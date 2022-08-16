ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Chile’s Roberto Doveris Revs Up Production on Camila José Donoso’s Docu-Fiction ‘Antitropical’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Anna Marie de la Fuente
SFGate
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

‘I Always Wanted to Be Part of a Skate Girl Gang,’ Sarajevo CineLink Winner Says

Dina Duma’s upcoming feature “Skateboarding Is Not for Girls” turned heads at Sarajevo Film Festival’s industry section CineLink this year. The story about a Romani Muslim girl from Skopje, Adela, trying to save her sister from being sold to the bridal market and dreaming of joining a group of female skaters, received the Film Center Serbia and the Female Voices awards. The latter, sponsored by Slovenian Film Center, aims to support and promote female voices from the Southeast European film industry.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy