ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 3

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Loan Applications#Federal Student Aid#Financial Aid#Social Security
CNET

August Social Security Payments: Here's When Your Money Will Arrive

The Social Security Administration is sending out the fourth batch of August payments today, with one more scheduled this month. These checks arrive in batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits. The final August payment will be sent out next week.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
biztoc.com

Student loan forgiveness applicants get denial letters

As a key deadline looms, borrowers still face problems getting their student debt forgiven under a program for public service workers that Republican lawmakers are now targeting. Borrowers previously denied forgiveness under the public service loan forgiveness program have until October 31, 2022, to try again. However, it hasn’t been...
EDUCATION
CNET

Public Student Loan Forgiveness Waiver: Who Qualifies, Deadlines and More

Are you eligible for Public Service Loan Forgiveness? Some 3.5 million federal student loan borrowers who work in public service careers could qualify to pay off their loans faster under a temporary expansion of the PSLF program. But the window to apply for this "limited PSLF waiver" is closing. The...
EDUCATION
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 15 days

Recipients of Supplemental Security Income will receive their first of two payments, amounting to a total of $1,652 for most recipients, in just 15 days. The first payment of $841 to eligible individual recipients will be sent out Sept. 1, with the second payment of the month, also worth $841, being delivered Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. September is the second of three months in the year in which eligible individuals receive two Supplemental Security Income payments, following an initial set of payments in April and a second set scheduled for December.
BUSINESS
CNBC

With 87,000 new agents, here's who the IRS may target for audits

The Senate approved nearly $80 billion in IRS funding, with $45.6 billion for "enforcement," raising questions about who may be targeted by future audits. IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said the resources won't increase "audit scrutiny on small businesses or middle-income Americans." However, with the investment projected to bring in $203.7...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

200,000 student-loan borrowers get a 'grand slam' after a federal judge moves them closer to $6 billion in debt cancellation

A federal judge granted preliminary approval of a settlement that will give relief to 200,000 defrauded borrowers. This follows Biden's Education Department agreeing to the debt relief in June. Biden has taken steps to clear up the backlog of claims from defrauded borrowers under Trump. Thousands of student-loan borrowers defrauded...
EDUCATION
CBS News

CBS News

529K+
Followers
63K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy