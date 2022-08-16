Pale Waves almost worked with Blink-182’s Travis Barker on ‘Unwanted’: “I know our paths will cross one day”

Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Travis Barker Goes 'Against Doctor's Orders' to Continue Tour Performances With Machine Gun Kelly
The show must go on for Travis Barker. The drummer is back to performing after suffering a life-threatening brush with pancreatitis earlier this year. Barker hit the stage with Machine Gun Kelly on Wednesday in St. Louis, Missouri, with plans to join his friend for the remaining dates on his Mainstream Sellout tour. Kelly wrote on his Instagram Stories earlier that day that Barker was going "against his doctor's orders AND with a broken thumb" to perform.
ETOnline.com
Travis Barker Reveals He Tested Positive for COVID-19
Can't catch a break! Just two months after being hospitalized with pancreatitis, Travis Barker is now dealing with COVID-19. The rocker took to Instagram on Thursday to share the news with fans, posting a stylish, moody shirtless snapshot of himself swinging some drumsticks. "Covid sucks🤬 I’d rather be playing drums,"...
London tribute concert to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins to stream live on Paramount+
American fans of the Foo Fighters will be able to watch the star-studded tribute concert to the band's late drummer Taylor Hawkins live on Paramount+ when it takes place in London on Sept. 3.The concert, which will take place at Wembley Stadium, will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+ in the U.S. It will also be available internationally on Pluto TV and MTV Brand YouTube channels. "Taylor was not only an incredible drummer and musician but truly one of the most passionate super fans of music the world has seen. His infectious energy and unique talent...
NME
Members of Metallica, AC/DC and Travis Barker added to Taylor Hawkins tribute gigs
New artists have joined the bill for the forthcoming tribute gigs for late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, with livestream details also announced. Hawkins, the band’s drummer since 1997, died in Bogotá, Colombia on March 25. He was 50 years old. Last week, Foo Fighters announced that, together...
NME
‘Goodbye Horses’ musician Q Lazzarus has died, aged 61
Q Lazzarus, the musician best known for her 1988 hit song ‘Goodbye Horses’, has died. Lazzarus, real name Diane Luckey, passed away last month at the age of 61 following a short illness. Her death was confirmed by an obituary that was posted on the website of the Jackson Funeral Home in New Jersey.
How Robert Plant’s Voice Still Surprises Him
Robert Plant said his singing voice isn't what it used to be, but it still surprises him from time to time. "I know that the full, open-throated falsetto that I was able to concoct in 1968 carried me through until I was tired of it," he recently told the Los Angeles Times. "Then that sort of exaggerated personality of vocal performance morphed and went somewhere else."
Ozzy Osbourne says Jimmy Page never returned his calls about appearing on his new album
Ozzy says he unsuccessfully reached out to Jimmy Page for a guest spot on Patient Number 9. Plus Tony Iommi team-ups would have made “great Sabbath songs”
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus is "open to whatever the next phase of Blink is"
Whether or not Tom DeLonge returns to Blink-182, Mark Hoppus is "hopeful for the future"
NME
Circa Waves put the world to rights on surprise new single ‘Hell On Earth’
Circa Waves have made a surprise return with their new single, ‘Hell On Earth’ – you can listen to it below. The song is said to signal “the start of a new era” for the Liverpool band, whose latest album ‘Sad Happy’ came out in early 2020. The track received its first play last night (August 17) on BBC Radio 1.
R.E.M.'s Chronic Town: enigmatic jangle rock that sounds like a portal to the ghost dimension
R.E.M.'s formative indie-rock EP Chronic Town belatedly makes it to compact disc
NME
Kid Cudi says he’s “done” with Kanye West for good
Kid Cudi has spoken out about the vitriol he’s received from Kanye West this year, saying the Donda rapper’s online attacks have damaged his mental health and irreparably damaged their friendship. West and Cudi were previously close friends and collaborators but have had a tumultuous relationship since the...
