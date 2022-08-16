Read full article on original website
Concerns Heard During Jamestown’s Inaugural Community Conversation
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The City of Jamestown held their inaugural Community Conversation on Thursday, primarily focusing on the municipality’s east side. Spearheaded by Principle Planner Ellen Shadle, the event is meant to engage those who live, work, visit, or have any relationship to the area.
Boy from Buffalo Competing in U.S.A Kids Mullet Championship has Big Plans for Prize Money
There's a 1980s hairstyle that is making its return, and it's taking over a kids competition across the U.S. One of the kids who competed earlier this summer, Lincoln Prater said he has big plans if he wins the best mullet grand prize of $2,500. Prater is going to donate...
Preview of Celebrate Erie
Celebrate Erie is back for the first time since the covid-19 pandemic. The three day festival starting August 19th aims to bring the community together for a regional showcase. Erie News Now Sunrise was joined live with a variety of guests as they prepare for the weekend. A variety of...
Plans For New Jamestown Homeless Shelter Under Review
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Plans for a new homeless shelter for women in Jamestown are under review by local officials. On Tuesday, the City of Jamestown’s Planning Commission tabled site plans for the renovation of 303 Lafayette Street. The advisory group is expected to consider, and possibly approve, the project at their next meeting in September.
Thousands Are Expected At Celebrate Erie; Safety is A Top Concern
The three-day celebration of our city, Celebrate Erie, is about to get underway, and preparations to get downtown ready are already well underway. With large crowds expected, safety is top of mind. Erie's police Chief Spizarny says security will be tight this weekend. Forces from Millcreek Police, The Sheriff's Department,...
City of Warren Auctioning off Used Ambulance
The City of Warren is auctioning off an ambulance. It is a 2008 Ford E450 Ambulance, which can be converted for other uses. The online auction is open to the public and ends Tuesday, Aug. 23. All the proceeds go to the City of Warren. Details are available here.
Nationwide Teacher Shortage Hits Erie Schools
The pandemic's effects on America's public schools still lingers, with Erie being no exception. Career changes, high turnover, and retirement running rampant throughout the educations system, due both to the pandemic and other outside factors, are also contributing to the staffing crisis. Between 2010 and 2020, Pennsylvania saw a 65%...
ANNA Shelter Rescues Dozens of Dogs from Hoarding Situation
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – The ANNA Shelter rescued 31 Jack Russell terriers from a hoarding situation in Pennsylvania. They were full of fleas, had varying degrees of skin infections, overgrown nails and overall neglect issues, according to the ANNA Shelter, who recovered the dogs from a Conneautville, Pa. home.
Jamestown Man Accused Of “Assaulting” Customer With Pepper Spray In Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) – A 30-year-old Jamestown man is accused of pepper spraying a customer at the Lakewood Tractor Supply store. Lakewood-Busti Police announced the arrest of Alex Peru, who is accused of assaulting a male in the parking lot of the establishment on Fairmount Avenue on Thursday evening.
Chautauqua County Attorney To Retire
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendle announced today the retirement of County Attorney Stephen Abdella after 32 Years of service. He provided legal advice to many within the county including the County executive, Legislature, and most County Departments. As chief legal advisor for the...
Titusville Public Works to Temporarily Collect Trash Following Closure of Raccoon Refuse
The closing of Raccoon Refuse has several municipal leaders scrambling to come up with a solution for trash removal. In Titusville, city officials have decided to take matters into their own hands. The Titusville Public Works Department, city manager, and Mayor Jon Crouch have teamed up to remove garbage throughout...
Meadville City Council to Hold Town Hall Meeting on Rental Inspection Program
Meadville City Council announced they will hold an in-person Town Hall on Thursday, August 25th, at the Meadville Medical Center. The purpose is to receive input from city residents, taxpayers, and landlords on the proposed Rental Inspection Program. The public meeting will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. and...
Fallout Continues From Raccoon Refuse Closure
When Raccoon Refuse suddenly closed Monday, 15,000 customers were left looking for answers, trying to find waste removal companies to collect weeks or months worth of trash. In Erie County, local government is stepping in. "We don't want this to pile up, and we sure don't want to have a...
Jamestown Man Pleads Guilty In 2021 Drug Bust
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WNY News Now) – A 47-year-old Jamestown man has plead guilty in connection with a drug bust last fall on the city’s southside. The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that Denver Komenda pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 400 grams or more of fentanyl.
Suspect in Stabbing of Salman Rushdie at Chautauqua Institution Speaks on Attack
The suspect in the stabbing of Salman Rushdie at the Chautauqua Institution speaks on the author for the first time since the incident. The suspect, 24 year old Hadi Matar of New Jersey spoke to the New York Post from the Chautauqua County jail. Matar said only read a couple...
Juvenile Confronts Man in Attempted Burglary in Warren County
A juvenile confronted a man in an attempted burglary in Warren County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened at a residence on Hilltop Dr. in Deerfield Township on July 19 around 9:22 p.m. A man in a blue SUV went into the home, but he was confronted by a...
State Police Look to Identify Suspect in Harassment Incident at Edinboro Area Convenience Store
Pennsylvania State Police are looking to identify the suspect in a harassment incident at a convenience store in Erie County. It happened at the Country Fair in Washington Township. No date was disclosed. The suspect appears to be in his late 20s or early 30s and was seen driving an...
X Ambassadors to Headline Opening Night of CelebrateErie
CelebrateErie organizers said they want this year's edition of the festival to appeal to a more diverse and a potentially younger crowd. They hope to do that Friday night when the first headliner - the X Ambassadors from Ithaca, New York - hits the main stage. The five-piece, pop-rock band...
State Police Look to Identify Suspect in Unauthorized Use of Debit Card
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help as they investigate the unauthorized use of a debit card. The card was used a several stores on State St. in the City of Erie on the morning of Aug. 13, according to investigators. The pictured suspect entered Samir’s Convenience Store...
State Police in Meadville to Conduct DUI Checkpoint
Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville plan to conduct a DUI checkpoint next month, according to an announcement this week. Troopers did not disclose a location or date but said the enforcement would happen in the month of September. State Police are reminding anyone who is under the influence of drugs...
