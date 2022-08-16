Read full article on original website
pullmanradio.com
The Idaho Foodbank hosts Community Food Distribution at Latah County Fairgrounds
The Idaho Foodbank’s Community Food Distribution will be held at the Latah County Fairgrounds on Monday from 10 am until the last box is handed out. Distributions include fresh produce, frozen meats, dairy and dry goods to help meet a family’s needs. All of the food is free,...
pullmanradio.com
32nd Annual Classic Car Show At Chipman & Taylor Chevrolet In Pullman Saturday
The 32nd Annual Class Car Show at Chipman & Taylor Chevrolet in Pullman is on Saturday. it’s from 9:00 to 2:00 at the dealership on Bishop Boulevard. There will be free hot dogs and drinks at noon. The car show is an official event of the National Lentil Festival.
pullmanradio.com
Pullman Chamber of Commerce hosts Music on Main this Thursday
Pullman chamber of commerce hosts Music on Main this Thursday from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at the Pine Street Plaza in Pullman. The event will feature Paradox, a 5-piece cover band that performs rock, pop, folk, and country music from the 1950s to now.
pullmanradio.com
Pullman Depot Heritage Center Celebrates Depot Days
Pullman Depot Heritage Center will celebrate its second annual Depot Days with special events from August 18 through the 20th. Depot Days is a celebration of the role that rail transportation played in local history and the development of agriculture, commerce, and Washington State University. On Thursday August 18, local...
pullmanradio.com
Paradise Pathway lighting project in Moscow begins August 22nd
A pedestrian pathway improvement project located along the Paradise Pathway between Highway 95 and Styner Avenue in Moscow is scheduled to begin Monday and will be completed by this fall. The first phase of the project will include the installation of conduit along the pathway. The conduit will be used...
pullmanradio.com
Shay Connell’s Lemonade Stand & Bake Sale Raises $20K For Make-A-Wish
Shay Connell’s annual lemonade stand and fundraiser for Make-A-Wish raised over 20,000 dollars. Shay conducted her fundraiser sale on Monday in Pullman along with an online donation page. The 13 year old was born with a heart defect. Shay received a new heart this spring.
pullmanradio.com
WSU Dean Wendy Powers and author Jeff Burnside to join Depot Days celebration in Pullman
Recently appointed Dean of WSU’s College of Agricultural, Human, and Natural Resource Sciences, Dr. Wendy Powers, will join the Pullman Depot Heritage Center’s Depot Days celebration this Friday. Pullman mayor and depot honorary co-chair Glenn Johnson will emcee a celebration at 7 p.m. that also recognizes Depot Heritage...
pullmanradio.com
Video Tour films first day of class at University of Idaho
The University of Idaho campus will buzz with video cameras and drones Monday, August 22, and Friday, August 26, as crews film for “The College Tour,” a new TV series streaming on Amazon Prime. U of I is the first Idaho university featured. The 30-minute episode will showcase...
pullmanradio.com
Washington Fall Chinook Salmon Fishing On Snake River Opens Thursday
The Washington fall chinook salmon fishing season for the Snake River opens Thursday. The Snake opens for chinook below Lower Granite Dam South of Colfax and from just below Clarkston upriver to the Oregon state line. Up to three adults can be kept every day with no limits on jacks. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is expecting another strong run of chinook this fall with over a quarter million salmon.
pullmanradio.com
Wagner Road Fire In NW Whitman County At 4,000 Acres
The Wagner Road Fire near Ewan is estimated at about 4,000 acres. The fire started Thursday afternoon around 2:00. Volunteer Firefighters from every department in Whitman County were brought in to help fight the fire. State mobilization has been authorized on the fire. The move has brought in aircraft to fight the flames along with 4 strike teams and bulldozers. Aircraft are using water from Rock Lake to fight the flames from the sky. Federal firefighters with the Bureau of Land Management are also assisting. Whitman County Emergency Manager Bill Tensfeld reports that fire activity was minimal overnight. That changed around 5:00 this morning when the fire flared up in several locations burning another roughly 100 acres. Some people living near the fire were evacuated yesterday. The Wagner Fire is burning ag land, rangeland and scabland. The fire is burning between Jordan-Knott Road on the east edge, Wagner Road on the North flank and Texas Lake on the Western edge.
KHQ Right Now
University of Idaho students temporarily housed in hotel
Students at the University of Idaho are temporarily being housed at the Fairbridge Inn, about a quarter mile from campus. School officials expect they will be able to accommodate these students on campus in the coming weeks.
pullmanradio.com
Pullman’s First Roundabout Opens-Construction Of 2nd Roundabout On North Grand Avenue Running Further Behind Schedule
Pullman’s first roundabout is complete. The city project to construct a roundabout at Terre View Drive and North Fairway Road near the Washington State University golf course was completed ahead of schedule. The city hired local contractor Motley and Motley to build the traffic circle. A grant from the state department of transportation helped pay for the roundabout.
pullmanradio.com
Inauguration Ceremony Thursday For First WSU Pullman Chancellor Elizabeth Chilton
Washington State University’s first Pullman Chancellor will be officially inaugurated at a ceremony on campus Thursday. Dr. Elizabeth Chilton has taken over management of the local campus from WSU President Kirk Schulz. The move is part of Schulz’s decision to manage WSU systemwide. Schulz has moved to a new office in downtown Pullman while Chilton has moved to Schulz’s old office on campus. Thursday’s inauguration of Chancellor Chilton is at 4:00 in Bryan Hall. She came to WSU in 2020 when she was hired to be the provost.
pullmanradio.com
Auto Dealers for Health celebrates ten years and 250,000 dollars in giving to Pullman Regional Hospital
This year, the Auto Dealers for Health program celebrates ten years of partnership with Wysup Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram and Chipman & Taylor Chevrolet dealerships. Since 2012, the program has raised more than $250,000 in funds for Pullman Regional Hospital. For ten consecutive years, owner of Wysup Chrysler Jeep Dodge...
Evacuations lifted for people living near Wagner Road Fire
SPOKANE, Wash. — Evacuations have been lifted for people living near the Wagner Road Fire in Whitman County. The fire started Thursday evening and originally prompted level 3 evacuations. State fire assistance has been mobilized to help contain the fire and crews are using water from Rock Lake to help in the firefight. This fire is estimated to have burned...
pullmanradio.com
Pullman PD and Latah County Sheriff’s office to conduct impaired driving emphasis patrol
The City of Pullman PD and the Latah County Sheriff’s office along with other Idaho Law enforcement agencies will be participating in an impaired driving emphasis patrol starting Friday through September 2nd. The patrol is dedicated to enforcing all applicable Idaho codes in regards to driving while under the...
pullmanradio.com
Giving To WSU Sets New Record During Last Fiscal Year
Giving to Washington State University set a new record during the last fiscal year. The WSU Foundation raised over 154 million dollars during fiscal year 2022 which ended June 30th. Over 41,000 donors gave to the institution.
pullmanradio.com
Pullman City Council To Discuss Possible Utility Rate Hikes To Offset Rising Costs Driven By Inflation
City of Pullman staff want city council to consider raising utility rates to help offset rising operational costs caused by inflation. Documents to Pullman City Councilmembers for Tuesday’s meeting shows that city staff want council to consider raising water, sewer and stormwater utility rates by 4.5%. The agenda item says the rate hikes would help cover rising costs to the city for providing those utilities. The report also recommends that council increase utility rates annually until Cost of Service Analysis studies are completed. Pullman City Council last raised water and sewer utility rates 3 years ago while the last stormwater rate hike came in 2011. Inflation has increased costs 15% since 2019 according to the staff report.
KXLY
Flames burn through abandoned trailer on I-90
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash.– Flames took over an abandoned trailer on I-90 early Wednesday between Cheney and Sprague. Troopers were at the scene to extinguish the flames. The right lane and shoulder of I-90 eastbound were blocked. This is an ongoing story. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
Idaho State Police investigating fatal tractor crash in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a fatal tractor crash that took the life of a 71-year-old man in Lewiston. According to ISP, the incident occurred on Aug. 17, 2022 around 2:42 p.m. on Rosenau Road in Latah County. The 71-year-old victim from Boise, Idaho was traveling southbound in a Peterbilt tractor before leaving the roadway and hitting a drainage canal.
