El Paso, TX

See how TEA rated El Paso area public schools for 2021-2022

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Education Agency (TEA) released the 2021-2022 "A" to "F" accountability ratings for school districts and campuses across the state for the first time since 2019. Two public school districts out of the nine in El Paso County showed improvement in their overall...
El Paso ISD opens new Tinajero PK-8 school in south-central

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District will celebrate the completion of yet another school in its bond program on Friday. The new Dr. Josefina Villamil Tinajero PK-8 School opened its doors to 1,200 students in south-central El Paso in August on the first day of school.
Country star Frank Ray visits Las Cruces schools, donates school supplies

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Country star and former Las Cruces officer Frank Ray was in Las Cruces on Friday and visited some schools and donated supplies. Ray visited Picacho Middle School on Wednesday, and on Thursday he visited Columbus Elementary School. On Friday he visited O’Shea Elementary School...
City of Socorro declines commenting on Ruben Reyes' arrest

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Socorro city leaders met in executive session to discuss a council member's arrest. City representative Ruben Reyes was arrested August 11 for DWI and unlawful carrying of a weapon. City officials didn't disclose what was discussed Thursday. "The city will not comment further to protect...
CBS4 looks into how some El Paso charter schools are increasing safety

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Weeks into the new school year, CBS4 has looked extensively into the safety measures at public schools and charter schools in the Bordereland. Following the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, school safety has been the concern of many parents. Texas Governor Greg Abbott had previously...
New EPISD consolidated school hosts ribbon cutting ceremony

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso Independent School District budgeted over $200 million of the 2016 bond to consolidate schools as a part of the plan to right-size its schools. According to the districts website, the consolidation is meant to "create a more sustainable inventory of campuses. Dr....
El Paso Fire Department earns international reaccreditation status

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department has received reaccredited agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International for meeting the criteria established through the CFAI’s voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program. The EPFD is one of more than 300 agencies to achieve Internationally Accredited...
Driver crashes into 2 police units on I-10 west near Sunland Park Drive

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is responding to a crash involving a driver that hit two patrol units on Interstate 10 west Friday night, police said. Police said the crash happened near mile marker 13 which is near Sunland Park Drive. The patrol units...
Black Fridays adds 4th El Paso store

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Residents in El Paso's Lower Valley will have a Black Fridays store. The company announced its fourth store in El Paso will be opening up at 100 N. Americas. A grand-opening will be celebrated on August 26. Black Fridays is a discount store. Repurposed...
Socorro city representative 'almost struck' police officer's vehicle

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The arrest report for a city leader in Socorro stated Ruben Reyes "almost struck, a police officer's unit. Reyes who is a councilman in the city of Socorro was arrested on August 11 for DWI and unlawful carry of a firearm. His arrest report indicated...
El Paso man arrested for DWI 3rd or more offense

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was arrested for DWI 3rd or more offense. Officers arrested 46-year-old John Hernandez. Officers from the Northeast Regional Command were dispatched to the intersection of Woodrow Beam and Kenworthy for a welfare check on Sunday. Officers arrived and saw a...
El Paso County Animal Welfare to open animal wellness clinic in Sparks

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners along with the county’s Animal Welfare Department have been taking the necessary steps to address the abundance of stray animals in the county. The plan included securing an 8,000-square-foot building that will be transformed into a Pet Wellness Clinic.
Semi-truck jackknifes on I-10 east near Sunland Park

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes of Interstate 10 east near Sunland Park are back open after a semi-truck jackknifed Friday night, TxDOT reported. Drivers were asked to use Sunland Park exit 13. We are working to learn if anyone was hurt and what led up to the...
El Paso Border Patrol agents apprehend convicted child predator

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended a convicted child predator, according to the El Paso sector chief Gloria Chavez. Chavez said the man is from El Salvador and was attempting to re-enter the U.S. illegally. Chavez said the man was previously convicted of...
El Pasoans invited to apply for grants to beautify targeted neighborhoods

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city's initiative to beautify the targeted neighborhoods deadline is approaching. The City of El Paso Community and Human Development Department is asking the public to apply for the Love Your Block mini-grants to beautify certain neighborhoods. El Paso is one of eight cities...
