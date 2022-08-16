ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

614now.com

Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations

Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Central Ohio boasts two finalists in national Kids Mullet Championship

Central Ohio is quickly making a name for itself in many different arenas, like craft beer, technology, and food. It’s also apparently a hotspot for something none of us saw coming: mullets. Believe it or not, 2 of the 25 finalists in this year’s Kids Mullet Championship–a national competition...
PATASKALA, OH
614now.com

After nearly 30 years, the former Clintonville Tee Jaye’s location is gone

We knew it was coming, but the reality may still be jarring for many to see. The building that housed Tee Jaye’s Country Place in Clintonville for nearly three decades has been demolished, leaving only a pile of rubble behind. The site, located at 4910 N. High St., is slated to become a new Chick-fil-A location.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Bakery to close brick-and-mortar storefront in Clintonville

Suga Pie’s Cupcakes’ time inside The Pit BBQ Grille’s Clintonville restaurant has come to an end. Owner Sky Johnson announced yesterday via Instagram that she decided to move back to her home bakery for the remainder of the year, although the bakery’s partnership with The Pit will continue.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Beloved Grandview restaurant announces permanent closure

CLEAVER has closed for good. The popular eatery owned by Tony Tanner, founder and operator of The Butcher & Grocer, made a surprise social media statement announcing its closure yesterday evening. CLEAVER was located at 1099 W. First Ave. in Grandview. It was connected to artisan meat purveyor The Butcher...
GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
