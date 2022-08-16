Read full article on original website
Belle Vernon roars into Class 3A with Quinton Martin, strong supporting cast
Belle Vernon coach Matt Humbert doesn’t make too much of his team’s drop to Class 3A, though it would be hard to blame him for being excited. As a Class 4A school last season, the Leopards advanced to the WPIAL championship game, where they lost to perennial power Aliquippa. So, naturally, playing in a smaller classification gives BVA a better chance to get to the top, right?
High school football: Scott claims victory in season opener
CLEVELAND — Scott scored touchdowns on offense and defense in the first half en route to topping Cleveland John Hay 14-6 in high school football action Friday. Amon Haynes (two sacks) had a 12-yard run in the first quarter and finished with 45 yards on eight carries. In the second quarter, Daryl Barnett returned an interception 65 yards to the house and caught the 2-point conversion to give the Bulldogs a 14-0 edge. Barnett totaled 75 yards on four catches. ■ LIMA SENIOR 36, BOWSHER 6
How the SBLive Indiana Power 25 high school football teams fared
By Nate Latsch We released the SBLive Indiana Power 25 Preseason Football Rankings on Friday before the start of the 2022 season officially kicked off. Cathedral (Indianapolis), which is ranked 23rd in the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 national high school rankings, took the top spot in the ...
New coach likes South Allegheny’s chances: ‘The talent level is outstanding’
He earned his chops in “The First State,” but Darwin Manges says he’s back where he belongs. “I cut my teeth in Delaware. I’m not ashamed of that,” he said. But Manges insists his foundation in football lies in Western Pennsylvania. “It’s always going to...
Two-way lineman a blue ribbon prospect for Latrobe football team
He will show lionhead rabbits and work a bottle-rocket contest at the Westmoreland Fair later in the summer. But this week, Danny Calabrese is honing his skills as a two-way lineman for Latrobe as the Wildcats make their way into Class 4A football under first-year coach Ron Prady and his staff.
