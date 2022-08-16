Read full article on original website
Related
montanarightnow.com
Crow Fair History
BILLINGS, Mont. - “In 1904, after we settled on the reservation and they made us want to be farmers, there was nothing to do. So Agent Reynolds from the BIA developed this and said let's get the families together. Bring in their crops, bring in their livestock and see who has the best crops this year. Let's see who has the best livestock,” Shawn Backbone said.
montanarightnow.com
2022 Crow Fair Kick-off
CROW AGENCY, Mont. - Hundreds of Crow people gathered on the reservation for the kick-off of the 103rd Crow Fair. The brand-new Arbor is the epicenter of the Crow Fair, where many will gather to celebrate their culture and history. The Crow Fair is known as the largest Teepee capital...
montanarightnow.com
Bridger blends tradition and school pride with new facilities
BRIDGER- Bridger High School gets a fresh new look this school year. "All these things are a source of pride. You know it's a focal point of the community and they can't wait to play in here. The fifth and sixth graders are asking when practice starts, they want to use that new gym and it's really exciting to be a part of," said Bridger superintendent Bill Phillips.
montanarightnow.com
Billings community celebrates grand opening of Landon's Miracle Field
BILLINGS- On Wednesday, a dream nearly a decade in the making came true as Billings celebrated the grand opening of Landon's Miracle Field. Landon Smith, a big baseball fan who never got the chance to play the game he loved, passed away in 2013. Soon after, Marcie Smith, Landon's mother, began this journey to cement 'Landon's Legacy,' and bring a Miracle League Field to Billings.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
montanarightnow.com
MET Transit in Billings presents new transportation plans
BILLINGS, Mont. - MET Transit in Billings had its third and final meeting Thursday to seek public input for future transit improvements. Many people who use the transit regularly attended the meeting to provide their suggestions for a development plan that addresses their needs. One rider, Shane Noble, talked about the importance of expanded bus service hours for the riders.
montanarightnow.com
Yellowjacket volleyball kicks off 2022 campaign against Montana State
BILLINGS, Mont. – For the first time in nearly three decades, the Montana State University Billings women’s volleyball team will host a Division I team, as the Yellowjackets kick off their season with an exhibition match against the Montana State University Bobcats on Thursday at 5 p.m. Both...
montanarightnow.com
Montana State to make rare volleyball appearance at Montana State Billings in exhibition match
BILLINGS — For the first time in nearly three decades, the Montana State University Billings women’s volleyball team will host a Division I team, as the Yellowjackets kick off their season with an exhibition match against Montana State on Thursday at 5 p.m. “I think it’s going to...
montanarightnow.com
Falcons football working to move the program forward
BILLINGS- The Billings Skyview football program looks to move forward this fall as head coach Nathan Wahl enters his fifth season in charge. Last season, Skyview opened their season with a dominant home win over Kalispell Flathead. It would be the only W in the win column for the Falcons in 2021.
RELATED PEOPLE
montanarightnow.com
Bridger football ready to compete despite loss of impact seniors
BRIDGER--Bridger High School lost a lot of high impact seniors after last season, especially at the wide receiver and quarterback positions. But their message? Don't count them out just yet. "We lost a lot of seniors last year, seven, eight guys, so we had some guys that got some minutes...
montanarightnow.com
Red Devils 'revenge tour' begins as Huntley Project pursues deeper postseason run
"This year is mostly a revenge tour for us. We lost to a few teams we get to play again, see again. Hopefully a different outcome this time," said Huntley Project's David Wohlfeil.
Comments / 0