Lima, OH

Lima Memorial Auxiliary makes a donation to the Children's Developmental Center

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The students in the Children’s Developmental Center get some needed items before their school year starts. The Lima Memorial Auxiliary donated to the center through the annual supply drive. The Children’s Developmental Center is located inside the health system and is for kids 18 months to before they can go to kindergarten who have areas of developmental concerns. The annual supply drive is a way that the Lima Memorial associates can help out the program by providing snacks, activities, and paper products.
Time capsule found in Mercy Health-St. Rita's 718 building during demolition

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was a step back into time for Mercy Health St. Rita's as a surprise was found in the demolition of the 718 building. Thursday, crews found a time capsule in the cornerstone of the building. No one knew it was there and plans went into motion to open it in special way. Three nursing students from the last graduating class in 1971 were able to attend and help open the box. It was somewhat small and made of metal and inside there was an array of objects. Newspapers dating back to 1959, a picture of the beginning of construction of the building, multiple medals and medallions, and a rosary. The ladies said it was exciting to be part of the opening.
It's that time of season! It's that time of year! The Allen County Fair is here!

Fair fun has officially reached Allen County as residents filled the fairgrounds to kick off fair week. The fairgrounds are now officially open to hosting a variety of fair activities for the next nine days, all ranging from animal shows, entertainment, and of course everyone's favorite, fair food! Organizers for the fair state that this year's fair offers a large list of activities so every type of person can find something that they can enjoy this year.
Troy welcomes 24 new teachers to district

TROY – The Troy City Schools is welcoming 24 new teachers to its ranks this fall. “We are excited to welcome these teachers to our district,” Troy City Schools superintendent Chris Piper said. “We’ve got a nice mix of first-year teachers and teachers with experience in other districts. We are confident each and every one of them will bring something special to the district and look forward to watching them help our students dream big, work hard and succeed. We are all looking forward to the new school year, which is rapidly approaching.”
The Lima News

Auglaize County business receives grant

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — The third round of the Ohio Meat Processing Grant will benefit KTF Protein Solutions in Auglaize county. Stuart Kuck of KTF Protein Solutions said that the grant will be used to purchase a packaging machine which will help get turkey products to customers quicker. The grants...
Akron Leader Publications

Springfield Schools moving administration offices

LAKEMORE — The Springfield Local Schools Board of Education approved the sale of its current administrative offices at 2410 Massillon Road Aug. 16. According to the sales document, the property is being sold to the Development Finance Authority of Summit County and Reach Counseling Services (doing business as Reach Behavioral Health) for $400,000.
The Lima News

Allen County Fair: How to go

The Allen County Fairgrounds is located at 2750 Harding Highway, Lima. Gates are at state routes 309, 117 and Bowman Road. Daily gate admission is $8 for ages 7 and older. Ages 6 and younger are free. Seniors 60 and older are admitted free until 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug....
Lima News

Putnam County economic developments highlighted

OTTAWA — Recent private sector achievements were touted Thursday as representatives of local businesses and governments gathered for the Putnam County Community Improvement Corporation’s annual State of the Vision meeting. Director Amy Sealts reported figures for projects that the Putnam County CIC had a role in facilitating over...
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records

Rory A, Jr. Chivington, 33, of Lima, found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 3 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 10 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 3 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine.
Lima News

Truck pull to bring fair to exciting conclusion

LIMA — This year’s lineup of events at the grandstand will close out at 7 p.m. Aug. 27 with the Buckeye Power Truck Pull, an action-packed and family-friendly conclusion to the fair sure to excite the crowd. According to Tanner Foley of Buckeye Power Productions, at least 60...
Lima News

Allen County Fair hosts Gospel Tent

LIMA — The Allen County Fair is hosting the annual Gospel Tent with worship every night throughout the fair starting at 7:00 p.m. This annual event gives way to worship while enjoying local fair activities. The Gospel Tent will be hosting various groups such as The Perrys, Bobby Bowen Family, The Nelons, The Sound, a family movie night with the Lotz Sisters, Glory Way, Ryan Stevenson, I Am They, and Worship Anyway.
The Lima News

Honoring Allen County’s first families

LIMA — Remnants of the Native American and early settler life abound in Allen County. Pam Thaman and the Allen County Genealogical Society work diligently to authenticate and expand upon the area’s local history. Thaman explained the background of the county’s history and the role the organization takes...
ocj.com

2022 Ohio Crop Tour soybean results

By Matt Reese and Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff. The 2022 Ohio Crop Tour was sponsored by Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff. The Ohio State University Extension educators around the state also provided input by working with us on the Virtual Crop Tour. The in-person tour was held Aug. 8 and Aug. 9 with one group of scouts heading north and one group heading south. Each group sampled a representative soybean field. The county by county results are as follows.
Sidney Daily News

Walmart hosts celebration for completion of store remodel

Deb Schmitt, left, and Susan Schneider, both holding the scissors, cut the ribbon during the celebration of the completion of a remodel at the Sidney Walmart on Aug. 19. Schmitt and Schneider have both worked at Walmart since 1989. Sidney Walmart Store Lead John Terbay, left, chats with Sidney Commissioner...
The Lima News

Featured events coming up in the Lima region

The 1867 Jones Mansion, located at 313 E. Sandusky St., Findlay, will hold a remembrance PowerPoint and soundtrack featuring local rock bands from the 1960s and 1970s. This event will help to preserve one of the last genuine Victorian Mansions in the region. Food and cocktails will be available for purchase. Original recipe 6-inch Napoli’s Pizza (1956-1969) will be available with a choice of cheese-only or a pepperoni topping. Cocktails include Findlay Brewing Company draft beer and a full bar. Donations are accepted at the door. Seating is limited to 40. RSVP is required. To reserve a spot, call 419-722-7037.
Romiere Hale has until September 30th to consider plea deal

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man arrested in connection to the death of a 4-year-old last April will have more time to consider a plea offer. The deal that was offered to Romiere Hale back in December of 2021 would have had him plead guilty to one count of murder, as well as three counts of endangering children. Since the time the plea deal was offered, Hale was appointed new representation in his case, and because of that, the Lima man and his new lawyer will have time until September 30th of 2022 to review the plea deal.
