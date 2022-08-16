Fort Worth launches free Wi-Fi in five neighborhoods

Fort Worth now offers free wireless internet service in five neighborhoods. The city says 60,000 residents do not have reliable internet access and has been working with Cisco and Presidio to provide free service.

"It is that important for educational aspects and for job aspects," says Lake Como Neighborhood Advisory Council 2nd Vice President Leon Reed Jr. "It's just being a part of the greater world. Now, Como has a greater opportunity to be connected not just to the City of Fort Worth but to the world."

Free wi-fi is available in Como, Northside, Ridgemont in southern Fort Worth and Ash Crescent in eastern Fort Worth. Wi-fi is expected to be available in Stop Six this fall.

"This was our initial effort at the City of Fort Worth as part of our neighborhood improvement program," says the city's IT director, Kevin Gunn. "The city is committed to improving access to wi-fi across our community."

The city is using $5.5 million in ARPA and CARES Act money to pay for the program. Cisco and Presidio are installing the equipment.

"Having that common vision everyone can rally behind, that was really a key ingredient," says Cisco's Gary DePreta. "The second thing is having that really collaborative effort, so everybody is coming together and doing their part. Then this action-oriented attitude."

Gunn says grants will cover operating costs through the end of 2026. Long-term, he says Fort Worth is working to make free or low-cost internet available citywide through FCC grants.

Mayor Mattie Parker says the city will work with neighborhood groups to identify areas that would benefit most from expansion. As one of the fastest growing cities in the country, she says Fort Worth must consider high speed internet access part of infrastructure like roads, water and parks.

"We're a city on the move for the right reasons," she says. "We want to be really innovative. We want to have the right partnerships to make all the private-sector innovation come into Fort Worth, but at the same time, take care of people right here at home. I think this blends both worlds."

Fort Worth currently offers free wi-fi at libraries and community centers. Neighborhood connections are called, "CFW Neighborhood Wi-Fi".

