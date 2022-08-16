ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Walmart+ adds free Paramount+ streaming for subscribers

By Nexstar Media Wire, Matt Adams
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xYRIh_0hJPvAoj00

(WXIN) – Walmart hopes to entice customers to its Walmart+ service by adding some free streaming.

The retailer will soon be offering a Paramount+ subscription to Walmart+ members at no additional charge.

The new benefit will be available starting next month, Walmart announced. Members will be subscribed to the Paramount+ Essential tier, which is the service’s ad-supported version.

The company’s Walmart+ service currently offers free shipping with no minimum order, free same-day grocery delivery from local Walmart locations and fuel discounts, among other benefits. But Walmart is apparently aiming to grow its subscriber base as it tries to compete with Amazon, whose Prime subscription boasts a number of consumer benefits, including Prime Video.

ALSO ON WJBF: Recalled Capri Sun may contain cleaning solution

Walmart+ currently costs $12.95 a month, or $98 per year. A subscription to the Paramount+ Essential tier typically goes for $4.99 a month, or about $60 a year.

Paramount+ began its life in the streaming world as CBS All Access. The service was rebranded under the Paramount banner in March 2021. The platform offers CBS and Paramount content, including Paramount Movies, select sports, several “Star Trek” shows and more.

Paramount+ is also home to original content and recent theatrical releases such as “The Lost City,” “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” and “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Paramount Plus will be free with a Walmart+ subscription starting in September — here's a full breakdown of what the streaming service offers

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Paramount Plus is one of the most affordable streaming services available. The ad-supported Essential plan starts at $5 a month, while the ad-free Premium plan costs $10 a month. The service offers a growing collection of original series...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount Pictures#Free Streaming#Streaming Video#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Walmart#Linus Company Amazon#Walmart Service#Capri Sun#Paramount Essential#Cbs All Access#Paramount Movies#Nexstar Media Inc
Android Police

YouTube could soon sell individual streaming subscriptions like Amazon does

Over-the-top TV services have found it tough going to break the back of the traditional channel packages that cable has had to offer for the longest time. Google, for example, is charging $65 for a month of YouTube TV which offers a base package of more than 85 channels. It may have a side hustle on the way, though this could lead down a path of complicated relationships with potential channel providers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Kiplinger

Amazon Layaway: A New Perk of Amazon Prime

If you’re old enough to have parents who bought items on layaway (or did it yourself), you’ll understand Amazon’s latest perk for Amazon Prime: Amazon Layaway. It’s available now, mostly pitched to back-to-school shopping, but many remember layaway generally as a department store holiday staple in the decades following World War II. The idea was – and is – this: You’d reserve big purchases like Christmas toys for the kids well ahead of the big day, and pay the store’s layaway department a portion of the final tab every few weeks until the item was paid for and ready to be retrieved, wrapped and delivered to eager children or other recipients.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Amazon
shefinds

Netflix Just Announced A New Subscription Option—And It's Actually Affordable!

After years and years in which it dominated the streaming landscape, Netflix seems to be realizing that it can’t command extraordinarily high prices forever — especially given the fact that there’s so much more at-home streaming competition now. Does that mean the media giant is going to take a backseat to services like Amazon Prime, Hulu, and HBO? Not necessarily. But it does mean that change is going to have to happen if the brand wants to keep dominating the field — and that change is starting with a price announcement. Netflix just announced a new subscription option — and it’s actually affordable. Here’s everything you need to know.
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

Amazon leaves popular Prime Video show high and dry after shock cancelation

The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
TV SERIES
Phone Arena

50 free TV channels are coming to Google TV; no downloading or subscriptions will be required

Google TV is an app available for both Android and iOS devices. The app allows you to find movies and television shows that you can watch on demand from several platforms including Pluto TV, Tubi TV, Plex, Prime Video, Peacock, YouTube, and more. 9to5Google found code hidden in the latest version of an app that Google listed in the Play Store. One bit of code said, "Enjoy 50 channels of live TV without the need to subscribe, sign-up, or download."
CELL PHONES
WJBF

‘Another World’ actress, Robyn Griggs, dead at 49

Editor’s note: NewsNation has clarified Griggs’ age. She was 49, not 53. (NewsNation) — Soap opera actress Robyn Griggs has died, her publicist Lisa Rodrigo confirmed to USA TODAY on Sunday. She was 49. Star of the popular daytime soap “Another World,” Griggs did not hide her...
CELEBRITIES
WJBF

Three killed in crash on Hwy 57 in Emanuel County

EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Police and EMS responded to scene of a horrific crash in Emanuel County. NewsChannel 6 has learned that three people were killed when a passenger van and a semi-truck collided on Highway 57 and Griffin Ferry Road around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. We’re told one survivor from the van was […]
EMANUEL COUNTY, GA
The Verge

Walmart Plus subscribers are about to get a lot of streaming content for free

Walmart has looked at the field of streaming services and finally settled on Paramount Plus as a partner to bundle into its subscription service, Walmart Plus. The company is hoping all those plus signs will help it compete with Amazon, its biggest rival in the “ship everything under the sun directly to a customer’s home” department.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Bad news: Amazon Prime is going up in price, with no new benefits

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber in the UK it might be time to reconsider your subscription, as prices for the service are going up soon. Amazon Prime monthly subscribers will see their bill go from £7.99 to £8.99, while annual subscribers will soon have to shell out £95 a year instead of £79. That’s a monthly increase of 12%, or 20% for annual subscribers.
BUSINESS
WJBF

WJBF

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy