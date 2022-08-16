Read full article on original website
cbs4local.com
See how TEA rated El Paso area public schools for 2021-2022
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Education Agency (TEA) released the 2021-2022 "A" to "F" accountability ratings for school districts and campuses across the state for the first time since 2019. Two public school districts out of the nine in El Paso County showed improvement in their overall...
cbs4local.com
El Paso ISD opens new Tinajero PK-8 school in south-central
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District will celebrate the completion of yet another school in its bond program on Friday. The new Dr. Josefina Villamil Tinajero PK-8 School opened its doors to 1,200 students in south-central El Paso in August on the first day of school.
cbs4local.com
Country star Frank Ray visits Las Cruces schools, donates school supplies
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Country star and former Las Cruces officer Frank Ray was in Las Cruces on Friday and visited some schools and donated supplies. Ray visited Picacho Middle School on Wednesday, and on Thursday he visited Columbus Elementary School. On Friday he visited O’Shea Elementary School...
cbs4local.com
City of Socorro declines commenting on Ruben Reyes' arrest
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Socorro city leaders met in executive session to discuss a council member's arrest. City representative Ruben Reyes was arrested August 11 for DWI and unlawful carrying of a weapon. City officials didn't disclose what was discussed Thursday. "The city will not comment further to protect...
cbs4local.com
CBS4 looks into how some El Paso charter schools are increasing safety
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Weeks into the new school year, CBS4 has looked extensively into the safety measures at public schools and charter schools in the Bordereland. Following the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, school safety has been the concern of many parents. Texas Governor Greg Abbott had previously...
cbs4local.com
Local school districts find help with teacher shortage through New Mexico State University
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — New Mexico State University said it has seen a 48% increase in students joining the education program between 2019 and 2021 and it is having a positive impact on some local schools. “In 2021 total we actually admitted 123 preservice teachers which was a...
cbs4local.com
New EPISD consolidated school hosts ribbon cutting ceremony
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso Independent School District budgeted over $200 million of the 2016 bond to consolidate schools as a part of the plan to right-size its schools. According to the districts website, the consolidation is meant to "create a more sustainable inventory of campuses. Dr....
cbs4local.com
El Paso Fire Department earns international reaccreditation status
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department has received reaccredited agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International for meeting the criteria established through the CFAI’s voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program. The EPFD is one of more than 300 agencies to achieve Internationally Accredited...
cbs4local.com
3 people accused of going to east El Paso home, threatening 3 people with AR-15, handgun
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Three people were arrested and accused of going into a home in east El Paso and threatening the residents with an AR-15 and handgun and firing shots. The incident happened Wednesday around 5:47 p.m. at the 1000 block of Gambel Quail. Officers arrested 30-year-old...
cbs4local.com
Socorro ISD board, superintendent decline to comment on why police chief was fired
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Socorro Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Nate Carman addressed the contract termination of the chief of police Jose Castorena. "The process now is that he can either accept or he can choose within 15 days to appeal and ask for a hearing in front...
cbs4local.com
Driver crashes into 2 police units on I-10 west near Sunland Park Drive
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is responding to a crash involving a driver that hit two patrol units on Interstate 10 west Friday night, police said. Police said the crash happened near mile marker 13 which is near Sunland Park Drive. The patrol units...
cbs4local.com
Black Fridays adds 4th El Paso store
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Residents in El Paso's Lower Valley will have a Black Fridays store. The company announced its fourth store in El Paso will be opening up at 100 N. Americas. A grand-opening will be celebrated on August 26. Black Fridays is a discount store. Repurposed...
cbs4local.com
Socorro city representative 'almost struck' police officer's vehicle
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The arrest report for a city leader in Socorro stated Ruben Reyes "almost struck, a police officer's unit. Reyes who is a councilman in the city of Socorro was arrested on August 11 for DWI and unlawful carry of a firearm. His arrest report indicated...
cbs4local.com
El Paso man arrested for DWI 3rd or more offense
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was arrested for DWI 3rd or more offense. Officers arrested 46-year-old John Hernandez. Officers from the Northeast Regional Command were dispatched to the intersection of Woodrow Beam and Kenworthy for a welfare check on Sunday. Officers arrived and saw a...
cbs4local.com
Mountain lion mural made of recycled trash to be displayed on downtown El Paso building
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new mural made of recycled trash will be displayed on the One San Jacinto Plaza Building. Famous Portuguese Artist Bordalo Segundo is working on the project and is arranging trash to form a mountain lion on the building. "We are destroying the world...
cbs4local.com
El Paso County Animal Welfare to open animal wellness clinic in Sparks
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners along with the county’s Animal Welfare Department have been taking the necessary steps to address the abundance of stray animals in the county. The plan included securing an 8,000-square-foot building that will be transformed into a Pet Wellness Clinic.
cbs4local.com
El Paso Border Patrol agents apprehend 3 migrants wearing ghillie suits to hide
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Border Patrol agents apprehended three migrants wearing ghillie suits to hide from the agents, according to the El Paso Border Patrol Chief Gloria Chavez. Chavez said the migrants wore the suits to blend into the southern New Mexico desert terrain. Sign up...
cbs4local.com
Semi-truck jackknifes on I-10 east near Sunland Park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes of Interstate 10 east near Sunland Park are back open after a semi-truck jackknifed Friday night, TxDOT reported. Drivers were asked to use Sunland Park exit 13. We are working to learn if anyone was hurt and what led up to the...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Border Patrol agents apprehend convicted child predator
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended a convicted child predator, according to the El Paso sector chief Gloria Chavez. Chavez said the man is from El Salvador and was attempting to re-enter the U.S. illegally. Chavez said the man was previously convicted of...
cbs4local.com
El Pasoans invited to apply for grants to beautify targeted neighborhoods
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city's initiative to beautify the targeted neighborhoods deadline is approaching. The City of El Paso Community and Human Development Department is asking the public to apply for the Love Your Block mini-grants to beautify certain neighborhoods. El Paso is one of eight cities...
