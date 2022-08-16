Read full article on original website
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Things to do in Kingman, AZ
Kingman is found on the historic route 66 in Arizona. It is the jewel of Arizona and boasts of multiple attractions and a unique culture that surrounds it. So, what are the 20 best things to do in Kingman, Arizona? You can visit the recreational areas in Havasu, Mohave, and Lakes Mead. Moreover, you can go hiking and visit the museums and the winery.
Missing Kingman woman found dead in Mesa
A missing Kingman woman was found dead in the parking lot near East Main Street and North Recker Road in Mesa.
thestandardnewspaper.online
County fair pre-sale tickets available￼
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Fair will be held Sept. 15 – 18 at Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. There will be fun for the entire family including rides, exhibits, vendors, food, and live entertainment. Discount wristbands for rides are on sale now for $30 each at the Fairgrounds Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
thestandardnewspaper.online
More skeletal remains found at Swim Beach
BOULDER CITY, Nev. – National Park Service rangers responded to a report of the discovery of human skeletal remains in the Swim Beach area of Lake Mead National Recreation Area at approximately 8:00 p.m. PST on Monday, Aug. 15. Park rangers have set a perimeter to recover the remains...
knau.org
Silver Alert issued for missing Kingman woman
Authorities in Kingman have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Kingman woman. Police say 71-year-old Brenda Marshall is known to have left the Kingman area on August 10th. Her vehicle was last seen in southern Phoenix on August 13th. Authorities believe Marshall may be with her daughter in the...
Fox5 KVVU
Man arrested for ‘human smuggling’ in Mohave County
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A California man was arrested in Arizona for allegedly smuggling illegal immigrants in his vehicle. Ricardo Escamilla, 53, from Huntington Park, California was stopped around 1:30 a.m. Aug. 17 on Highway 95 near Aztec Road. According to police, several Hispanic subjects were in the back of Escamilla’s vehicle trying to conceal themselves.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kingman City Complex opening late Thursday, August 18￼
KINGMAN – The City of Kingman would like to inform the community of the late opening of the Main City Complex building Thursday, August 18. The opening time for Thursday will be 8:00 a.m., instead of the normal 7:00 a.m. This will give departments time to have safety training and continue our commitment to providing the team with some valuable exercises.
thestandardnewspaper.online
One killed in BHC rollover￼
BULLHEAD CITY – A Gilbert teenager was test driving a vehicle he was planning to purchase from his uncle when he lost control of the pickup truck, resulting in the uncle’s death in Bullhead city. The incident occurred about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13 in a desert area on Silver Creek Road, about 2.5 miles east of the Bullhead Parkway.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Saturday storm hits Kingman hard
KINGMAN – Mother Nature came into town after having too many drinks at the local dive and let the kids (30,000-plus residents of the area) have it. We took our licks and licked our wounds. Our wounds being downed trees, lightning strikes, shingles blown off of roofs, scared pets...
zachnews.net
Golden Valley, AZ: Another swift water rescue of a man stranded in the Sacramento Wash along Oatman Road near Mesquite Road.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue (Information and Press Release) Pictures: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue (Courtesy) Golden Valley, Arizona: Another swift water rescue has occurred on Monday, August 15th, 2022 of a man stranded in the Sacramento Wash along Oatman Road near Mesquite Road.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Drowned man identified as BHC transient
BULLHEAD CITY – The Medical Examiner’s office has positively identified the body of a man recovered from the Colorado River in Bullhead City. Police Department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said police responded to the 900 block of Highway 95 area of the river at about 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, August 13.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Lee Williams students tackle a major trash eyesore
KINGMAN – A few girls from Lee Williams High School are just as sick at seeing all the trash near Walmart as the rest of us. They decided to do something about it, and weren’t even court-ordered to be there. For the last few months, Portia Koebke, Kalee...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Safeway roof partially collapses
KINGMAN – The roof of the Safeway grocery building at 3125 Stockton Hill Rd., partially collapsed on Saturday, Aug. 13, following a torrential rain storm. No injuries have been reported. The store is closed for repairs.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Non-profit helping puppies become recruits￼
BULLHEAD CITY – “Puppies?! You have puppies?!” a visitor asked with incredulous joy!. These puppy dogs are recruits; they’re becoming K9s. They’ll be trained to their innate strengths, then paired with veterans. Other dogs, such as Leader Dogs for the Blind, provide emotional support and even learn tasks. It’s a small percentage of dogs whose temperament can layer specific alerts and responses onto that emotional-support knowledge base. These canine recruits are those K9s.
thestandardnewspaper.online
LHC woman killed in crash￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – A Lake Havasu City woman was fatally injured in a single vehicle traffic accident early Saturday, August 13. Lake Havasu City police responded to the incident at 4:00 a.m. “It was determined that a 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling southbound on Kiowa Boulevard South...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Victims of head-on crash identified￼
KINGMAN – Authorities have identified the two Mohave County residents killed in a wrong-way, head-on collision about 17 miles south of Kingman. The Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 was reported just after 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 13. DPS...
zachnews.net
Golden Valley, AZ: Several suspects arrested for burglary, aggravated assault and domestic violence from home invasion during the early morning last Wednesday.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information and Press Release) Pictures: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Courtesy) Golden Valley, Arizona: Authorities have arrested several suspects arrested for burglary, aggravated assault and domestic violence from a home invasion that occurred during the early morning last Wednesday. According to a press release...
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Mohave Valley, AZ: Fire is burning 2 double wide modular homes, abandoned vehicles and vegetation off Old West Drive just west of Bridle Lane.
Source: Mohave Valley Fire Department (Information) Mohave Valley, Arizona: A fire burning 2 double wide modular homes, abandoned vehicles and vegetation off of Old West Drive just west of Bridle Lane. Firefighters from Mohave Valley Fire Department, Fort Mojave Mesa Fire, Golden Shores Fire Department, Bullhead City Fire Department and...
zachnews.net
Kingman, AZ: Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office releases identity of local man found died inside pickup truck along a wash during the afternoon last Wednesday.
Sources: Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office and Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Picture: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Courtesy) Kingman, Arizona: Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office releases identity of a local man who was found died inside pickup truck along a wash on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022.
Arizona manhunt on for suspect in Sunday homicide
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Arizona authorities are searching for a 28-year-old man in the investigation of a homicide on Sunday in Golden Valley, about 100 miles southeast of Las Vegas. Jeffrey Byung Hwi Glinos has been identified as a suspect in the death of Michael Ryan Walker, 33, of...