Ronnie James Dio Documentary Coming to Cinemas Worldwide for Two-Day Exclusive
The Ronnie James Dio documentary Dio: Dreamers Never Die will be featured in cinemas worldwide on Sept. 28 and Oct. 2 as a two-day-only exclusive. The film has long been in the works, executive produced by Wendy Dio, Ronnie's widow and longtime manager, and tells the life story of one of heavy metal's most influential figures, from his earliest musical ambitions as a '50s doo-wop singer through his rockin' days in Elf and Rainbow and his emergence as a heavy metal superstar in Black Sabbath and Dio.
Eddie Vedder Celebrates Joe Strummer’s 70th With ‘Long Shadow’ Cover
Without Joe Strummer, Eddie Vedder would have never found his way to Jack Irons, and subsequently Pearl Jam. During a show the Clash singer played in November 1989, Vedder ended up becoming Strummer’s right hand man during an unexpected power outage. The fateful case of right place, right time brought him together with Irons, who would later recommend him when Stone Gossard and Jeff Ament were looking for a fourth band member to join a band that would be known as Pearl Jam. Ahead of what would have been Strummer’s 70th birthday (Aug. 21), Vedder paid tribute to the...
NME
Watch Lorde’s serene music video for ‘Oceanic Feeling’
Lorde has returned with a serene new music video for her ‘Solar Power’ cut ‘Oceanic Feeling’, one year on from the album’s release. The singer made a rare appearance on her Instagram stories to announce the video, which was released earlier today (August 20). She said the clip — directed by herself and Joel Kefali — is the last video to come from ‘Solar Power’, following previously released clips for ‘Mood Ring’, ‘The Path’, ‘Fallen Fruit’, ‘Secrets From A Girl (Who’s Seen It All)’, ‘Leader Of A New Regime’ and the record’s title track.
Robert Plant: Led Zeppelin don’t really satisfy my needs any more
Robert Plant says he can sing Immigrant Song, but doing it again with Led Zeppelin still doesn't appeal
NME
Filipino supergroup spacedog spacecat announce debut album ‘Fuzz Sounds’
Filipino fuzz pop supergroup spacedog spacecat have announced their debut album ‘Fuzz Sounds’, due to be released this September. The band, which comprises of Jam Lorenzo (The Geeks, Mirror Masks), Evee Simon (July XIV, Megumi Acorda), RJ Mabilin (The Axel Pinpin Propaganda Machine), Janine Samaniego (Tuniwa), Marc Inting (Twin Lobster) and Jerros Dolino (Megumi Acorda), will release ‘Fuzz Sounds’ this September 17 via Catshelf Records. The 11-track album will include their four previously released singles ‘Beach, etc.’, ‘Metro Retro Bizarro’, ‘Seeking A Friend’ and ‘My Midori’.
NME
Watch Coldplay’s Chris Martin perform duet with one-handed pianist Victoria Canal
Midway through their six-date Wembley Stadium residency, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin took some time off to link up with pianist Victoria Canal – who happens to have been born without her right forearm – joining her for a soulful duet of her original track ‘Swan Song’.
NME
Kanye West appears on Fox News to defend selling clothes out of black bags
Kanye West has taken to US network television to defend selling his Yeezy Gap line in black “construction bags” that some people mistakenly thought were bin bags. Posting on Instagram last week (August 13), the rapper shared a note that reads: “Look to the children… Look to the homeless… As the biggest inspiration for all design.”
NME
Listen to Red Hot Chili Peppers trippy new song, ‘Tippa My Tongue’
Red Hot Chili Peppers have today (August 19) shared a trippy new single called ‘Tippa My Tongue’ – check it out below. : Red Hot Chili Peppers on the cover: “We feel fresh, like a new band”. The track, which leans into funk and rock, is...
AC/DC's Brian Johnson, Metallica's Lars Ulrich to join Taylor Hawkins' son Shane at tribute concert for late Foo Fighters drummer
Paramount to stream the September 3 Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert live from London's Wembley Stadium: Taylor Hawkins' son Shane will perform at the show
