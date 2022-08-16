Elvis Presley remembered on 45th anniversary of death

Elvis Presley died 45 years ago today, 16 August, at the age of 42.

The legendary singer died at Graceland , his home in Memphis, Tennessee , after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Dubbed “The King of Rock and Roll,” Elvis is the world’s best-selling solo artist according to the Guinness World Records, with 1 billion sales worldwide.

Recently his career, family life, and relationship with his manager Colonel Tom Parker has been depicted in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic starring Austin Butler.

