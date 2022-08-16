Read full article on original website
What are you doing about it? Bias in healthcare, Festival of Nations, Apex Shrine
ST. LOUIS – Let’s see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in What You Are Doing About It. On Sunday, you can learn to recognize racial bias in healthcare. Dr. Nikki Nienhaus is a chiropractor at Jamaa Birth Village, St. Louis’ first Black-owned midwifery clinic. She will explain how to recognize bias in ourselves and in healthcare providers.
Missouri Book Festival to encourage reading
ST. LOUIS — A Washington festival, to start later this month, promotes literacy also encourages reading. The Missouri book festival is coming up next weekend in Washington, Missouri. Carolyn Mueller is an author that wrote a book about “Lily”, a true story of Courage and the Joplin tornado. “Lily” celebrates the bond between humans and […]
Mercy receives national patient experience award
ST. LOUIS – NRC Health honored Mercy with the 2022 Excellence in Patient Experience Award as the top large health system in the country. This award goes to “health systems and hospitals that have demonstrated their commitment to improving patients’ care experiences.” “This award is all about the patient experience and that is central to […]
Wrestling at The Chase, Missouri book festival
Missouri Book Festival is to kick off on Aug. 25th and 27th.
Urban League distributing food and supplies for flood victims in the St. Louis area
The flash flooding from July 26-28 continues to create challenges for many residents in the St. Louis area.
Centene cancels planned headquarters in North Carolina
ST. LOUIS – Clayton-based health insurer Centene has canceled its plans for a headquarters and campus in North Carolina. The Post-Dispatch reported a spokesperson told them the decision was due to a huge shift toward remote work. Almost 90 percent of the company’s workforce is either fully remote or following a hybrid model. Centene has 1,700 employees in North […]
Four Missourians in USA Mullet Competiton
ST. LOUIS – Friday, August 19 is the final day to vote in the USA Mullet Championship. Nolan Schanz of Festus is one of 25 kids competing for America’s best mullet. He is one of the four in the running from Missouri. The other three are Cash Larrison from Catawissa, Zander Trainer from Kennett, and Bowdin […]
Back-to-School blast at Jericho Church
ST. LOUIS – Lite of Jericho Church will have a back-to-school blast Saturday for kids, but organizers did not forget the parents. There will be free school supplies, including a Chromebook giveaway. However, there will also be food, games, and music. The Siteman Mammogram mobile clinic is also scheduled to arrive. Screenings are available by appointment.
When will new COVID booster be available to public?
The Washington University School of Medicine is deeply involved in studies that will lead to the new COVID booster shot this fall.
Job of the day: Waste Management drivers and technicians
The jobs include sign-on bonuses and great benefits packages.
Eccentric-Eats turns popular dishes into vegan treats
ST. LOUIS – Eccentric-Eats takes a vegan twist on just about any dish, inspired by the owner’s five-year-old daughter. Owner Emilia Robertson gave us a VIP tasting in the FOX 2 Kitchen. She also previewed other menu items and explained how we can impress friends and family with her catering services. Click here to learn more.
Drink ‘Ritas since 2018? You could get $21
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Anheuser-Busch is settling a class action lawsuit associated with their Ritas™ Branded Drinks. You may be eligible to file a claim. The lawsuit alleges that the brewer advertised that the drink contains tequila or wine. Anheuser-Busch denies any wrongdoing and settled the lawsuit. Are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Road closures in Midtown for SLU move-in
ST. LOUIS – Road closures are scheduled for Midtown near St. Louis University Friday as first-year students continue to move in. Laclede Avenue between Vandeventer and Grand will be closed, and there will be no westbound traffic between Spring and Grand Avenues. Returning students start moving in on Sunday. SLU classes begin next week. Washington University classes start on Monday, […]
Clement Hyundai breaks ground on a massive new campus
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Clement Hyundai broke ground on a new Wentzville campus on August 10th, 2022. The 30,000 square-foot location will have a state-of-the-art facility sporting the all-new bronze and glass Hyundai design. The new Clement Hyundai construction is scheduled to be completed by Musick Construction in May of 2023. “We chose an all-new […]
Former Alderman Jeffery Boyd expected to plead guilty
Former Alderman Jeffery Boyd is scheduled to plead guilty next Friday in U.S. District Court in a case involving bribery against Boyd and two other ex-aldermen.
“Ballwin days” and “Festival of the Little Hills” draw big crowds
There are multiple festivals kicking off this weekend including the 44th annual Ballwin Days Festival.
Contact 2: Trash complaints in Madison County, Illinois
“If someone comes and tells you, ‘Hey, Mike I’ll take care of you. I’ll mow your grass every Friday,’ and you’re not getting it mowed on Friday, then what?”
Citizens lifesaver award for Jefferson County Residents
Jefferson county residents were honored with a life-saving award Friday after saving a 4-year-old from drowning in the big river.
Doctors urge parents to discuss vaping dangers with kids
ST. LOUIS – As school starts, doctors urge parents to discuss vaping dangers with their children. One of those doctors is pulmonologist Steve Brennan from St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Brennan discussed the dangers. Click here to learn more.
Mattress Direct will get you back to school well rested and ready to learn
Laying the foundation for success in the classroom begins with the mattress your kid
