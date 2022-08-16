ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Hotels For Views For F1 Las Vegas 2023

Now that the cat’s out of the bag, Formula 1 fans have already started researching the ins and outs of visiting Sin City for the November 2023 event. According to several sources and leaked documents, Formula 1 is set to come to the Las Vegas streets between November 16-18, 2023. Unlike all other races, the race weekend starts a day early because of how far west the track is located, and will take place late at night to cater for F1’s European viewing audience. In the leaked letter, the main event will take place on the night of November 18, 2023, and all track activity will end at 1:30 a.m. PT the next morning.
Dress for Success Southern Nevada hosts 10th annual "Diamond Dig"

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Win beautiful pieces of jewelry and support the mission to help local women at Dress for Success Southern Nevada's 10th annual "Diamond Dig." On Thursday, September 8, guests can enjoy a night of games and live music at the Goose Island Lounge at T-Mobile Arena.
Ok Magazine

Buying CBD Oil In Las Vegas: Legality & Laws

Are you an individual visiting Las Vegas, confused with all the laws regarding CBD in the city? Well, we are here to help. Here, we are going to discuss everything you need to know about the legality of using CBD and hemp oil in Las Vegas. Nowadays, hemp-derived CBD is...
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas pawn shops see surge in customers with inflation woes

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Popular pawn shops in Las Vegas that draw thousands of tourists have seen a surge in customers seeking quick cash, spurred by inflation woes. Pawn shops describe their stores as a “bellwether” of the economy, with more people seeking to sell items or obtain a loan when times are tough.
Fox5 KVVU

$20M steakhouse planned for Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new steakhouse is set to open next spring on the Las Vegas Strip. Ocean Prime Las Vegas will open in Spring 2023 on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, near the Aria. It will be the 18th Ocean Prime location, but will be built at the flagship location of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants’ Ocean Prime brand.
8 News Now

Las Vegas home prices begin to cool as fall season draws closer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Right now, the Las Vegas housing market is cooling. So, what are the expectations for southern Nevada this fall? Kyle Wallace is the COO of Driggs Title Agency, which covers Las Vegas and parts of Arizona. He said that right now, sellers in southern Nevada are dropping their prices, and people […]
news3lv.com

Corduroy bar celebrates 5 years on Fremont East

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Rock n' roll off Fremont East to celebrate five years of Corduroy!. On August 26, guests are invited to their birthday celebration at 9 p.m. featuring Adam The DJ and $5 signature cocktails such as their "world famous" whiskey habanero pickle back shots. Guests can...
Las Vegas teacher awarded newest 'Grand Hero' at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas English teacher Nicole Thomas was awarded the latest "Grand Hero" title at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino. Her husband nominated her for this award due to her six years of dedication towards her teaching credentials. Thomas prepares her classroom for success and recently supported her students during an AP exam with a care package of candies and motivational stickers.
Las Vegas Weekly

Las Vegas’ Xiao Long Dumplings does its namesake justice on Spring Mountain Road

Xiao long bao—Shanghai-style steamed soup dumplings—are a thing in Las Vegas, which is sort of fascinating, because they’re not necessarily a big deal in other great American food cities. Thanks to brilliant local restaurants like China Mama and Shanghai Taste and Strip spots like Din Tai Fung and Mott 32, our community has developed an affinity for these ultra-savory, soup-filled bites, now available at loads of different Chinese and Asian restaurants.
