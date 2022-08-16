By creating Indian boarding schools, the government converted Indigenous labor and lands into property for capitalist gain. Water is one of the most contested elements in the history of Los Angeles: from the now-infamous story of William Mulholland initiating the construction of the L.A. Aqueduct in 1908 to the water wars between Owens Valley farmers and the city of L.A. in the 1920s. More recently, attention has been given to the Owens Valley Paiute (Nüümü), who irrigated, cultivated and nurtured the "Land of Flowing Water" (Payahuunadü) for centuries before colonists arrived. What threads these narratives together is the exploitation of Indigenous lands and labor. The transformation of the Owens Valley can be traced to the government's creation of Indian boarding schools, where Indigenous peoples were relocated and taught trades like domestic science, carpentry and construction in support of suburban expansion. In so doing, the government was able to convert tribal lands into property for capitalist gain and to divert Indigenous labor for the building of such. Therefore, the history of the L.A. Aqueduct unfolds from the history of Indigenous treatment in the United States.

