m. Friday. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for Jasper County until 3:45 p.m.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KOEL 950 AM

What is the Smallest Town in Iowa?

You know the saying, "if you're driving through this town and blink, you'll miss it." Iowa has a few towns like that but which one do you think is really the smallest? I don't mean smallest as in size either. I mean which town in Iowa has the smallest population?
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shards#Broken Glass#The Panda Express#Google Earth#District Court
WHO 13

Worker run over by equipment at I-80 bridge construction site

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa – A worker was injured Thursday morning after being run over by a piece of equipment at a bridge construction site on I-80. It happened just before 10:00 a.m. near the 176-mile marker of westbound I-80, just east of the North Skunk River, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said. Construction workers were […]
JASPER COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
104.5 KDAT

Iowa State Fair Crowd Braves Downpour Just to See Music Icon

Thousands of Iowans flocked to Des Moines on Monday, August 15th for a once in lifetime performance from inarguably one of the biggest artists of the 20th century. Droves of people in ponchos filled the Iowa State Fair Grandstand for the fifth concert event of the fair. One of the most highly anticipated acts of the 10 day Iowa summer tradition was seven time Grammy Award winners.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

What the approval for OTC hearing aids means for Iowans

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — After years of bipartisan efforts, affordable hearing aids will be available over-the-counter in the United States in just two months. On Tuesday, The Food and Drug Administration officially established a category for over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids to be sold. The fight for this to happen stems back years ago with […]
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Ankeny Walmart evacuated after gas leak

ANKENY, Iowa — Walmart was evacuated this morning after a gas leak. The leak was reported at around 9:30 a.m. Customers and staff left the store for over an hour. The problem was fixed at about 10:45 a.m. Customers were able to re-enter the store at 11:15 a.m. No...
ANKENY, IA
iheart.com

Police Investigating Damage At Des Moines Sculpture Park

(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines Police are investigating vandalism to the Pappajohn Education Center and a nearby art installation downtown. Police say vandals this month broke windows at the Pappajohn Education Center at 12th and Grand and also damaged glass panels on the art installation. Damage to the building...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Iowa expected to suffer heat as high as 125°F by 2053

Note: Shaded counties are those that will, on average, have 0.5 days or more at or above a 125F° heat index in 2053; Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Axios VisualsA new study reveals the emergence of an "extreme heat belt" from Texas to Iowa, with days that feel like 125°F at least once a year by 2053, writes Axios' Andrew Freedman. Why it matters: Most of Iowa falls under this belt, which could result in increased hardships, such as higher energy consumption and more health risks like heat stroke.Driving the news: As average temperatures increase due to human-driven greenhouse gas emissions,...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Two metro school districts battle bus driver shortage

School starts next week and two metro districts are still in need of school bus drivers. The Des Moines Public School District, DMPS, is short 50-55 drivers to transport some 14,000 students. They are actively trying to get more qualified people behind the wheel. "We currently have an incentive bonus...
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy