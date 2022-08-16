Read full article on original website
Björk Releases “Biological Techno” on Forthcoming Album ‘Fossora’
In describing her upcoming 10th album Fossora, out in fall 2022, Björk likened it to walking into a semi-warped, techno-induced dream. “Let’s see what it’s like when you walk into this fantasy and, you know, have a lunch and farrrrt,” said Björk in a recent interview, “and do normal things, like meet your friends.”
Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’
Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
Bold & Beautiful’s Rena Sofer Shares Her Reasons for Leaving
Try not to be too sad when Rena Sofer makes her final appearance on The Bold and the Beautiful on Monday, August 29. She herself is very much at peace with her departure. In fact, “I had already decided this was going to be my last contract, but when they finished the story of Quinn and Carter coming together, it seemed like the right time,” she tells Soap Opera Digest.
Jeannie Mai’s New Video of Her Daughter Monaco & Her Grandpa Prove They’re Officially the Cutest Tag Team Ever
Jeannie Mai is showing us how her daughter Monaco interacts with people she loves and this new video may be the cutest one yet! On Aug 17, Mai posted a video of Monaco and her Pop Pop that is warming everyone’s hearts. The former The Real host posted the video with the caption, “My fave couple rn honestly 🥹 Pop Pop n Coco.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeannie Mai Jenkins 💍 (@thejeanniemai) In the video, we see baby Monaco and Jeezy’s dad sitting on the couch, bantering in the sweetest way possible. Pop Pop started by saying,...
Teletubbies: Fans cannot get over grown-up sun baby after Big Breakfast appearance
The woman who played the Teletubbies sun baby as a child appeared on Big Breakfast this morning (20 August), with fans floored by how grown-up she now is.Jess Smith appeared on the revived Channel 4 series, after revealing herself as the baby from the Nineties children’s show that ran on BBC Two from 1997 to 2001.Several years ago, Smith had written on Facebook: “I’ve decided it’s time to tell everyone. I used to hide it but after a lot of encouragement from my friends at university, I’ve gained the confidence to come out with it.“I am the sun from...
‘Only Murders in the Building’: 3 Mind-Blowing Ways Season 2 Hinted at Poppy’s True Identity
'Only Murders in the Building' Season 2 Episode 9 surprised fans with the reveal of Poppy's true identity, but the answer has been there all along.
Ex-Reality Star Loses 5M Followers After Facebook, Instagram Ban
Former Big Brother U.K. contestant Andrew Tate, 35, has been banned permanently from Facebook and Instagram after what many see as a history of misogynistic comments. Meta confirmed to NBC that Tate had violated its policies on dangerous organizations and individuals but didn’t specify how or when. Tate was removed from Big Brother in 2016 after a video surfaced which appeared to show him attacking a woman with a belt, however he claimed the clip was edited. In 2017, Tate was suspended by Twitter for saying women should “bear responsibility” for being raped. TikTok also gave an account associated with Tate the boot with the #andrewtate got more than 13 billion views. Tate denied he held misogynistic views. “It is very unfortunate that old videos of me, where I was playing a comedic character, have been taken out of context and amplified to the point where people believe absolutely false narratives about me,” the statement said.Read it at NBC
