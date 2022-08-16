Chile’s Roberto Doveris Revs Up Production on Camila José Donoso’s Docu-Fiction ‘Antitropical’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Dina Duma’s upcoming feature “Skateboarding Is Not for Girls” turned heads at Sarajevo Film Festival’s industry section CineLink this year. The story about a Romani Muslim girl from Skopje, Adela, trying to save her sister from being sold to the bridal market and dreaming of joining a group of female skaters, received the Film Center Serbia and the Female Voices awards. The latter, sponsored by Slovenian Film Center, aims to support and promote female voices from the Southeast European film industry.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 3 HOURS AGO