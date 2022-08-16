Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
‘You scared me!’ Watch Dana White panic as Paulo Costa rushes Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 presser
I think by now we’ve established the fact that former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold doesn’t give a rat’s ass about promotion president Dana White or the way UFC runs its global fight business. Need proof? Get a load of this. LIVE! Watch UFC 278 PPV On ESPN+...
Dana White reacts after UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett reveals he currently weighs over 200 lbs: “It makes it tough for us too”
Dana White is reacting after UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett revealed he currently weighs over 200 lbs. Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett (19-3 MMA) spoke about his weight when he attended UFC on ESPN 41 in San Diego saying:. “I probably (weigh around) 200 (lbs). When I’m a bit older,...
MMA Fighting
Coach: Jon Jones would love to face Israel Adesanya and ‘bust him up worse than he did Brandon Vera’
Jon Jones is focused on heavyweight for now, but his coach is sure he’d still jump at the opportunity to fight UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Adesanya and Jones have repeatedly taken shots at each other in interviews and on social media, with Adesanya saying at an August 2020 media scrum that he’d go up to heavyweight to chase Jones if it came to it. However, Jones has not fought since February 2020 as he has dealt with outside-of-the-cage legal issues, contract disputes with the UFC, and a move up from 205 pounds. On the other side, Adesanya has continued to rack up middleweight title defenses.
MMAmania.com
UFC 278: Luke Rockhold makes startling admission about Paulo Costa — ‘He scares me’
Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold does not have anything nice to say about Brazilian bruiser Paulo Costa ahead of their UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event on Sat. night (Aug. 20, 2022), which takes place at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. But he does understand “The Eraser”...
Jake Paul catches NFL player sliding into his girlfriend's DMs and calls him out for having 'no game'
Jake Paul appeared to catch an NFL player sliding into his girlfriend's DMs and he didn't look too pleased about it. In a video posted online by his recently-launched app betr, Paul can be seen going through his partner's phone. We're not entirely sure why, but it seems his girlfriend...
NFL・
MMAmania.com
Dehydrated Paulo Costa goes nuts on USADA for drawing blood during UFC 278 weigh cut: ‘I don’t need this!’
UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa had something to prove at the UFC 278 weigh ins on Friday in Salt Lake City after failing to make weight for his UFC Vegas 41 headliner last October. So “The Eraser” was putting every effort into making the division limit during the wee hours of the morning when an unexpected knock came at the door of his hotel room.
‘I think he’s finished’ - Tyson Fury’s trainer SugarHill Steward shoots down Derek Chisora’s attempts to face Gypsy King after chance meeting in Saudi Arabia, and says the WBC champion won’t face anybody
Derek Chisora met up with Tyson Fury's trainer SugarHill Steward in Saudi Arabia - and wanted to know when the Manchester-born fighter would be back in the ring. With much of the boxing world gathered in one place ahead of Anthony Joshua against Oleksandr Usyk, it is no surprise that two leading names crossed paths.
golfmagic.com
Controversial ESPN anchor goes on Tiger Woods rant about LIV Golf
It's no surprise ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is divisive, judging by these remarks he made about Tiger Woods. Woods flew into Delaware earlier in the week and got behind the wheel of a rented Nissan with Rickie Fowler. Together they attended a private meeting where the elite PGA Tour...
NFL・
Fight fans react after Carla Esparza books first title defense opposite Weili Zhang: “Well, that reign didn’t last long”
Fight fans have reacted to the news that Carla Esparza will defend the UFC strawweight championship against Weili Zhang. Ever since her controversial win over Rose Namajunas earlier this year, fans have been wondering what the next step is going to be for Carla Esparza. The veteran, who was the first ever champion in the weight class, is a legend in the strawweight division and is now a two-time champ as a result of her second triumph against ‘Thug Rose’.
MMAmania.com
Pic: Kamaru Usman inks NFT deal with UFC Strike, gets gaudy gold chain featuring Jorge Masvidal knockout
UFC Strike recently unveiled a new series of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) called “Lights Out” featuring “the cleanest KOs in UFC history.” Making the list is Kamaru Usman’s second-round destruction of longtime rival Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 back in April 2021. Highlights of the one-punch...
411mania.com
Paige VanZant Is Not Happy After Being Pulled From Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships Fight
MMA Junkie reports that Paige VanZant has been pulled from her fight with Charisa Sigala at Bare Knuckle FC 27 this Saturday in London. At this this time, the plan is to move the fight to October 15, but MMA reporter John Morgan noted that it could be as late as November. He added the fight was moved due to “logistical concerns” in London.
Jorge Masvidal shares his prediction for Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2: “I don’t think he stops him or nothing, I just think he wins”
Former UFC welterweight title challenger Jorge Masvidal has shared his prediction for tomorrow night’s Usman vs. Edwards 2 fight. Usman (20-1 MMA) and Edwards (19-3 MMA) will collide for a second time tomorrow evening at UFC 278, this go around with the welterweight championship on the line. The pair...
MMAmania.com
UFC snubs Luke Rockhold, won’t upload media day video after former champ dumps on Dana White, MMA pay
Luke Rockhold has nothing to lose, except a few more brain cells, according to this scouting report. That’s why the former middleweight champion is speaking his mind ahead of the UFC 278: “Usman vs. Edwards 2” pay-per-view (PPV) event this Sat. night (Aug. 20, 2022) inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Nate Quarry says Luke Rockhold’s comments about the UFC using ‘mafioso tactics’ are spot on: “We found emails from managers to the UFC brass saying their fighters will actually take LESS money than offered”
Nate Quarry says Luke Rockhold’s comments about the UFC using ‘mafioso tactics’ are spot on. The 50 year old former UFC fighter, Quarry, has responded to recent comments Luke Rockhold made on fighter pay in the organization. It was Luke Rockhold who stated, when talking about fighter...
MMAmania.com
Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2 full fight video preview for UFC 278 PPV main event
No. 2-ranked welterweight contender Leon Edwards will finally get his long-awaited rematch against reigning 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman when they hook ‘em up in the UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event TONIGHT (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) from inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. LIVE! Watch UFC 278...
Internet celebrity-slash-novice boxer Jake Paul says footage of him striking out in baseball is edited and he actually hit a homer
Jake Paul said 10 years ago that baseball is "easy." There's now footage of him striking out in the sport. The creator, though, says its edited.
MLB・
MMA Fighting
UFC 278 press conference video
At the UFC 278 press conference, several of the biggest stars, along with UFC President Dana White, will answer questions from the media Thursday afternoon in Salt Lake City. UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, Leon Edwards, former middleweight champ Luke Rockhold, one-time middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa and others are slated to attend.
Boxing - Usyk and Joshua hit the scales heavier for their title rematch
Aug 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine's defending world champion Oleksandr Usyk and British challenger Anthony Joshua hit the scales heavier than before ahead of their heavyweight title rematch in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.
Video: Is Marlon Vera a legitimate UFC bantamweight title contender after his Dominick Cruz KO?
Marlon Vera picked up his signature win this past Saturday at UFC on ESPN 41. Vera was in a highly competitive fight with former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz in the main event in front of Cruz’s home fans in San Diego. In fact, Cruz was up 2-1 on the scorecards heading into the fourth round.
Mike Tyson Photographed In Wheelchair At Airport, Sparking Fan Concerns
Boxing legend Mike Tyson was recently photographed in a wheelchair during a recent visit to an airport, sparking some concern amongst fans. Fans have raised some concerns on social media after Tyson was photographed at Miami International Airport, being wheeled around in a wheelchair. Tyson actually posed for photos with...
