WTVQ

Eastern Kentucky flooding: FEMA starting door-to-door inspections

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Special Federal Emergency Management Agency inspection teams will begin door-to-door visits to homes where inspectors have tried to contact survivors three or more times and haven’t heard back. FEMA says teams will be deployed, starting in Perry County, to target areas with limited cellular...
wkms.org

Legal advocates applaud FEMA changes in Kentucky, but say transparency needed

After heavy flooding in eastern Kentucky, locals and officials are frustrated with the federal government’s system for disaster aid. People say the process is confusing, sending some of the most vulnerable through a bureaucratic maze, and sometimes requiring documentation lost during the catastrophe. Individuals have reported issues with either...
wkms.org

Ky. transportation secretary gives update on flood recovery, points to lessons from tornado outbreak

Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray spoke to state lawmakers Wednesday to provide an update on the cabinet’s efforts to aid flood recovery eastern Kentucky. Several counties in southeastern Kentucky were devastated by flooding at the end of July that left 38 people dead and brought the Federal Emergency Management Agency back to the state less than eight months after a deadly tornado outbreak devastated the western part of the state.
wcluradio.com

Kentucky governor says flood relief session ‘will happen’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he hopes to call a special session of the state legislature in the next few weeks to work on flood relief. He says lawmakers are committed to it. He expects it to happen in the next four weeks. Beshear also announced that federal emergency officials at recovery centers in eastern Kentucky now have the authority to approve claims on site.
middlesboronews.com

USDA grant will help feed hungry Kentuckians

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s Food Distribution Division has received a $5.4 million U.S. Department of Agriculture grant to improve food and agricultural supply chain resiliency, Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles recently announced. “Kentucky’s rich agricultural land doesn’t shield its residents from food insecurities. With one in seven...
wvxu.org

Kentucky part of ‘extreme heat belt’ growing in the middle of U.S.

Parts of Kentucky are likely to face days when the heat index reaches 125 degrees or more over the next three decades. A new study from the climate nonprofit research group First Street Foundation finds that Kentucky is likely to become part of an “extreme heat belt” concentrated in the middle of the country.
WEHT/WTVW

Report: Employers struggling with hiring in Kentucky

(WALLETHUB) – WallletHub says Kentucky is among the states where employers are struggling the most in hiring. The report says with the labor force participation rate at 62.1%, one of the lowest rates in decades, WalletHub updated some data. In terms of the Tri-State, Kentucky comes in at number three in WalletHub’s rankings, while Illinois […]
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky Hospital Association pushes for expansion of payment program

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Hospitals in Kentucky are in dire straits, according to the Kentucky Hospital Association. “We are way underwater,” KHA President Nancy Galvagni told lawmakers Wednesday. “And I have had so many CEOs tell me, from all across the state, that they don’t know what they would have done had we not had the HRIP program.”
spectrumnews1.com

Billion dollar surplus triggers income tax cut in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky had a revenue surplus of over $1 billion this fiscal year, triggering a cut in the state income tax in January 2023. The state’s fiscal year ended on June 30 and the surplus is the second highest in Kentucky’s history, just shy of the $1.1 billion surplus last year. According to a new law — House Bill 8 — which passed the General Assembly earlier this year, the revenue surplus automatically triggers a 0.5% reduction in income tax that will take effect the following January. That will bring Kentucky’s income tax rate to 4.5% beginning in January.
