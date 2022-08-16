Texas College Student Sets Fire To Dorms 'Because He Wanted To'

Photo: UH Police

A University of Houston student was arrested Monday (August 15) after setting fire to a dorm, causing damage to four floors of the building.

University spokesperson Brittany Jeffers told KPRC the fire took place at the University Lofts. The building's fire suppression system was able to quickly extinguish the fire , but students were evacuated and the dorms cannot be occupied by students at this time.

The student, Kevin Bompika Ekofo , 26, also tried to set a fire outside a campus convenience store near Cougar Village I. He was arrested nearby and booked into Harris County Jail. His bond has been set at $100,000.

Ekofo told police he started the fire "because he wanted to and because he could."

No injuries or major damage has been reported. Residents who were displaced by the fire have been given alternative housing accommodations for the time being.

The University of Houston begins Fall 2022 classes on August 22.