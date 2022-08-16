ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

‘The Most Magnificent Secret’ Adrienne Bailon & Israel Houghton Welcome A Baby Boy Via Surrogate, Ever James Houghton

By @IamDaniCanada
Bossip
Bossip
 3 days ago

Congrats are in order for Mr. and Mrs. Houghton!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pRV6L_0hJPzR9K00
Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

Adrienne Bailon and her husband Israel Houghton confirmed Tuesday that they’ve welcomed their first child as a couple; Ever James Houghton. The former The Real host made the announcement on Instagram via a photo of herself cradling their baby boy as her husband looks on.

In her caption, she candidly shared that she suffered pregnancy complications including miscarriages before the successful birth of their son via surrogate.

“Our baby boy is here & we are so in love!” wrote Houghton. “If you have followed our love story… you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging – But God is true to His word and His promises. We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last 9 months.

“He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage. Everything. All we feel is joy and overwhelming love & gratitude. Grateful to God, to our angel surrogate and to all of our friends and family who have stood with us for over 5 years on this journey. He’s here and we have never been happier to lose sleep!

#HappilyEverHoughton”

Bailon has been open about wanting to expand her family and she shared on daytime television that she was struggling to conceive.

“I think that as an audience we should be sensitive to the fact that everybody doesn’t get pregnant right away,” said Bailon during a 2018 episode of The Real. “I think for myself I thought it would happen so easily for me and it just hasn’t happened that way.”

She added that she was trusting God’s timing and said that she thought because she was Latina that if her husband “looked at her” she’d be pregnant.

“I really believed that and it just happened been that way.”

Baby Ever is the fifth child in the Houghton household. Israel is a father to four children; Mariah, Jordan, Israel, and Milan. Adrienne and Israel tied the knot in 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mJHNv_0hJPzR9K00
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Congratulations to this happy couple!

