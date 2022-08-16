Read full article on original website
Iceage – “Shake The Feeling”
Last we heard from Iceage, the Danish punk-rock group had released their fifth studio album,. , last year. Today, they are announcing a new compilation album called Shake The Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015-2021, and it’s out September 23 via Mexican Summer. In tandem with the announcement, Iceage are sharing the title track and a video directed by Alex Cantouris.
The Brazen Youth – “TL2DU4” (Feat. girlpuppy)
Next month, Connecticut indie rock trio the Brazen Youth will release their new album Eagle, Idaho. The album title has a backstory: The Brazen Youth were touring, taking a day-off stop in a Boise suburb, when they got the call that band member Charles Dahlke’s father had died. They still finished the tour.
Todd Rundgren Announces New Album Space Force Feat. Adrien Belew, Sparks, Rivers Cuomo, The Roots, & More
Pioneering music veteran Todd Rundgren will return this fall, and he’s bringing a bunch of friends with him. Rundgren’s new album Space Force has a stacked guest list including the Roots, Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo, Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen, the Lemon Twigs, Sparks, Steve Vai, Narcy, Crowded House’s Neil Finn, King Crimson’s Adrian Belew, Alfie Templeman, Davey Lane, and Thomas Dolby.
Julien Chang – “Time & Place”
In July, Baltimore indie-pop performer Julien Chang announced his sophomore album The Sale, out in November. We’ve heard its lead single “Marmalade,” and now Chang is sharing an ethereal follow-up track, “Time & Place.” It’s also coming with a live video performance shot at Purgatory in Brooklyn.
Skullcrusher – “They Quiet The Room” & “Quiet The Room”
Last month, Skullcrusher (aka singer/songwriter Helen Ballentine) announced her debut album Quiet The Room would be out in October via Secretly Canadian. At the time, she shared lead single “Whatever Fits Together,” and now we’re getting two more singles: “They Quiet The Room” and “Quiet The Room.” Both are out now and have videos made with creative director Silken Weinberg.
Sloan – “Scratch The Surface”
Canadian power-pop greats Sloan announced their new album Steady last month. At the same time, they released lead single “Spend The Day.” Today they’re back with single #2. The alternately crunchy and jangly “Scratch The Surface” would sound great on FM rock radio at the height of Cheap Trick, all the way down to the guitar solo that comes ripping out of nowhere just before the two-minute mark. Sloan made a music video for it, too — which they’re calling their first video in decades — but it’s geoblocked in the US, so those of you in the States will have to settle for just music. Both audio and video are available below.
PONY – “Peach”
A year ago, PONY, Toronto resident Sam Bielanski’s great one-woman crunchy alt-pop project, released the debut album TV Baby, and it ruled. Earlier this summer, PONY followed that album with the one-off single “Did It Again,” and that ruled, too. Sam Bielanski also recently joined the voice cast of a new My Little Pony series, and I don’t have too much of a stake in that one, but you have to admire that kind of commitment to wordplay.
Armani Caesar – “Hunnit Dolla Hiccup” (Feat. Benny The Butcher & Stove God Cooks)
Two years ago, the Buffalo rapper Armani Caesar released The Liz, her first album for her hometown powerhouse label Griselda Records. Armani is slightly more glamorous and less guttural than her Griselda brethren, but she still fits beautifully into that label’s whole aesthetic, and she can rap just as hard as anyone else. The Liz might’ve gotten a little bit lost in the flood of Griselda releases, but it’s a really good album. Now, Armani Caesar is planning the release of The Liz 2, and she’s just teamed up with a couple of her fellow upstate NY rap greats on a new track.
Blacklisted Turns 20
If you’re driven to be a truth-teller, you might, at some point, find yourself blacklisted. I’ve only been blacklisted once (that I know of), and it was after I did an interview with a band that went very, very south. I wove what happened into the article — a risk to be sure, and one that was met with both praise and a smidge of industry blacklisting. (In retrospect, it could’ve been way, way worse. But I had never dealt with that at the time, and the whole ordeal made me want to disappear into the nearest cave.) The thing about being blacklisted, though, is that while it absolutely sucks in the moment, it is nonetheless a defining moment. It lets you know who your real friends are, and where you should go moving forward.
Unusual Places to See Art in Tampa
The Tampa Bay area has plenty of cool art museums featuring all sorts of different types of art. What some people may not know, is there are also more unconventional ways to look at art in the area – some of which are free!. If you’re looking for something...
Holy Fawn – “Void Of Light”
In a few weeks, Holy Fawn, the great heavy shoegaze band from Arizona, will finally release their new LP Dimensional Bleed. It’s the band’s second album, and it’s their first in five years. We’ve already heard the title track and “Death Is A Relief,” and both songs rock. Today, Holy Fawn have shared another strong new song called “Void Of Light.”
Lee Fields Replenishes the Soul on ‘Sentimental Fool’
I couldn’t see / It was only me, who believed in a love / That could never be, sings Lee Fields, telling the story of unrequited love on “Sentimental Fool,” the title track off his forthcoming album (Daptone), out Oct. 28. The soul legend’s first album in...
‘We didn’t even know they were there’: the little-known bands finding fans years later
In December 2021, a band called Panchiko played a gig. Hundreds of fans were there, at Metronome in Nottingham, England, singing along to their songs. All of this might seem like a standard routine for bands, but for the three members of Panchiko, it was a marvel. “Having a show where people have paid their money and they really want to see us is really nice,” says Owain Davies, 40, who plays guitar in the band.
