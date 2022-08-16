ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is Texas’ top Airbnb city during football season

By Russell Falcon
 3 days ago

(NEXSTAR) — With just over a month left of summer, the fall football season is on its way (though probably not fast enough for football fans). The start of a new school year means many Texas towns will start seeing more people coming in to catch college games.

While Texas is home to some of the country’s most famous college towns and teams, there’s one city in the Lone Star State that Airbnb reports is the state’s biggest destination in bookings for upcoming stays so far this year.

Two Longhorns suffer season-ending injuries

Lubbock, in west Texas, outpaced other Texas cities in Q1 2022 Airbnb bookings, the company says. The city is home to the Texas Tech Red Raiders , who begin their season Sept. 3.

Airbnb’s full list of college town getaways include:

  • Ocean City, New Jersey
  • Bella Vista, Arkansas
  • Oxford, Mississippi
  • Santa Ana and La Mesa, California
  • Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • Ann Arbor, Michigan
  • Lexington, Kentucky
  • Wheat Ridge, Colorado

Football season is a boon for many short-term rental owners, with University of California San Diego researchers noting that home games alone amounted for over 60% of total rental income between the August and December football seasons in both 2014 and 2015.

Austin, home of the University of Texas Longhorns, is also home to big football tourism. Texas’ Capitol was previously named among the Travel Channel’s “15 College Football Cities to Visit.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

 

CBS Sports

Texas names Quinn Ewers starting QB: Former No. 1 overall recruit tops Hudson Card in offseason competition

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian made a highly anticipated decision on Friday with the program announcing that Ohio State transfer and former five-star prospect Quinn Ewers has won the starting quarterback job for the Longhorns, beating out Hudson Card for the top spot on the depth chart. Ewers was the No. 1 overall player in the Class of 2021 and originally signed with the Buckeyes out of Southlake Carroll High School in Southlake, Texas.
ClutchPoints

Texas football’s shocking final QB decision after Hudson Card, Quinn Ewers battle

Texas football has their starting quarterback for the 2022 season. After an offseason QB competition between Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers that stretched into fall camp, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian revealed who his starter will be. Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman reports that Sarkisian and the Longhorns will go with Ewers as their starter in 2022.
KCBD

Texas Tech chess player wins 2022 U.S. Open Championship

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech student and Grandmaster Aleksey Sorokin is this year’s chess U. S. Open Champion. The senior outlasted more than 400 players to bring the top prize home to Lubbock. He competed in the tournament in Rancho Mirage, California, in early August, going undefeated with seven wins and two draws. He tied for first with Grandmaster Elshan Moradiabadi and beat his opponent in an Armageddon game to win the title.
FMX 94.5

2 Stellar Examples Of Lubbock Folks Being A-Holes

Check out these two pictures of people saying, "well, it's not my problem anymore". Some people just lack empathy. They never put themselves in the place of others. They are just all about themselves no matter what the outcome. I'm not even going to get into all of the abandoned and mistreated pets around here because I have two examples to show you how everyday folks turn into a-holes when no one is looking.
Austonia

Millennials on the move: Where ex-Austinites are choosing to settle

Most millennials love Austin but for the few looking for a change of scenery, they're not traveling too far. A report put together by Harvard University and the U.S. Census Bureau shows 69% of born and raised Austinites at the age of 26 have chosen to stay put in the capital city. As for the other 31%, 18% are moving to these other Texas cities for job opportunities: Similarly, looking at where millennials settling in Austin at age 26 are coming from, the report shows top places are Houston, Dallas and San Antonio.
Eater

TikTok’s Dirty Soda Trend Is Coming to Georgetown

A new food truck coming to Georgetown, Pops Soda and Sweets, will serve the “dirty sodas” (sodas spiked with cream or fruit) made famous by pop superstar Olivia Rodrigo and TikTok. Pops will be based at the Wolf Ranch Shopping Center in Georgetown at 1015 West University Avenue starting in late September or early October, but will be mobile for events.
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

