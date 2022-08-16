ST. LOUIS – Let’s see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in What You Are Doing About It. On Sunday, you can learn to recognize racial bias in healthcare. Dr. Nikki Nienhaus is a chiropractor at Jamaa Birth Village, St. Louis’ first Black-owned midwifery clinic. She will explain how to recognize bias in ourselves and in healthcare providers.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO