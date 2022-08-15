Read full article on original website
WCVB
Go inside Roxbury food company feeding Boston Public Schools students
BOSTON — A company started in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood in 1994 is now in charge of feeding thousands of Boston Public School children when classes start next month. Since it was founded, City Fresh Foods has grown but remained a mainstay in the neighborhood. “Our menus are a big...
spaces4learning.com
New, $163M Middle School to Open in Massachusetts
A new middle school in Weymouth, Mass., is ready to welcome students for the new academic year. Maria Weston Chapman Middle School covers 252,000 square feet and will play home to more than 1,400 students sixth- through eighth-graders, according to a press release. Weymouth Public Schools partnered with BOND Building Construction, Inc. for construction and with HMFH Architects for the project’s design. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Aug. 6 to celebrate the grand opening, and the first day of school is Sept. 6.
iheart.com
Medford City Hall Employees File Complaint Over Mold, Asbestos In Building
MEDFORD, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Employees at Medford City Hall and their union are filing a complaint against the city over what they're calling "filthy conditions" that are putting their health at risk. The complaint alleges the city hall building has unsafe working conditions, including things like black mold,...
abingtonnews.org
Another MBTA death in Abington; town hiring safety consultant
Safety improvements are needed along a dangerous stretch of track in North Abington, town officials say, after yet another person was killed by an MBTA commuter rail train. “It’s concerning. This is the second fatal accident in the last [4] months,” said Abington Police Chief David Del Papa.
nbcboston.com
Mayor Wu Announces $50 Million in Funding for Affordable Housing in Boston
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has announced millions of dollars in funding to go toward developing and maintaining affordable housing projects in the city. Mayor Wu announced Wednesday that the city has released two requests for proposals that total $50 million. That funding is available to create and maintain rental, coop and homeownership developments in the city.
Rockport, Natick, Saugus: Mass. woods are on fire, and won’t be out anytime soon, say officials
Nearly 40% of the state is experiencing "extreme drought." The Massachusetts National Guard has been brought in to help fight the Briarwood Fire, which has been burning for more than a month across a 19-acre area in Rockport, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Thursday. The Briarwood Fire is one of more...
clearpublicist.com
Activist accused of spending cash on way of life seeks unemployment
Aug 19, 2022 • 10 hours in the past • 2 minute read through • 24 Opinions. A Black Lives Issues activist whose Boston non-gain was shut down soon after she allegedly expended countless numbers of charity donations to fund her extravagant life style has requested a court docket to let her to use for unemployment advantages.
nshoremag.com
Cabot Street YMCA Opens New Affordable Apartments in Beverly
As the affordable housing shortage continues to be a major challenge on the North Shore, the YMCA on Cabot Street in Beverly has created 67 studio apartments with individual kitchenettes and bathrooms to help the region’s low-income residents find a safe, modern, reasonably priced place to live. These units...
everettleader.com
Lynn Man Murdered In Everett Killed By Saugus Man Now In Custody
The son of the MBTA Transit Police Chief was ordered held without bail on murder and burglary charges last Thursday. In what might be described as a crime of passion, the killer shot to death the man living with his former girlfriend in a Central Street apartment in Everett. Brian...
msonewsports.com
Friday, August 19 – Hear from Essex County DA Candidates – Local Man Charged with Vehicular Homicide – Community Notes
Weather – National Weather Service – [Today] Plenty of sunshine with very warm to hot temperatures are on tap for today. Afternoon highs will mainly be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s, but humidity levels will be comfortable for August standards. Community Notes – Photos –...
Will T shutdown delay patient care?
BOSTON — It may not be the biggest hospital in Boston, but Tufts Medical Center has one huge thing going for it: a dedicated T stop on the Orange Line. “Many people choose us, both as an employer and as a patient, because they don’t need a car to access us,” said Diana Richardson, the hospital’s Chief Operating Officer. “We’re right in the middle of downtown Boston, it’s very easy to access our services or come to work. So we have significant numbers of people in both those categories who actually don’t have a car.”
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Mayor Pledges ‘Immediate’ Action After Somerville Resident Killed In Door-Zone Bike Lane
Somerville Mayor Katjana Ballantyne is promising to restrict on-street parking and make other targeted safety improvements “immediately” after a 70 year-old Somerville man died this weekend from injuries he sustained when a driver opened his car door into him while he was riding his bike near the Tufts University campus.
