Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Epic Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaynham, MA
Charity Event Hosted at Brewery 44 Will Raise Money for Local Foster & Homeless YouthDianna CarneyCarver, MA
This book valued at $14.2 million and printed in 1640 marked the beginning of Western Civilization in AmericaAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Free Admission to Marshfield Fair When You Enter the Baking & Cooking ContestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Related
Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon
The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
Five takeaways from Patriots' preseason win over Panthers
Two preseason games down, one to go for the New England Patriots. After a fight-filled week of joint practices with the Carolina Panthers, the Patriots let their play do the talking with a 20-10 victory in Friday night's exhibition. They're now 1-1 in the preseason and will look to finish on a high note when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders next week.
NFL Fans React To Racy Christian McCaffrey Girlfriend Photos
Christian McCaffrey appeared to have a good summer... The Carolina Panthers star running back is hoping to stay healthy this season after a frustrating past couple of years. Off the field, McCaffrey has still been living right. Olivia Culpo, the girlfriend of the NFL star, shared some racy boat photos...
NBC Sports
Falcons sign KeeSean Johnson
The Falcons added a wide receiver to their roster on Wednesday. The team announced the signing of KeeSean Johnson. Wide receiver Tyshaun James was waived to make space for Johnson and the Falcons also announced that they have released defensive lineman Bryce Rodgers from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 Winners and losers from Thursday Night Football’s Bears vs Seahawks preseason matchup
Thursday Night Football brought football fans a matchup between the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks, but there’s only one team
NBC Sports
Lauren Baxley explains her refusal to settle with Deshaun Watson: He shows no remorse
The NFL settled with Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson despite the fact that he has shown no true remorse toward the women he allegedly (or, as determined by Judge Sue L. Robinson, actually) assaulted. All but one of the women who sued Watson have settled with him, too. The lone holdout...
NBC Sports
Did Deshaun Watson dupe NFL into thinking he was accepting responsibility?
Last Friday, with a settlement of the Deshaun Watson‘s disciplinary case suddenly a possibility, the Browns quarterback for the first time apologized to the women “impacted” by his behavior. Immediately after resolving the situation on Thursday, Watson issued a statement in which he accepted accountability for his decisions.
NBC Sports
Pete Carroll: Damien Lewis “very, very fortunate” to avoid major injury
Seahawks left guard Damien Lewis was carted off the field on Thursday night with what looked like an ugly injury, but coach Pete Carroll said after the game that Lewis looks like he’s going to be OK. “We were very, very fortunate,” Carroll said. “He had a lateral ankle...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Source: “There will be news today” on Deshaun Watson
The scramble began when Myles Simmons texted a tweet that the Browns have delayed their media availability for Thursday. Here’s what we learned. Per a source with knowledge of the ongoing Deshaun Watson situation, “There will be news today.”. The news will be either a settlement or a...
NBC Sports
Madden 23: What are the new features?
With the 2022-23 NFL regular season quickly approaching, that can only mean one thing: a new Madden game is here. Madden NFL 23 is now live and available to play as fans get to use their favorite players and teams to dominate the NFL landscape. But with every release comes...
NBC Sports
How Williams' friendship with Vikings DE hilariously backfired
EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter has learned a great deal from 49ers left tackle Trent Williams. The two highly decorated linemen won’t be on the field during the preseason contest between the 49ers and Minnesota Vikings on Saturday night at US Bank Stadium, but they did face off during both days of joint practices between the two organizations this week.
NBC Sports
How Browns are challenging Eagles with something they rarely see
BEREA, Ohio – The Eagles don’t see play action. Not like this. So every time they got beat by the Browns on play action Thursday, they saw it as a learning experience. And there were quite a few learning experiences. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski loves play action, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pro Football Hall of Fame announces 2023 Senior Finalists
The Pro Football Hall of Fame just enshrined its 2022 class. Now it’s time to take a look forward as three longtime standouts may finally get their call. Back in late April, the Pro Football Hall of Fame made a decision to expand its Senior Committee nominees from one to three.
AthlonSports.com
Pete Carroll Has A Concerning Drew Lock Health Update
Earlier this week, the Seattle Seahawks announced Drew Lock would start their second preseason game. Only moments after the announcement did the NFL world learn that Lock tested positive for COVID-19. He missed Seattle's second preseason game on Thursday night, as a result. It's a big setback for the former...
NBC Sports
Bengals sign Nathan Gilliam, waive Carson Wells
The Bengals announced a pair of roster moves on Friday morning. They have signed guard Nathan Gilliam. Linebacker Carson Wells was waived in order to create space for Gilliam on the 85-man roster. Gilliam was undrafted out of Wake Forest in 2020 and he spent the year on the Chargers’...
NBC Sports
Fantasy Football Top 200 & Positional Rankings
Check out NBC Sports Boston's Top 200 overall rankings for Fantasy Football, and click the Positional Rankings at the bottom of the chart for a second tab. Below is everything you need to dominate your league this year. Player rankings by position. Sleepers, busts and player analysis. Editor’s Note: Get...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New York Giants Mailbag: The Dog Days of Sumner Edition
Answering your New York Giants-related questions.
NBC Sports
Saints sign Derek Schweiger, waive Sage Doxtater
Offensive lineman Derek Schweiger is getting a second look from the Saints. Schweiger signed with the Saints after going undrafted out of Iowa State this year, but he lost his roster spot just before the start of training camp. Offensive lineman Sage Doxtater was waived with an injury designation. Schweiger...
AthlonSports.com
Las Vegas Raiders Are Cutting Veteran Linebacker This Thursday
The Las Vegas Raiders are making several roster decisions this Thursday afternoon. One of those moves is the release of a veteran linebacker. That linebacker is Kenny Young. The Raiders announced this Thursday afternoon that they are releasing linebacker Kenny Young. "We have signed free agent DE Jordan Jenkins. Additionally,...
NBC Sports
When will Brady return to Bucs? That's still unclear, Bowles says
The greatest quarterback of all time is eight days into his personal leave of absence, and his head coach isn't sure when he'll return. Tom Brady stepped away from the Buccaneers on Aug. 11 to "deal with some personal things," as Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles told reporters at the time. Bowles initially said the plan was for Brady to return after the Bucs' preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night. But when asked about that plan Thursday, Bowles was noncommittal.
Comments / 0