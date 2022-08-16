Read full article on original website
Patrick Vieira calls on Wilfried Zaha to fire up Crystal Palace
Patrick Vieira has urged Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha to keep his “fire” burning following a match-winning display against Aston Villa.Zaha tormented the visitors at Selhurst Park as Palace picked up their first Premier League victory of the season with a deserved 3-1 success.The influential forward, who scored twice, was also on the end of some robust challenges, including being scythed down by Villa captain John McGinn, who avoided a second yellow card from referee Andy Madley before being quickly substituted.First home win of the season! ⚽️⚽️ All Glory to God 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/W3TeFno6W2— Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) August 20, 2022Eagles boss...
