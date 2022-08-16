Read full article on original website
Based on Illinois Farm Business Farm Management Association (FBFM) records, average farm operator returns for labor and management on 2,053 Illinois farms was higher for all geographic areas in the state in 2021 compared to 2020 and above the average for the last five years. Higher corn and soybean yields, along with higher grain prices were the main reasons for the higher incomes because they more than offset higher costs. Hog and beef returns increased with higher prices received while returns to dairy enterprises were lower due to higher feed costs with stable milk prices.
It’s August 19th. And on this day in 1975, President Gerald Ford visited Pekin for the dedication of a new congressional research center named for his old colleague, the late Everett Dirksen. Dirksen, a Pekin native and fellow Republican, had been the Senate minority leader, while Ford held the same post in the House. Their joint news conferences to promote the GOP’s views were nicknamed the Ev and Jerry Show.
Illinois Republicans hammered high taxes, executive overreach, and even the city of Chicago as they rallied their base at the Illinois State Fair Thursday. The Workforce Equity Initiative at 18 Illinois community colleges will receive nearly $19 million in funding for a third year of programming. Thursday was the first...
Illinois Republicans get their day in the sun Thursday at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield. Illinois Senate President Don Harmon says lawmakers have not reached a consensus on the bills they would propose in a possible special legislative session. A conservative Christian group held a meeting in Decatur Tuesday,...
