BILLINGS, Mont. - “In 1904, after we settled on the reservation and they made us want to be farmers, there was nothing to do. So Agent Reynolds from the BIA developed this and said let's get the families together. Bring in their crops, bring in their livestock and see who has the best crops this year. Let's see who has the best livestock,” Shawn Backbone said.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO