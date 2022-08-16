ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Good Yields and High Grain Prices Lead to Strong Farm Earnings in 2021

Based on Illinois Farm Business Farm Management Association (FBFM) records, average farm operator returns for labor and management on 2,053 Illinois farms was higher for all geographic areas in the state in 2021 compared to 2020 and above the average for the last five years. Higher corn and soybean yields, along with higher grain prices were the main reasons for the higher incomes because they more than offset higher costs. Hog and beef returns increased with higher prices received while returns to dairy enterprises were lower due to higher feed costs with stable milk prices.
August 19 Illinois History Minute

It’s August 19th. And on this day in 1975, President Gerald Ford visited Pekin for the dedication of a new congressional research center named for his old colleague, the late Everett Dirksen. Dirksen, a Pekin native and fellow Republican, had been the Senate minority leader, while Ford held the same post in the House. Their joint news conferences to promote the GOP’s views were nicknamed the Ev and Jerry Show.
