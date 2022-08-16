ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adventist Health strikes deal with Anthem Blue Cross

Adventist Health and Anthem Blue Cross reached an agreement on a new contract last week, quelling fears that patients would not have medical service moving forward. “We are pleased to have reached a mutual agreement with Adventist Health that provides our members with continued access to care at Adventist Health facilities,” said John Picket, Regional Vice President for Anthem Blue Cross.
