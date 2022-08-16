Read full article on original website
Related
WTVQ
Eastern Kentucky flooding: FEMA starting door-to-door inspections
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Special Federal Emergency Management Agency inspection teams will begin door-to-door visits to homes where inspectors have tried to contact survivors three or more times and haven’t heard back. FEMA says teams will be deployed, starting in Perry County, to target areas with limited cellular...
wkms.org
Legal advocates applaud FEMA changes in Kentucky, but say transparency needed
After heavy flooding in eastern Kentucky, locals and officials are frustrated with the federal government’s system for disaster aid. People say the process is confusing, sending some of the most vulnerable through a bureaucratic maze, and sometimes requiring documentation lost during the catastrophe. Individuals have reported issues with either...
wkms.org
Ky. transportation secretary gives update on flood recovery, points to lessons from tornado outbreak
Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray spoke to state lawmakers Wednesday to provide an update on the cabinet’s efforts to aid flood recovery eastern Kentucky. Several counties in southeastern Kentucky were devastated by flooding at the end of July that left 38 people dead and brought the Federal Emergency Management Agency back to the state less than eight months after a deadly tornado outbreak devastated the western part of the state.
kentuckytoday.com
Beshear updates on eastern Ky. flooding include $6.7 million donated to Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – During his regular weekly press conference on Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear said the death toll from the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky last month remains at 39, while two Breathitt County women are still missing. The deaths have occurred in five counties: 8 in Breathitt,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcluradio.com
Kentucky governor says flood relief session ‘will happen’
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he hopes to call a special session of the state legislature in the next few weeks to work on flood relief. He says lawmakers are committed to it. He expects it to happen in the next four weeks. Beshear also announced that federal emergency officials at recovery centers in eastern Kentucky now have the authority to approve claims on site.
WBIR
Good news comes for eastern Kentucky family initially denied FEMA aid for destroyed home
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. — Katie Turner and her husband closed on their first home just days before the floods that devastated eastern Kentucky. Before they ever had the chance to move in, the waters gutted the home that they’d saved so long to buy. That was hard enough....
How Do Living Conditions in Kentucky Rank Against Other States?
How's life in Kentucky? When it comes to poverty, home ownership, income, health, and job growth, a new report from Wallethub shows there's work to be done. The Commonwealth has many families with not enough money to meet basic needs. If I can say one thing about Kentucky, it's a...
Kentucky State Police encourages Kentuckians to come to ‘Safety Town’
For more than 60 years, KSP has not only provided security for the state fair, but they have also managed the Safety Town booth.
wymt.com
‘Gone in a days time’: Flood victims turn to temporary shelter
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly three weeks after flooding tore through Eastern Kentucky, some people still have to find temporary shelter while they figure out their next steps. Some people have started living out of tents. One man in Breathitt County is hoping he can be out of a...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Humane Society urges adoptions to help animals affected by eastern Kentucky floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When a natural disaster happens, it’s not just people who get displaced, pets do, too. So when the floods hit eastern Kentucky at the end of July, the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) went down to help clear animal shelters. However, they weren’t picking up animals...
middlesboronews.com
USDA grant will help feed hungry Kentuckians
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s Food Distribution Division has received a $5.4 million U.S. Department of Agriculture grant to improve food and agricultural supply chain resiliency, Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles recently announced. “Kentucky’s rich agricultural land doesn’t shield its residents from food insecurities. With one in seven...
WLWT 5
Eastern Kentucky flood survivor credits her faith when moving forward
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. — The power of water may be a difficult concept for some to understand, but not for Billie Marshall. It's an all-too-familiar force for her. "You hardly can take it in," the Breathitt County native said. The house she and her husband shared for nearly a...
Kentucky on target for 1st income tax cut in January
House Bill 8 calls for incremental tax cuts until the personal income tax is eliminated completely.
wvxu.org
Kentucky part of ‘extreme heat belt’ growing in the middle of U.S.
Parts of Kentucky are likely to face days when the heat index reaches 125 degrees or more over the next three decades. A new study from the climate nonprofit research group First Street Foundation finds that Kentucky is likely to become part of an “extreme heat belt” concentrated in the middle of the country.
In remote Eastern Kentucky, neighbors step in to help out where no one else will following floods
Over the past week, Havanna Thacker has transformed a historic high school in Carr Creek into a supply depot. While her mother whips up trays of food in a tiny cafeteria, she stocks the gym with supplies that people bring by the carload. In the afternoon, she’ll deliver it all...
spectrumnews1.com
Eastern Kentucky community works together to create a temporary bridge to cross
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — The mantra “Kentuckians helping Kentuckians” continues in the most flood-ravaged parts of the state. Many bridges have been destroyed, cutting off access to people’s homes. In Knott County, one man started working on a solution to help his neighbors get access to the main road.
Report: Employers struggling with hiring in Kentucky
(WALLETHUB) – WallletHub says Kentucky is among the states where employers are struggling the most in hiring. The report says with the labor force participation rate at 62.1%, one of the lowest rates in decades, WalletHub updated some data. In terms of the Tri-State, Kentucky comes in at number three in WalletHub’s rankings, while Illinois […]
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Hospital Association pushes for expansion of payment program
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Hospitals in Kentucky are in dire straits, according to the Kentucky Hospital Association. “We are way underwater,” KHA President Nancy Galvagni told lawmakers Wednesday. “And I have had so many CEOs tell me, from all across the state, that they don’t know what they would have done had we not had the HRIP program.”
Wave 3
African American residents speak on Eastern Kentucky history, flooding losses
The Consumer Federation of America saw the original report and sent a five-page letter to the Kentucky Department of Insurance urging an investigation of pricing practices. LMPD officer fired after FBI charges in Breonna Taylor case meets with police chief. Updated: 5 hours ago. Kyle Meany, who had received a...
spectrumnews1.com
Billion dollar surplus triggers income tax cut in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky had a revenue surplus of over $1 billion this fiscal year, triggering a cut in the state income tax in January 2023. The state’s fiscal year ended on June 30 and the surplus is the second highest in Kentucky’s history, just shy of the $1.1 billion surplus last year. According to a new law — House Bill 8 — which passed the General Assembly earlier this year, the revenue surplus automatically triggers a 0.5% reduction in income tax that will take effect the following January. That will bring Kentucky’s income tax rate to 4.5% beginning in January.
Comments / 0