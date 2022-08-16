ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LETTER: CPAC gets crazier each year

Editor, Register-Mail: The GOP held their annual CPAC rally of kooks and dangerous extremists from Aug 4-6; their rallies escalate, getting crazier each year. Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, who took Hungary from democracy to autocracy, kicked off CPAC on Aug. 4 with his inflammatory statements such as, "the globalists can go to hell; I have come to Texas! Hungary is the Lone Star State of Europe!" Orban is a far-right European racist and anti-Semite, who was enthusiastically applauded by Texans. What is this current fascination and embrace of authoritarianism in America all about? Evangelicals certainly espouse regressive regimes and hope to inflict their notions of Sharia-like law on Americans. White nationalists, domestic terrorists and "Trumpets" are obsessively chanting pro-civil-war remarks.

The old party of Ronnie Reagan and H.W. Bush barely resembles today's "Insurrection Party;" as the current proponents make little pretense toward supporting any legislation that helps working Americans. Today's GOP is wholly purchased, lock, stock and barrel, by the gun industry, and by large corporations, which want those legislators in their breast pockets. There's plenty of pretense on other issues though.

Rafael Eduardo Cruz, aka Ted Cruz, was extremely theatrical as he spoke to CPAC attendees, likening himself as senator to a gladiator, "It's like the old Roman Colosseum where you slam on a breastplate and you grab a battle-axe, and you fight the barbarians; and as they say in the military world, it's a target-rich environment." REALLY?! What message could he be trying to send with those words?

Steve Bannon called Biden an "illegitimate imposter" and called for 4,000 shock-troops to be sent to dismantle Washington, brick by brick; there can be no half-measures anymore; we're at war." There were other dark, militant speeches, inciting extremists upon a "MAGA warpath." One attendee interviewed said she "was adamant, that IF Trump doesn't win the presidency again in 2024, I will be praying to God to end it all," as if from her mouth to God's ear, HE would act on her deepest desire, that God would hit the 'GAMEOVER' button on us all.

In July 2022, a new political third-party was born here, with many former Republicans, Independents and centrists seeking common ground. The "Forward Party" was cofounded by Andrew Yang, former New Jersey Governor, Christine Todd Whitman, and ex-Repub, David Jolly. The "Renew America Movement" and "Serve America Movement" merged with "Forward," which claims a shared commitment to actually solving problems. Forward was also an FDR poster slogan. I know because I have one. — Trish Forsyth Voss

