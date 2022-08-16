Read full article on original website
Related
EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed
Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
The best U.S. airlines of 2022, according to travel website The Points Guy
For the fourth year in a row, Delta Air Lines topped The Points Guy's annual list of the best U.S. airlines, the travel website announced Wednesday on "CBS Mornings." Brian Kelly, the site's founder and CEO, said the Atlanta-based carrier came out on top after scoring big for reliability, family travel and loyalty. Delta's lowest-performing category was affordability, according to the report.
A "cannibal" solar ejection heading straight for Earth could bring northern lights as far south as Illinois and trigger power voltage issues
The sun could be sending a storm to Earth over the next few days. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), our fiery star spit out a series of bursts on Sunday that are now headed in the direction of our planet and could trigger a strong geomagnetic storm.
Officials worldwide work to address effects of record-high heat
As record-high temperatures continue to impact economies as well as the health of individuals, officials are working to find new ways to address the problem. Enrique Acevedo speaks to local officials in Spain and Florida on their plans.
RELATED PEOPLE
U.S. border enforcement chief acknowledges "human cost" of Title 42 migrant expulsions
Washington — Chris Magnus, the head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), acknowledged on Thursday that Title 42, a Trump-era border rule that the Biden administration has enforced for a year and a half, has had a "human cost" on migrants, stranding them in parts of Mexico where they endure poor conditions and insecurity.
Op-Ed: Reparations Must Be More Than A Check
This moment demands clarity on the focus of reparations advocacy; what it is, what it is not and every interpretation in between. The post Op-Ed: Reparations Must Be More Than A Check appeared first on NewsOne.
Native seed banks help areas in Arizona recover from wildfires and climate disasters. Here's how
On a Tuesday morning, before the sun made work unbearable, employees at a local environmental nonprofit in Patagonia were planting on a fallow farm. Surrounded by a sea of tall green grass with a backdrop of trees and mountains, the three workers bent down, digging holes in the dirt with their hands, placing plants in neat little rows. ...
Health officials are investigating a "fast-moving" E. coli outbreak in Michigan and Ohio, the CDC says
Public health officials are investigating a growing number of illnesses linked to E. coli bacteria in Michigan and Ohio, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week. At least 29 cases have been reported so far, and CDC says the number is expected to increase. The CDC says...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS News
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to airlines: This year's travel disruptions "unacceptable"
As air travel has returned to pre-pandemic levels in the past several months, airports and airlines have struggled to keep up with the increase in demand. CBS News has obtained a letter Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg sent to JetBlue Airways in which he called the frequent flight delays and cancelations in the U.S. "unacceptable."
Eye Opener: Strong storm system moving through Gulf of Mexico
Tropical storm warnings have been issued in northeastern Mexico and parts of Texas as a strong system moves through the Gulf of Mexico. Also, Russia and Ukraine are accusing each other of staging a false flag attack at Europe's biggest nuclear power plant. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
Top border official says U.S. strives for "fair and equitable" processing of migrants amid criticism of unequal treatment
The Biden administration is striving to create a "fair and equitable" system for asylum-seekers, the top U.S. Customs and Border Protection official said in response to criticism that his agency has allowed some groups, such as Ukrainians, to enter the country with relative ease, while quickly expelling other migrants. During...
CBS News
WATCH LIVE: Officials to announce $25 million in federal funding to make Philly streets safer
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and U.S. Senator Bob Casey will hold a press conference announcing $25 million in federal funding to make Philly streets safer. The press conference is expected to begin at 10:30 a.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia. What: U.S. Senator Bob...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS News
Report shows less than half of Montebello teachers are credentialed
It's back to school this week for most students in the Southland but some districts aren't making the grade on hiring fully credentialed teachers. Tena Ezzeddine reports.
Federal regulators warn nicotine gummies could kill little kids
Nicotine gummies could be toxic and even deadly if consumed by kids under 6, warn federal regulators, who call the fruit-flavored candies a "public health crisis just waiting to happen" among American youth as a new school year begins. The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday issued a first-of-a-kind warning...
KIDS・
CBS News
529K+
Followers
63K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0