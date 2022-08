New York City Football Club are on the road this weekend as they take on Chicago Fire. Interim Head Coach Nick Cushing has three confirmed absentees. Keaton Parks is still working through his calf issue and is joined on the sidelines by Alex Callens as he nurses an MCL complaint. They are joined on the sidelines by Alfredo Morales as he works through a lower body issue. Maxi Moralez is considered questionable with a lower body issue.

