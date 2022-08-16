ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton Welcome First Child Together

 3 days ago

Well, THIS is a surprise!

Former 3LW singer and The Real co-host Adrienne Bailon and her husband, award-winning gospel singer Israel Houghton , have announced the arrival of their first child together!

The couple shared a joint Instagram post on Tuesday (August 16), sharing that they recently welcomed a baby boy, Ever James , via surrogate.

“Our baby boy is here & we are so in love!” the post reads. “If you have followed our love story… you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging – But God is true to His word and His promises. We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last 9 months. He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage. Everything. All we feel is joy and overwhelming love & gratitude. Grateful to God, to our angel surrogate and to all of our friends and family who have stood with us for over 5 years on this journey. He’s here and we have never been happier to lose sleep! #HappilyEverHoughton ”

As you may know, Adrienne has been all the way open and honest about her desire to expand her family with Israel, who already has five children from previous relationships. She has let her fans in on her journey to motherhood through The Real. Despite the struggles, she was determined to become a mom.

Well… Mission accomplished! Congrats!