‘This is medical care’: Mayor Michelle Wu reacts to attacks on Boston Children’s Hospital over transgender care
The mayor said Thursday that Boston “has become a little bit of a target” for white supremacist actions and “culture wars.”. Mayor Michelle Wu on Thursday reacted to the harassment and threats being leveled at Boston Children’s Hospital, attacks which the institution says began flooding in after misinformation about its transgender health program went viral.
hot969boston.com
North End Italian Feast This Weekend
If your looking for something to do this weekend and your hungry. You love Italian food and going to the north end in Boston. This weekend is for you. A co-worker suggested that I attend the Italian Feast this weekend in the North end. Shoutout to Bostoncentral.com for posting the events for this weekend. If you want to know of other events in the North End just click on the link above.
"Extensive" fires force closures at Lynn Woods, Breakheart reservations
LYNN - Multiple brush fires in the area closed both the Lynn Woods Reservation and Breakheart Reservation in Saugus Thursday. Both are experiencing levels of "extreme drought" affecting nearly 40% of the state. "After conferring with both the State Fire Marshal's office and the DCR State Forestry Department, the Lynn Woods Reservation is now closed until further notice due to the extensive fire activity," the Lynn Fire Department said Thursday. "Access to the woods is no longer permitted from any entrance." The department said "there are multiple fires burning at this time throughout the reservation.""While no structures are threatened, the safety...
Rabid fox found in Gloucester
GLOUCESTER - A fox in Gloucester has tested positive for rabies, the city's Health Department said Friday evening.The fox was found on Concord Street on Wednesday. Any person who was bitten or scratched by the fox or was exposed to the fox's saliva is at high risk for rabies and should call the Massachusetts Department of Public Health at 617-983-6800 (available 24 hours) or a health care provider for a risk assessment. Disease can be prevented by receiving a series of rabies post-exposure prophylaxis shots soon after exposure.Anyone who's pet could have come in contact with this fox should contact Gloucester Animal Control.
Malden’s Annual Fairy House Festival to be Held at Pine Banks Park
Malden’s Annual Fairy House Festival will be held at Pine Banks Park on Saturday, August 27th from 12 Noon to 4 PM with a rain date of Sunday August 28th. Fairy Houses are structures for fairies and nature’s other friends (hobbits, elves, gnomes and trolls) to visit. The whimsical event is being organized by Ward 5 Councillor Barbara Murphy in conjunction with the Adelaide Breed Bayrd Foundation, Pine Banks Park, and the Malden Public Library. All are invited to either pre-build a house or make one in the Builder’s Workshop on the day of the event. Pre-built houses will be entered into the Fairy House Walk contest. Residents are invited to participate, get creative at the arts and crafts table, bring a picnic lunch and enjoy the day at Pine Banks Park, a beautiful natural habitat located in Malden. For more information, please contact Councillor Barbara Murphy at murphyforward5@yahoo.com.
NECN
Gov. Baker Explains His Orange Line ‘WTF' Moment
When it comes to the MBTA, even Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker isn't immune to the occasional "WTF" moment. During an appearance on GBH News' "Boston Public Radio" Thursday, the governor was asked about a Tweet that GBH "Morning Edition" co-host Jeremy Siegel sent out Monday morning saying he had been on the Orange Line and hadn't seen any signs or heard any announcements on the public address system about Friday's 30-day shutdown.
Police investigating death of woman who jumped into Charles River in Cambridge
Witnesses reportedly saw the woman lying on the ledge of the John W. Weeks Bridge near Harvard University before diving in. Officials recovered the body of a 32-year-old woman Wednesday night after witnesses reported spotting her dive off of a bridge in Cambridge, the Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.
A Piece of Kennedy History Sold for Above Asking Price in Boston
I love this right now! I absorb everything Kennedys, so running across this is quite exciting. Someone decided that owning a piece of Kennedy history was worth more than the asking price of $1,299,000. This piece of Boston history that is John F. Kennedy's grandparents' home was listed by Leslie MacKinnon of Compass Realty in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, and eventually sold for $1,340,000.
