Saint Louis, MO

FOX 2

Missouri Book Festival to encourage reading

ST. LOUIS — A Washington festival, to start later this month, promotes literacy also encourages reading. The Missouri book festival is coming up next weekend in Washington, Missouri. Carolyn Mueller is an author that wrote a book about “Lily”, a true story of Courage and the Joplin tornado. “Lily” celebrates the bond between humans and […]
WASHINGTON, MO
FOX 2

Mercy receives national patient experience award

ST. LOUIS – NRC Health honored Mercy with the 2022 Excellence in Patient Experience Award as the top large health system in the country. This award goes to “health systems and hospitals that have demonstrated their commitment to improving patients’ care experiences.” “This award is all about the patient experience and that is central to […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Centene cancels planned headquarters in North Carolina

ST. LOUIS – Clayton-based health insurer Centene has canceled its plans for a headquarters and campus in North Carolina. The Post-Dispatch reported a spokesperson told them the decision was due to a huge shift toward remote work. Almost 90 percent of the company’s workforce is either fully remote or following a hybrid model. Centene has 1,700 employees in North […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Four Missourians in USA Mullet Competiton

ST. LOUIS – Friday, August 19 is the final day to vote in the USA Mullet Championship. Nolan Schanz of Festus is one of 25 kids competing for America’s best mullet. He is one of the four in the running from Missouri. The other three are Cash Larrison from Catawissa, Zander Trainer from Kennett, and Bowdin […]
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Back-to-School blast at Jericho Church

ST. LOUIS – Lite of Jericho Church will have a back-to-school blast Saturday for kids, but organizers did not forget the parents. There will be free school supplies, including a Chromebook giveaway. However, there will also be food, games, and music. The Siteman Mammogram mobile clinic is also scheduled to arrive. Screenings are available by appointment.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Eccentric-Eats turns popular dishes into vegan treats

ST. LOUIS – Eccentric-Eats takes a vegan twist on just about any dish, inspired by the owner’s five-year-old daughter. Owner Emilia Robertson gave us a VIP tasting in the FOX 2 Kitchen. She also previewed other menu items and explained how we can impress friends and family with her catering services. Click here to learn more.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Drink ‘Ritas since 2018? You could get $21

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Anheuser-Busch is settling a class action lawsuit associated with their Ritas™ Branded Drinks. You may be eligible to file a claim. The lawsuit alleges that the brewer advertised that the drink contains tequila or wine. Anheuser-Busch denies any wrongdoing and settled the lawsuit. Are...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Road closures in Midtown for SLU move-in

ST. LOUIS – Road closures are scheduled for Midtown near St. Louis University Friday as first-year students continue to move in. Laclede Avenue between Vandeventer and Grand will be closed, and there will be no westbound traffic between Spring and Grand Avenues. Returning students start moving in on Sunday. SLU classes begin next week. Washington University classes start on Monday, […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Clement Hyundai breaks ground on a massive new campus

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Clement Hyundai broke ground on a new Wentzville campus on August 10th, 2022. The 30,000 square-foot location will have a state-of-the-art facility sporting the all-new bronze and glass Hyundai design. The new Clement Hyundai construction is scheduled to be completed by Musick Construction in May of 2023. “We chose an all-new […]
WENTZVILLE, MO
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

