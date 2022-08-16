Read full article on original website
Job Fair: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson is hosting a job fair on August 24thEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Landlord Forced Homeless Mother to Sign Sex Agreement In Order to Lease PropertyBriana BelcherLas Vegas, NV
The Mob Museum: An excellent deep dive into the history of Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
5 Fun Things to Do in Las Vegas Besides GambleBecca CLas Vegas, NV
An Indoor Football League thriller crowns a new champion in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Free groceries coming to Las Vegas residents via pop-ups
Nevada is ranked eighth nationally in states with the highest overall food insecurity rates in 2021. The Just One Project wants to change that by providing free groceries to locals.
Top Las Vegas valley water users in 2021
The valley's top water users in Las Vegas, Henderson, and North Las Vegas are being revealed after 8 News Now requested the data from the local water districts.
Best Hotels For Views For F1 Las Vegas 2023
Now that the cat’s out of the bag, Formula 1 fans have already started researching the ins and outs of visiting Sin City for the November 2023 event. According to several sources and leaked documents, Formula 1 is set to come to the Las Vegas streets between November 16-18, 2023. Unlike all other races, the race weekend starts a day early because of how far west the track is located, and will take place late at night to cater for F1’s European viewing audience. In the leaked letter, the main event will take place on the night of November 18, 2023, and all track activity will end at 1:30 a.m. PT the next morning.
Slim Chickens Announces Franchise Deal for Las Vegas
The next big thing in Las Vegas chicken is Slim
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas water parks offer students free entry for A’s on most recent report card
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two Las Vegas water parks want to reward students for their hard work by offering free admission to those who had A’s on their most recent report card. According to a news release, as part of the “Great Grades Days,” students can receive free...
Celebrating National Black Business Month with local collaboration in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — August is National Black Business Month, and it’s a chance to showcase the successes of getting a dream off the ground. Hasan Tesfa is a local Black business owner and is the man behind Sea Moss Prime products. “It’s an anti-inflammatory, it breaks up inflammation in the body, so it’s great […]
news3lv.com
Dress for Success Southern Nevada hosts 10th annual "Diamond Dig"
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Win beautiful pieces of jewelry and support the mission to help local women at Dress for Success Southern Nevada's 10th annual "Diamond Dig." On Thursday, September 8, guests can enjoy a night of games and live music at the Goose Island Lounge at T-Mobile Arena.
Ok Magazine
Buying CBD Oil In Las Vegas: Legality & Laws
Are you an individual visiting Las Vegas, confused with all the laws regarding CBD in the city? Well, we are here to help. Here, we are going to discuss everything you need to know about the legality of using CBD and hemp oil in Las Vegas. Nowadays, hemp-derived CBD is...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas pawn shops see surge in customers with inflation woes
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Popular pawn shops in Las Vegas that draw thousands of tourists have seen a surge in customers seeking quick cash, spurred by inflation woes. Pawn shops describe their stores as a “bellwether” of the economy, with more people seeking to sell items or obtain a loan when times are tough.
Habit Burger Grill Will Increase Vegas Footprint with Rhodes Ranch Location, More to Follow
By our count, that's nine locations in the Las Vegas Valley
Las Vegas home of Siegfried & Roy to be demolished
The Las Vegas City Council approved plans to demolish one of the former homes of German-American entertainers Siegfried & Roy.
Fox5 KVVU
$20M steakhouse planned for Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new steakhouse is set to open next spring on the Las Vegas Strip. Ocean Prime Las Vegas will open in Spring 2023 on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, near the Aria. It will be the 18th Ocean Prime location, but will be built at the flagship location of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants’ Ocean Prime brand.
news3lv.com
Annual maintenance complete on Seven Magic Mountains art installation near Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Crews have completed annual maintenance of the Seven Magic Mountains south of Las Vegas. A spokesperson for the Nevada Museum of Art says work began on the art installation on Monday, Aug. 1, and was finished ahead of schedule. Work included priming and painting the...
Las Vegas home prices begin to cool as fall season draws closer
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Right now, the Las Vegas housing market is cooling. So, what are the expectations for southern Nevada this fall? Kyle Wallace is the COO of Driggs Title Agency, which covers Las Vegas and parts of Arizona. He said that right now, sellers in southern Nevada are dropping their prices, and people […]
news3lv.com
Corduroy bar celebrates 5 years on Fremont East
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Rock n' roll off Fremont East to celebrate five years of Corduroy!. On August 26, guests are invited to their birthday celebration at 9 p.m. featuring Adam The DJ and $5 signature cocktails such as their "world famous" whiskey habanero pickle back shots. Guests can...
Las Vegas teacher brings back 'Giving Closet' to help students in need
Making sure children in need get help at school. A teacher at a valley elementary school is restarting her efforts aimed at providing snacks and other necessities so students can focus on learning.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas teacher awarded newest 'Grand Hero' at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas English teacher Nicole Thomas was awarded the latest "Grand Hero" title at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino. Her husband nominated her for this award due to her six years of dedication towards her teaching credentials. Thomas prepares her classroom for success and recently supported her students during an AP exam with a care package of candies and motivational stickers.
Top water users in the Las Vegas metro area revealed
13 Investigates obtained lists from water providers showing which businesses and residential properties consume the most water.
vegas24seven.com
Football F&B Specials, 2 for 1 Buffet Dining Deals on Labor Day, and Pool Access Extended at JW Marriott and Rampart Casino
Football Season Brings Food & Beverage Specials, 2 for 1 Buffet Dining Deals on Labor Day, and Pool Access Gets Extended During September at JW Marriott Las Vegas and Rampart Casino. JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa and Rampart Casino sits upon a 50-acre property that includes two towers,...
Las Vegas Weekly
Las Vegas’ Xiao Long Dumplings does its namesake justice on Spring Mountain Road
Xiao long bao—Shanghai-style steamed soup dumplings—are a thing in Las Vegas, which is sort of fascinating, because they’re not necessarily a big deal in other great American food cities. Thanks to brilliant local restaurants like China Mama and Shanghai Taste and Strip spots like Din Tai Fung and Mott 32, our community has developed an affinity for these ultra-savory, soup-filled bites, now available at loads of different Chinese and Asian restaurants.
