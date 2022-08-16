Read full article on original website
Related
hometownstations.com
Students and faculty at Heritage Elementary excited for the new school year
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was back to school for several local school districts on Wednesday. We checked in as kids get back into the classroom and teachers pull out the lesson plans. It's hard to believe another summer break has come and gone as long lines were spotted in...
hometownstations.com
Lima Shawnee Middle School Receives Frisbee Disc Golf through American Heart Association Kids Heart Challenge Grant
Press Release from the American Heart Association: LIMA, OH – Lima Shawnee Middle School is kicking off the year strong! The Middle school will receive a new Frisbee Disc Golf Course for students and community members because of a grant through the American Heart Association Kids Heart Challenge™.
hometownstations.com
Lima Memorial Auxiliary makes a donation to the Children's Developmental Center
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The students in the Children’s Developmental Center get some needed items before their school year starts. The Lima Memorial Auxiliary donated to the center through the annual supply drive. The Children’s Developmental Center is located inside the health system and is for kids 18 months to before they can go to kindergarten who have areas of developmental concerns. The annual supply drive is a way that the Lima Memorial associates can help out the program by providing snacks, activities, and paper products.
hometownstations.com
Time capsule found in Mercy Health-St. Rita's 718 building during demolition
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was a step back into time for Mercy Health St. Rita's as a surprise was found in the demolition of the 718 building. Thursday, crews found a time capsule in the cornerstone of the building. No one knew it was there and plans went into motion to open it in special way. Three nursing students from the last graduating class in 1971 were able to attend and help open the box. It was somewhat small and made of metal and inside there was an array of objects. Newspapers dating back to 1959, a picture of the beginning of construction of the building, multiple medals and medallions, and a rosary. The ladies said it was exciting to be part of the opening.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hometownstations.com
It's that time of season! It's that time of year! The Allen County Fair is here!
Fair fun has officially reached Allen County as residents filled the fairgrounds to kick off fair week. The fairgrounds are now officially open to hosting a variety of fair activities for the next nine days, all ranging from animal shows, entertainment, and of course everyone's favorite, fair food! Organizers for the fair state that this year's fair offers a large list of activities so every type of person can find something that they can enjoy this year.
hometownstations.com
Allen County leaders urge motorists to drive safely as students return back to school
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Leaders from the Lima-Allen County area gathered in order to urge drivers to practice safe driving habits as traffic is expected to increase due to students returning to school. Last year, 176 pedestrians died from traffic crashes in Ohio, including 14 children. To address the...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy welcomes 24 new teachers to district
TROY – The Troy City Schools is welcoming 24 new teachers to its ranks this fall. “We are excited to welcome these teachers to our district,” Troy City Schools superintendent Chris Piper said. “We’ve got a nice mix of first-year teachers and teachers with experience in other districts. We are confident each and every one of them will bring something special to the district and look forward to watching them help our students dream big, work hard and succeed. We are all looking forward to the new school year, which is rapidly approaching.”
Auglaize County business receives grant
AUGLAIZE COUNTY — The third round of the Ohio Meat Processing Grant will benefit KTF Protein Solutions in Auglaize county. Stuart Kuck of KTF Protein Solutions said that the grant will be used to purchase a packaging machine which will help get turkey products to customers quicker. The grants...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Akron Leader Publications
Springfield Schools moving administration offices
LAKEMORE — The Springfield Local Schools Board of Education approved the sale of its current administrative offices at 2410 Massillon Road Aug. 16. According to the sales document, the property is being sold to the Development Finance Authority of Summit County and Reach Counseling Services (doing business as Reach Behavioral Health) for $400,000.
Allen County Fair: How to go
The Allen County Fairgrounds is located at 2750 Harding Highway, Lima. Gates are at state routes 309, 117 and Bowman Road. Daily gate admission is $8 for ages 7 and older. Ages 6 and younger are free. Seniors 60 and older are admitted free until 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug....
Lima News
Putnam County economic developments highlighted
OTTAWA — Recent private sector achievements were touted Thursday as representatives of local businesses and governments gathered for the Putnam County Community Improvement Corporation’s annual State of the Vision meeting. Director Amy Sealts reported figures for projects that the Putnam County CIC had a role in facilitating over...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Rory A, Jr. Chivington, 33, of Lima, found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 3 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 10 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 3 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lima News
Truck pull to bring fair to exciting conclusion
LIMA — This year’s lineup of events at the grandstand will close out at 7 p.m. Aug. 27 with the Buckeye Power Truck Pull, an action-packed and family-friendly conclusion to the fair sure to excite the crowd. According to Tanner Foley of Buckeye Power Productions, at least 60...
Lima News
Allen County Fair hosts Gospel Tent
LIMA — The Allen County Fair is hosting the annual Gospel Tent with worship every night throughout the fair starting at 7:00 p.m. This annual event gives way to worship while enjoying local fair activities. The Gospel Tent will be hosting various groups such as The Perrys, Bobby Bowen Family, The Nelons, The Sound, a family movie night with the Lotz Sisters, Glory Way, Ryan Stevenson, I Am They, and Worship Anyway.
Honoring Allen County’s first families
LIMA — Remnants of the Native American and early settler life abound in Allen County. Pam Thaman and the Allen County Genealogical Society work diligently to authenticate and expand upon the area’s local history. Thaman explained the background of the county’s history and the role the organization takes...
ocj.com
2022 Ohio Crop Tour soybean results
By Matt Reese and Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff. The 2022 Ohio Crop Tour was sponsored by Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff. The Ohio State University Extension educators around the state also provided input by working with us on the Virtual Crop Tour. The in-person tour was held Aug. 8 and Aug. 9 with one group of scouts heading north and one group heading south. Each group sampled a representative soybean field. The county by county results are as follows.
Sidney Daily News
Walmart hosts celebration for completion of store remodel
Deb Schmitt, left, and Susan Schneider, both holding the scissors, cut the ribbon during the celebration of the completion of a remodel at the Sidney Walmart on Aug. 19. Schmitt and Schneider have both worked at Walmart since 1989. Sidney Walmart Store Lead John Terbay, left, chats with Sidney Commissioner...
At least 16 area bars, restaurants make state’s first cut for license to host sports betting
DAYTON — At least 16 bars and restaurants in the Miami Valley have won licenses to host sports betting. The Ohio Casino Control Commission, the controlling authority, has granted the licenses that are good for three years beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Our news partners, WCPO in Cincinnati, report there...
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
The 1867 Jones Mansion, located at 313 E. Sandusky St., Findlay, will hold a remembrance PowerPoint and soundtrack featuring local rock bands from the 1960s and 1970s. This event will help to preserve one of the last genuine Victorian Mansions in the region. Food and cocktails will be available for purchase. Original recipe 6-inch Napoli’s Pizza (1956-1969) will be available with a choice of cheese-only or a pepperoni topping. Cocktails include Findlay Brewing Company draft beer and a full bar. Donations are accepted at the door. Seating is limited to 40. RSVP is required. To reserve a spot, call 419-722-7037.
hometownstations.com
Romiere Hale has until September 30th to consider plea deal
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man arrested in connection to the death of a 4-year-old last April will have more time to consider a plea offer. The deal that was offered to Romiere Hale back in December of 2021 would have had him plead guilty to one count of murder, as well as three counts of endangering children. Since the time the plea deal was offered, Hale was appointed new representation in his case, and because of that, the Lima man and his new lawyer will have time until September 30th of 2022 to review the plea deal.
Comments / 0