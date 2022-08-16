The Wagner Road Fire near Ewan is estimated at about 4,000 acres. The fire started Thursday afternoon around 2:00. Volunteer Firefighters from every department in Whitman County were brought in to help fight the fire. State mobilization has been authorized on the fire. The move has brought in aircraft to fight the flames along with 4 strike teams and bulldozers. Aircraft are using water from Rock Lake to fight the flames from the sky. Federal firefighters with the Bureau of Land Management are also assisting. Whitman County Emergency Manager Bill Tensfeld reports that fire activity was minimal overnight. That changed around 5:00 this morning when the fire flared up in several locations burning another roughly 100 acres. Some people living near the fire were evacuated yesterday. The Wagner Fire is burning ag land, rangeland and scabland. The fire is burning between Jordan-Knott Road on the east edge, Wagner Road on the North flank and Texas Lake on the Western edge.

WHITMAN COUNTY, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO