Governor Dan McKee ceremoniously signed several pieces of legislation this week intended to support Rhode Island seniors. “Whether it’s tax relief, housing, food security, or utilities, our Administration is looking at these issues through the lens of ensuring our seniors are able to not just live in the Ocean State, but that they are also able to thrive here,” said Governor Dan McKee. “I am proud to deliver a budget and sign several pieces of legislation that support and protect our seniors, and I thank the sponsors and advocates who helped see them across the finish line.”

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO