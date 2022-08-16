ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Have what it takes to play football for Nick Saban at Alabama? Show up Thursday | Goodbread

By Chase Goodbread, The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 3 days ago
The call went out on Monday to the tens of thousands of Alabama students who aren't on the football team: come take your shot. Bring whatever athletic ability you have, sign on the line and let's see if you can Rudy your way into the gold standard of college football programs.

Maybe there's another Levi Wallace out there with a student ID card and nothing better to do than show what every college coach in America missed. Maybe you're Charlie Pollock, and Lane Kiffin just pulled you out of a fraternity keg party to punt.

But the odds stack staggeringly high against it.

Open tryouts to be an Alabama football walk-on will be held Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility, per the official Alabama football Twitter feed. One only needs to be a full-time student – no dazzling high school highlights required, nor must one be a certain size or run at a certain speed, although all those things would help.

More than likely, a program that opened preseason camp two weeks ago already armed with a crew of walk-ons isn't opening the door very far. It's being cracked a few inches for a reason, though, even if it's just to add a body or two among the wide-eyed legion of hopefuls bound to respond.

The term walk-on is a blanket identifier for non-scholarship players, and because they usually don't contribute on fall Saturdays, a key distinction is rarely made: there are two very different kinds of them. Preferred walk-ons are scouted, recruited, and introduced to life as a scholarship football player in nearly every way. They enroll together, take physicals together and have an assigned locker when they arrive. They're on the team without a tryout. The only difference is the absence of a check to cover tuition.

The other species, the tryout walk-on, has no such advantages. Too out of shape? Off you go. Class schedule in conflict with football? Figure it out. I knew an early 1990s tryout walk-on at Alabama who survived conditioning drills designed to make the weakest among them quit – running the steps in Coleman Coliseum – and the last ones standing got to be tackling dummies in practice. Past that, the guy lasted one spring. Walk-ons come and go in a blur that way, especially the tryout variety.

"Those guys jump through a lot of hoops before they even get shirts and shorts and shoes to work out in," said former UA wide receiver Mac Hereford, who was a preferred walk-on. "They just kind of get thrown in without being told much, and there's a pretty tough weeding-out process."

The tryout walk-on comes from nowhere, as blind to the challenge as Nick Saban's staff is to his ability, and is the longest of longshots to make the team, particularly at Alabama.

That's who will be showing up Thursday night.

That's who Wallace was.

The former Crimson Tide cornerback enrolled at Alabama as a Joe Student in 2013 and played intramural football as a freshman, then showed up as a tryout walk-on in the spring of 2014. He not only made the team but eventually developed into a starter; and a few months ago, he signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers after four years with the Buffalo Bills.

Wallace's outcome is more pipedream than dream for walk-ons. They mainly hope to merely crack the roster and, with any luck, pick up a championship ring of some kind. Those rings have been known to tell some fabulous stories, not all of them true, years after any fact-checkers are around to dispute them.

"I was the quarterback ... I scored that touchdown ... and here's the ring I got for it."

The reality for Thursday's batch of hopefuls will be a price paid in guts, not glory.

Reach Chase Goodbread at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread

