Believe it or not, fall cider season in Michigan is just around the corner. And with that, Armada-based cider company Blake Farms is expanding its footprint, this time not with a new line of hard ciders or in the CBD-infused beverage sector, but with the acquisition of another longtime local orchard, Erwin’s Orchard and Cider Mill at 61475 Silver Lake Road in South Lyon.

SOUTH LYON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO