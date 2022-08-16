Read full article on original website
Related
siouxlandnews.com
Man pleads not guilty to charges in officer-involved shooting in South Sioux City
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — The man charged in an officer-involved shooting in South Sioux City back in July has pleaded not guilty. 61-year-old Richard Germek, of South Sioux City, is charged with the use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, unlawful discharge of a firearm, criminal attempt, terroristic threats, possession of a short rifle or short shotgun, obstructing a peace officer and disturbing the peace.
siouxlandnews.com
NSP Troopers locate 20 lbs. of meth buried near Winside
NORFOLK, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people after finding over 20 pounds of meth buried near Winside. NSP says at approximately 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, residents of rural Winside reported that two suspicious individuals were going through their property. Troopers responded and discovered that...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers find 20 pounds of meth buried in field near Norfolk
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Troopers uncovered 20 pounds of meth buried in a field near Norfolk on Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 6:30 a.m., residents of Winside, a village northeast of Norfolk, reported two suspicious people on their property. Troopers arrived and found Oscar Villa, 36, and...
nwestiowa.com
Teen hurt when he strikes rear of pickup
ROCK VALLEY—One person received minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident about 6:05 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the intersection of Highway 18 and Garfield Avenue, one mile east of Rock Valley. Seventeen-year-old Eric Wayne Nilles of Boyden was driving east on Highway 18 when his 2005 Chevrolet Impala struck...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Money stolen out of Sioux City ATM; SCPD searching for suspects
The Sioux City Police Department is searching for suspects involved in a theft early Monday morning.
Sioux City man found guilty of murdering roommate
A Sioux City man has been found guilty of murder in the killing of his roommate last year.
Sioux City man dies in crash involving semi in Dixon County
A Sioux City man lost his life on Monday when a vehicle collided with a semi on the highway.
nwestiowa.com
Medical issue leads to vehicle accident
SIOUX CENTER—A 67-year-old Sioux Center woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident about 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, on a residential driveway, one mile northwest of Sioux Center. Phyllis Margene Beukelman was driving west on a residential driveway when she experienced a medical issue and lost control of her...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Le Mars PD offering reward for information about damaged fire pit
Police are asking for information about who may have damaged a fire pit in a local town and are offering a reward for that information.
nwestiowa.com
Two drivers injured in collision in Hull
HULL—Two people received minor injuries in a motor vehicle collision about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, in Hull. Fifty-three-year-old Michael Ryan Stoel of Orange City was driving north on Division Street when he attempted to turn west onto Highway 18 and his 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup collided with a southbound 2020 Toyota Corolla driven by 18-year-old Jessica Louise Lewis of Hull, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
KELOLAND TV
Motorcyclist caught going 114 mph leads deputies on chase
LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Harrisburg man is facing a list of charges after a high-speed pursuit Wednesday morning. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 9 a.m. on Highway 115 south of Harrisburg. Deputies tried to stop a motorcycle going 114 mph in a 65 mph zone.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center man arrested for second OWI
ROCK VALLEY—A 56-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 1:15 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, near Rock Valley on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Jaime Carrillo Montano stemmed from the stop of a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt on Garfield Avenue near the 340th Street intersection about six miles southeast of Rock Valley, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
siouxlandnews.com
Good Samaritan killed, two others injured in three car crash in Norfolk
MADISON COUNTY, Neb. — One man is dead and two others seriously injured after a three-vehicle crash south of Norfolk Wednesday, Aug. 17th. The Madison County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 4:15 p.m. on Highway 81 at the intersection with 832nd Rd., between Norfolk and Madison. An...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux City man cited for pot by Allendorf
ALLENDORF—A 25-year-old Sioux City man was cited about midnight Friday, Aug. 12, near Allendorf on charges of second-offense possession of controlled substance — marijuana, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Jacob Zane Kimmel stemmed from the stop of a 2014...
nwestiowa.com
Cattle still roam Hawarden area after July 14 escape
HAWARDEN—Time to swing a few rounds of golf and enjoy a fresh steak — if you can catch it. About 200 cattle got out July 14 from Jason Witt’s feedlot 2 miles east of Hawarden. Deputy Jamie Van Voorst with the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office said the cattle managed to break their gate and got out into the neighboring fields.
nwestiowa.com
Ireton woman injured, cited in accident
IRETON—A 27-year-old rural Ireton woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident about 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, on Dipper Avenue, three miles west of Ireton. Jade Lynn Charlotte Vlotho was driving south when she lost control of her 2015 Dodge Durango, which entered the east ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
siouxlandnews.com
Marcus Iowa man arrested after pursuit in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Marcus, Iowa man has been arrested and charged after eluding police early Tuesday morning in Sioux City. According to court documents, on August 16th, just after 1:00 a.m., 35-year-old Maurice Leflore, of Marcus, was operating a Sonata in the 1000 block of 18th Street. An officer in a marked vehicle with lights and sirens activated attempted to stop him due to a felony weapons violation warrant out of the state of Illinois. Police say Leflore began to elude officers by increasing his speed, violating all traffic control devices, and eventually turning his lights off while traveling north on Jones Street. He reached speeds in access of 55 mph while in a 25 mph zone. Leflore fled on foot and was apprehended approximately two blocks away.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City woman sentenced to federal prison for theft of benefits
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman was sentenced Friday to four months in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining more than $92,000 in federal benefits during a 10-year span. Margaret Ortega, 45, pleaded guilty in March in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of theft of government funds.
nwestiowa.com
Orange City woman charged for meth, more
SHELDON—A 24-year-old Orange City woman was arrested about 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, in Sheldon on charges of unlawfully acting with, entering into a common scheme, designing with or conspiring with one or more persons, to manufacture, deliver or possess with intent to deliver a controlled substance — methamphetamine; fifth-degree theft; providing false identification information; and failure to affix a drug stamp.
2 arrested for theft at Nebraska residence where owner recently passed
STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) -- Two people were arrested while allegedly attempting to steal vehicle parts.
Comments / 0